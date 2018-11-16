🔥🔥 Note: this project is deprecated but I still maintain it in case any critical bugs, for an alternative please see JoyCon. 🔥🔥

Install

yarn add use-config

Usage

const UseConfig = require ( 'use-config' ) const useConfig = new UseConfig({ name : 'poi' }) useConfig.load().then( res => { res.path res.config if (!res.path) { } }).catch( err => { })

You can also specify the files we need to look for:

const useConfig = new UseConfig({ name : 'poi' , files : [ '[name].config.js' , '.[name]rc' , '[name].config.yml' ] }) useConfig.addLoader( /\.yml$/ , filepath => parseYamlFile(filepath)) useConfig.load().then( res => { })

NOTE: For package.json , when config value is undefined , we will ignore it and find next file. For example, you have a package.json but pkg[name] does not exist. If it's the last file that we can find, we will return {} .

API

new UseConfig([options])

options

Type: string

Required: true

The config name, for name: 'poi' and files: ['[name].config.js', 'package.json'] , it will search poi.config.js and poi property in package.json .

Default: ['[name].config.js', 'package.json']

The files to search in order, when it's package.json , we return the name property of it.

Default: process.cwd()

The path to search files.

Type: function

A fallback loader for non-js files, by default we load it with load-json-file :

function fallbackLoader ( filepath ) { return this .sync ? loadJsonFile.sync(filepath) : loadJsonFile(file) }

Return: A Promise which resolves to { path, config } or {} when no config file was found.

By default all .js files will be loaded via require and all other files will be treated as JSON format which is load using fs and JSON.parse .

Return: { path, config } or {} when no config file was found.

To use .loadSync() method you should ensure all custom loaders added via .addLoader() supports this.

useConfig.addLoader({ test, loader })

test

Type: RegExp

Required: true

The regular expression to match filepath.

loader

Type: function

Required: true

The function to get file content. Either synchronus or returns a Promise.

If you're using the .loadSync() method please ensure it performs no async operations when this.sync === true :

function yamlLoader ( filepath ) { return this .sync ? yaml.loadSync(filepath) : yaml.load(filepath) }

Note that you can't use arrow function here since you need access to this .

