🏆 Lighter implementation and smaller bundle size in comparison with similar feature solutions
🎏 Declarative API (no more imperative calls to
start() and
update())
📱 React Native support for iOS and Android
🌳 Tree-shakable
🗄️ Server-side rendering (SSR) compatibility
yarn add use-count-up
Check the React demo on CodeSandbox and React Native demo on Expo Snack to get started.
import { CountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const MyComponent = () => <CountUp isCounting end={1320} duration={3.2} />
The
CountUp component should be wrapped in a
Text component when used in a React Native project like so:
import { Text } from 'react-native'
import { CountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const MyComponent = () => (
<Text>
<CountUp isCounting end={1320} duration={3.2} />
</Text>
)
The hook accepts the same properties as the component. The usage for React and React Native is the same.
import { useCountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const MyComponent = () => {
const { value } = useCountUp({
isCounting: true,
end: 1320,
duration: 3.2,
})
return value
}
The component and the hook accept the same props. They are fully interchangeable.
|Prop Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isCounting
|boolean
|false
|Play and pause counting animation
|start
|number
|0
|Initial value
|end
|number
|-
|Target value
|duration
|number
|-
|Animation duration in seconds. Defaults to 2 seconds if
end is set
|decimalPlaces
|number
|-
|Number of decimal places after the decimal separator. Defaults to the max decimal places count from
start and
end props
|decimalSeparator
|string
|-
|Decimal separator character
|thousandsSeparator
|string
|-
|Thousands separator character
|easing
|string | function
|easeOutCubic
|Type: easeOutCubic | easeInCubic | linear | easing func
Easing function to control the animation progress
|formatter
|function
|-
|Type: (value: number) => number | string | node
A function that formats the output value. It has the highest priority so all other formatting options are ignored
|updateInterval
|number
|0
|Update interval in seconds. Determines how often the animated value will change. When set to 0 the value will update on each key frame
|children
|function
|-
|Type: ({ value: number, reset: () => void }) => number | string | node
CountUp component - children prop
|onComplete
|function
|-
|Type: () => void | {shouldRepeat: boolean, delay: number}
On complete handler. Repeat animation by returning an object with
shouldRepeat equals
true and
delay in seconds.
|onUpdate
|function
|-
|Type: (currentValue: number | string | node) => void
On value update event handler
The hook returns the current count up value and reset method to reset the animation.
import { useCountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const { value, reset } = useCountUp({ isCounting: true })
The component's children render function will receive as props the current count up value and reset method to reset the animation.
import { CountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const MyComponent = () => (
<CountUp isCounting>{({ value, reset }) => value}</CountUp>
)
toLocaleString with
formatter
Number formatting varies per language group. For example, the number
3842.45 in German will be formatted as
3.842,45 whereas in British English it will be
3,842.45 (spot the different decimal and thousands separators).
Number.toLocaleString() is a built-in JS method that returns a string with a language-sensitive representation of the number. The basic implementation of the method will detect the default locale that is set up on the user's computer and will format the number accordingly. The browser support for
toLocaleString is incredibly good.
If you expect variance in the geographical/country distribution of your users, then this is a must. The simplest way to use
toLocaleString with the Count up component or hook is to use the
formatter prop, like so:
import { CountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const MyComponent = () => (
<CountUp
isCounting
end={1320}
formatter={(value) => value.toLocaleString()}
/>
)
toLocaleString method accepts an object with two parameters,
locale and
options, which allows further customization of the number value. Setting up the first parameter,
locale, allows the use of a specific locale and fallback option. The second parameter,
options, will let you format the value in a custom way. For example, you may choose to add a min and max number of decimal places, or set currency. Keep in mind though that the
locale and
options arguments are not supported in all browsers.
Pass a key prop to CountUp component and change it when the animation should repeat. It can be also used when a change of
start or
end value should start the animation over.
import { CountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const MyComponent = ({ end }) => <CountUp isCounting end={end} key={end} />
Return from the
onComplete handler an object with key
shouldRepeat: true. Optionally the
delay before repeating can be set. In the example below the animation will be repeated in 2 seconds
import { CountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const onComplete = () => {
// do your stuff here
return { shouldRepeat: true, delay: 2 }
}
const MyComponent = () => (
<CountUp isCounting end={4378.2} onComplete={onComplete} />
)
Don't provide
end and
duration props.
start prop can be set to any value
import { CountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const MyComponent = () => <CountUp isCounting start={1024.4} />
Set the
easing to "linear" and
duration to the seconds it should count up/down. The
updateInterval can be set to 1, so it updates once every second. Here is an example of a 10-second count-down:
import { CountUp } from 'use-count-up'
const MyComponent = () => (
<CountUp
isCounting
start={10}
end={0}
duration={10}
easing="linear"
updateInterval={1}
onUpdate={(currentValue) => {
// it will fire once every second
}}
/>
)
The component and hook support all modern browsers targeting
es6. Internet Explorer (IE) is not longer supported.