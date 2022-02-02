openbase logo
use-cookie-consent

0.1.19

Tiny (~1kB gzipped) hook for managing GDPR cookie consent state.

Overview

Deprecated!
This package was moved to @use-cookie-consent/core. Run 'npm i @use-cookie-consent/core' and update your imports.

Readme

useCookieConsent hook for pure JavaScript projects

Headless state management for GDPR cookie consent

  • Headless - bring your own styles, we will provide the logic.
  • Hook-based - extremely intuitive for React developers, but can be used in any JavaScript application.
  • Small - Just under 1.5kB gzipped.

Library-specific packages

This repo was made to be framework-agnostic, so you can use it in any JavaScript project. If you use a UI library that we support, you should use the package for your library for best experience

Description

This package is following this GDPR cookie guide which describes what you need for GDPR compliance. This hook mainly focuses handling the consent state of the different types of cookies as described in "Types of Cookies" in this page. Summarizing the mentioned document, there are three different ways to classify cookies:

  • Cookie Duration
    • Session cookies
    • Persistent cookies
  • Cookie Provenance
    • First-party cookies
    • Third-party cookies
  • Cookie Purpose
    • Strictly necessary cookies
    • Preferences cookies
    • Statistics cookies
    • Marketing cookies

The hook in this repository will provide a way to manage these types of cookies.

Installation

Using npm:

npm i @use-cookie-consent/core

Using yarn:

yarn add @use-cookie-consent/core

Usage in React

import { useCookieConsent } from '@use-cookie-consent/core';

export const YourComponent = () => {
  const { consent, acceptAllCookies, declineAllCookies, acceptCookies } =
    useCookieConsent();

  return (
    <div>
      <h3>
        {`Third-party cookies ${consent.thirdParty ? 'approved' : 'rejected'}`}
      </h3>
      <h3>
        {`First-party cookies ${consent.firstParty ? 'approved' : 'rejected'}`}
      </h3>

      <button onClick={acceptAllCookies}>Accept all</button>
      <button onClick={() => acceptCookies({ necessary: true, thirdParty: true })}>
        Accept third-party
      </button>
      <button onClick={() => acceptCookies({ necessary: true, firstParty: true })}>
        Accept first-party
      </button>
      <button onClick={declineAllCookies}>Reject all</button>
    </div>
  );
};

import { useCookieConsent } from '@use-cookie-consent/core';

export const YourComponent = () => {
  const { consent, acceptAllCookies, declineAllCookies, acceptCookies } = useCookieConsent({ 
      consentCookieAttributes: { expires: 180  } // 180 days
    }); 

  return (
    // ...
  );
};

Cookie attributes for the underlying js-cookie package, more info here.

API

useCookieConsent(options)

useCookieConsent is the main hook in this library. You call it whenever you need to accept, decline, set or get cookies - so anything to do with cookies.

useCookieConsent({
  defaultConsent?: CookieConsent,
  consentCookieAttributes?: CookieAttributes;
})

This hook function returns following object:

{
  consent: {
    session?: boolean;
    persistent?: boolean;
    necessary?: boolean;
    preferences?: boolean;
    statistics?: boolean;
    marketing?: boolean;
    firstParty?: boolean;
    thirdParty?: boolean;
  };
  acceptCookies: (cookies: CookieTypes) => void;
  declineAllCookies: () => void;
  acceptAllCookies: () => void;
  didAcceptAll: () => boolean;
  didDeclineAll: (opts?: CookieDeclineOptions) => boolean;
  cookies: CookieWrapper;
}

Roadmap to v1

  • Add package bundler (rollup was added)
  • Add support for Storage API
  • Add support for custom cookie categories
  • Create documentation website here
  • Create supporting library packages
    • React here
    • Vue (planned)
    • Svelte (planned)
  • Change CookiesWrapper API to something that doesn't require a specific dependency (maybe just Storage API step?)

Acknowledgements

Following package was used as a starter for this project:

Discussions and Questions

For non-issues please consider joining our Discord here!

Contributors

License

MIT

