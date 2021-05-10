openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uce

use-current-effect

by Stewart Parry
2.1.0 (see all)

useEffect hook with injected current flag

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

useCurrentEffect

Sometimes we need to track if an effect has been cleaned up, because one of it's dependencies has changed, or the component was unmounted. The useCurrentEffect hook gives us a helper function as a parameter to track this state without the usual boilerplate.

Installation

npm i use-current-effect

Use

import { useCurrentEffect } from "use-current-effect";

// ...

useCurrentEffect((isCurrent) => {
  async function fetchData() {
    const article = await API.fetchArticle(id);
    if (isCurrent()) {
      setArticle(article);
    }
  }

  fetchData();
}, [id]);

Motivation

You could do this manually like this each time you want to make this check:

useEffect(() => {
  let didCancel = false;

  async function fetchData() {
    const article = await API.fetchArticle(id);
    if (!didCancel) {
      setArticle(article);
    }
  }

  fetchData();

  return () => {
    didCancel = true;
  };
}, [id]);

With useCurrentEffect you can do away with this boilerplate and make your effects more consise.

Callbacks

There is also useCurrentCallback which works in a similar way, however as the consumer of the hook may want to pass parameters to the callback function, we must use a slightly different pattern. useCurrentCallback takes a generator function so you may inject the checker function.

const onSearchOrders = useCurrentCallback(
  isCurrent => searchParams => {
    api.searchOrders(customerId, searchParams).then(results => {
      if (isCurrent()) {
        setSearchResults(results);
      }
    });
  },
  [customerId]
);

ESLint

If you use the ESLint rule react-hooks/exhaustive-deps then you can add the useCurrentEffect to your additionalHooks regex in your .eslint to ensure that you don't miss any dependencies.

"react-hooks/exhaustive-deps": ["warn", { "additionalHooks": "useCurrentEffect" }],

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial