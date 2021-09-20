React useContextSelector hook in userland
React Context and useContext is often used to avoid prop drilling, however it's known that there's a performance issue. When a context value is changed, all components that useContext will re-render.
To solve this issue, useContextSelector is proposed and later proposed Speculative Mode with context selector support. This library provides the API in userland.
Prior to v1.3, it uses
changedBits=0 feature to stop propagation,
v1.3 no longer depends on this undocumented feature.
This package requires some peer dependencies, which you need to install by yourself.
yarn add use-context-selector react scheduler
Notes for library authors:
Please do not forget to keep
"peerDependencies" and
note instructions to let users to install peer dependencies.
To make it work like original React context, it uses
useReducer cheat mode intentionally.
It also requires
useContextUpdate to behave better in Concurrent Mode.
(You don't need to use it in Legacy Mode.)
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { createContext, useContextSelector } from 'use-context-selector';
const context = createContext(null);
const Counter1 = () => {
const count1 = useContextSelector(context, v => v[0].count1);
const setState = useContextSelector(context, v => v[1]);
const increment = () => setState(s => ({
...s,
count1: s.count1 + 1,
}));
return (
<div>
<span>Count1: {count1}</span>
<button type="button" onClick={increment}>+1</button>
{Math.random()}
</div>
);
};
const Counter2 = () => {
const count2 = useContextSelector(context, v => v[0].count2);
const setState = useContextSelector(context, v => v[1]);
const increment = () => setState(s => ({
...s,
count2: s.count2 + 1,
}));
return (
<div>
<span>Count2: {count2}</span>
<button type="button" onClick={increment}>+1</button>
{Math.random()}
</div>
);
};
const StateProvider = ({ children }) => {
const [state, setState] = useState({ count1: 0, count2: 0 });
return (
<context.Provider value={[state, setState]}>
{children}
</context.Provider>
);
};
const App = () => (
<StateProvider>
<Counter1 />
<Counter2 />
</StateProvider>
);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
This creates a special context for
useContextSelector.
defaultValue Value
import { createContext } from 'use-context-selector';
const PersonContext = createContext({ firstName: '', familyName: '' });
This hook returns context selected value by selector.
It will only accept context created by
createContext.
It will trigger re-render if only the selected value is referentially changed.
The selector should return referentially equal result for same input for better performance.
context Context<Value>
selector function (value: Value): Selected
import { useContextSelector } from 'use-context-selector';
const firstName = useContextSelector(PersonContext, state => state.firstName);
This hook returns the entire context value. Use this instead of React.useContext for consistent behavior.
context Context<Value>
import { useContext } from 'use-context-selector';
const person = useContext(PersonContext);
This hook returns an update function that accepts a thunk function
Use this for a function that will change a value in Concurrent Mode. Otherwise, there's no need to use this hook.
context Context<Value>
import { useContextUpdate } from 'use-context-selector';
const update = useContextUpdate();
update(() => setState(...));
This is a Provider component for bridging multiple react roots
Type: FC<{context: Context<any>, value: any}>
$0 Object
$0.context
$0.value
$0.children
const valueToBridge = useBridgeValue(PersonContext);
return (
<Renderer>
<BridgeProvider context={PersonContext} value={valueToBridge}>
{children}
</BridgeProvider>
</Renderer>
);
This hook return a value for BridgeProvider
context Context<any>
children of a context provider has to be either created outside of the provider or memoized with
React.memo.
useContextSelector. If you use both props and
use-context-selector to pass the same data, they may provide inconsistence data for a brief moment. (
02_tearing_spec fails)
The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with
PORT=8080 yarn run examples:01_minimal
and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.
You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02