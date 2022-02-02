Headless state management for GDPR cookie consent
1.5kB gzipped.
This repo was made to be framework-agnostic, so you can use it in any JavaScript project. If you use a UI library that we support, you should use the package for your library for best experience
This package is following this GDPR cookie guide which describes what you need for GDPR compliance. This hook mainly focuses handling the consent state of the different types of cookies as described in "Types of Cookies" in this page. Summarizing the mentioned document, there are three different ways to classify cookies:
The hook in this repository will provide a way to manage these types of cookies.
Using
npm:
npm i @use-cookie-consent/core
Using
yarn:
yarn add @use-cookie-consent/core
import { useCookieConsent } from '@use-cookie-consent/core';
export const YourComponent = () => {
const { consent, acceptAllCookies, declineAllCookies, acceptCookies } =
useCookieConsent();
return (
<div>
<h3>
{`Third-party cookies ${consent.thirdParty ? 'approved' : 'rejected'}`}
</h3>
<h3>
{`First-party cookies ${consent.firstParty ? 'approved' : 'rejected'}`}
</h3>
<button onClick={acceptAllCookies}>Accept all</button>
<button onClick={() => acceptCookies({ necessary: true, thirdParty: true })}>
Accept third-party
</button>
<button onClick={() => acceptCookies({ necessary: true, firstParty: true })}>
Accept first-party
</button>
<button onClick={declineAllCookies}>Reject all</button>
</div>
);
};
import { useCookieConsent } from '@use-cookie-consent/core';
export const YourComponent = () => {
const { consent, acceptAllCookies, declineAllCookies, acceptCookies } = useCookieConsent({
consentCookieAttributes: { expires: 180 } // 180 days
});
return (
// ...
);
};
Cookie attributes for the underlying js-cookie package, more info here.
useCookieConsent(options)
useCookieConsent is the main hook in this library. You call it whenever you need to accept, decline, set or get cookies - so anything to do with cookies.
useCookieConsent({
defaultConsent?: CookieConsent,
consentCookieAttributes?: CookieAttributes;
})
This hook function returns following object:
{
consent: {
session?: boolean;
persistent?: boolean;
necessary?: boolean;
preferences?: boolean;
statistics?: boolean;
marketing?: boolean;
firstParty?: boolean;
thirdParty?: boolean;
};
acceptCookies: (cookies: CookieTypes) => void;
declineAllCookies: () => void;
acceptAllCookies: () => void;
didAcceptAll: () => boolean;
didDeclineAll: (opts?: CookieDeclineOptions) => boolean;
cookies: CookieWrapper;
}
