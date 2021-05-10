Sometimes we need to track if an effect has been cleaned up, because one of it's dependencies has changed, or the component was unmounted. The
useCurrentEffect hook gives us a helper function as a parameter to track this state without the usual boilerplate.
npm i use-current-effect
import { useCurrentEffect } from "use-current-effect";
// ...
useCurrentEffect((isCurrent) => {
async function fetchData() {
const article = await API.fetchArticle(id);
if (isCurrent()) {
setArticle(article);
}
}
fetchData();
}, [id]);
You could do this manually like this each time you want to make this check:
useEffect(() => {
let didCancel = false;
async function fetchData() {
const article = await API.fetchArticle(id);
if (!didCancel) {
setArticle(article);
}
}
fetchData();
return () => {
didCancel = true;
};
}, [id]);
With
useCurrentEffect you can do away with this boilerplate and make your effects more consise.
There is also
useCurrentCallback which works in a similar way, however as the consumer of the hook may want to pass parameters to the callback function, we must use a slightly different pattern.
useCurrentCallback takes a generator function so you may inject the checker function.
const onSearchOrders = useCurrentCallback(
isCurrent => searchParams => {
api.searchOrders(customerId, searchParams).then(results => {
if (isCurrent()) {
setSearchResults(results);
}
});
},
[customerId]
);
If you use the ESLint rule
react-hooks/exhaustive-deps then you can add the
useCurrentEffect to your
additionalHooks regex in your
.eslint to ensure that you don't miss any dependencies.
"react-hooks/exhaustive-deps": ["warn", { "additionalHooks": "useCurrentEffect" }],