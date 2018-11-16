yarn add use-config
const UseConfig = require('use-config')
// Find config in order:
// poi.config.js
// package.json's poi property
const useConfig = new UseConfig({ name: 'poi' })
useConfig.load().then(res => {
res.path // path to found config
res.config // content of config
if (!res.path) {
// Config file is not found
}
}).catch(err => {
// maybe a parse error
})
You can also specify the files we need to look for:
// To make it use poi.config.js and .poirc and poi.config.yml only
const useConfig = new UseConfig({
name: 'poi',
files: ['[name].config.js', '.[name]rc', '[name].config.yml']
})
// By default all non-js file will be treated as JSON
// But you can use custom loader for specific extension
useConfig.addLoader(/\.yml$/, filepath => parseYamlFile(filepath))
useConfig.load().then(res => {/* ... */})
NOTE:
For
package.json, when config value is
undefined, we will ignore it and find next file. For example, you have a
package.jsonbut
pkg[name]does not exist. If it's the last file that we can find, we will return
{}.
Type:
string
Required:
true
The config name, for
name: 'poi' and
files: ['[name].config.js', 'package.json'], it will search
poi.config.js and
poi property in
package.json.
Default:
['[name].config.js', 'package.json']
The files to search in order, when it's
package.json, we return the
name property of it.
Default:
process.cwd()
The path to search files.
Type:
function
A fallback loader for non-js files, by default we load it with
load-json-file:
function fallbackLoader(filepath) {
return this.sync ? loadJsonFile.sync(filepath) : loadJsonFile(file)
}
Return: A Promise which resolves to
{ path, config } or
{} when no config file was found.
By default all
.js files will be loaded via
require and all other files will be treated as JSON format which is load using
fs and
JSON.parse.
Return:
{ path, config } or
{} when no config file was found.
To use
.loadSync() method you should ensure all custom loaders added via
.addLoader() supports this.
Type:
RegExp
Required:
true
The regular expression to match filepath.
Type:
function
Required:
true
The function to get file content. Either synchronus or returns a Promise.
If you're using the
.loadSync() method please ensure it performs no async operations when
this.sync === true:
function yamlLoader(filepath) {
return this.sync ? yaml.loadSync(filepath) : yaml.load(filepath)
}
Note that you can't use
arrow function here since you need access to
this.
