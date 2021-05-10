useCurrentEffect

Sometimes we need to track if an effect has been cleaned up, because one of it's dependencies has changed, or the component was unmounted. The useCurrentEffect hook gives us a helper function as a parameter to track this state without the usual boilerplate.

Installation

npm i use-current-effect

Use

import { useCurrentEffect } from "use-current-effect" ; useCurrentEffect( ( isCurrent ) => { async function fetchData ( ) { const article = await API.fetchArticle(id); if (isCurrent()) { setArticle(article); } } fetchData(); }, [id]);

Motivation

You could do this manually like this each time you want to make this check:

useEffect( () => { let didCancel = false ; async function fetchData ( ) { const article = await API.fetchArticle(id); if (!didCancel) { setArticle(article); } } fetchData(); return () => { didCancel = true ; }; }, [id]);

With useCurrentEffect you can do away with this boilerplate and make your effects more consise.

Callbacks

There is also useCurrentCallback which works in a similar way, however as the consumer of the hook may want to pass parameters to the callback function, we must use a slightly different pattern. useCurrentCallback takes a generator function so you may inject the checker function.

const onSearchOrders = useCurrentCallback( isCurrent => searchParams => { api.searchOrders(customerId, searchParams).then( results => { if (isCurrent()) { setSearchResults(results); } }); }, [customerId] );

ESLint

If you use the ESLint rule react-hooks/exhaustive-deps then you can add the useCurrentEffect to your additionalHooks regex in your .eslint to ensure that you don't miss any dependencies.