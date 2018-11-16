openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uc

use-config

by EGOIST
2.0.4 (see all)

Find and load config from package.json, rc file or whatever format it is

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

698

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🔥🔥 Note: this project is deprecated but I still maintain it in case any critical bugs, for an alternative please see JoyCon. 🔥🔥

use-config

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI codecov donate

Install

yarn add use-config

Usage

const UseConfig = require('use-config')

// Find config in order:
// poi.config.js
// package.json's poi property
const useConfig = new UseConfig({ name: 'poi' })

useConfig.load().then(res => {
  res.path // path to found config
  res.config // content of config

  if (!res.path) {
    // Config file is not found
  }
}).catch(err => {
  // maybe a parse error
})

You can also specify the files we need to look for:

// To make it use poi.config.js and .poirc and poi.config.yml only
const useConfig = new UseConfig({
  name: 'poi',
  files: ['[name].config.js', '.[name]rc', '[name].config.yml']
})

// By default all non-js file will be treated as JSON
// But you can use custom loader for specific extension
useConfig.addLoader(/\.yml$/, filepath => parseYamlFile(filepath))

useConfig.load().then(res => {/* ... */})

NOTE:

For package.json, when config value is undefined, we will ignore it and find next file. For example, you have a package.json but pkg[name] does not exist. If it's the last file that we can find, we will return {}.

API

new UseConfig([options])

options

options.name

Type: string
Required: true

The config name, for name: 'poi' and files: ['[name].config.js', 'package.json'], it will search poi.config.js and poi property in package.json.

options.files

Default: ['[name].config.js', 'package.json']

The files to search in order, when it's package.json, we return the name property of it.

options.cwd

Default: process.cwd()

The path to search files.

options.fallbackLoader

Type: function

A fallback loader for non-js files, by default we load it with load-json-file:

function fallbackLoader(filepath) {
  return this.sync ? loadJsonFile.sync(filepath) : loadJsonFile(file)
}

useConfig.load()

Return: A Promise which resolves to { path, config } or {} when no config file was found.

By default all .js files will be loaded via require and all other files will be treated as JSON format which is load using fs and JSON.parse.

useConfig.loadSync()

Return: { path, config } or {} when no config file was found.

To use .loadSync() method you should ensure all custom loaders added via .addLoader() supports this.

useConfig.addLoader({ test, loader })

test

Type: RegExp
Required: true

The regular expression to match filepath.

loader

Type: function
Required: true

The function to get file content. Either synchronus or returns a Promise.

If you're using the .loadSync() method please ensure it performs no async operations when this.sync === true:

function yamlLoader(filepath) {
  return this.sync ? yaml.loadSync(filepath) : yaml.load(filepath)
}

Note that you can't use arrow function here since you need access to this.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

use-config © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial