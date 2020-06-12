openbase logo
use-combined-reducers

by the-road-to-learn-react
1.0.4 (see all)

Custom hook to combine all useReducer hooks for one global state container.

Downloads/wk

214

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

useCombinedReducers React Hook

Build Status Slack Greenkeeper badge Coverage Status NPM

Custom hook to combine all useReducer hooks for one global state container with one dispatch function. Use at top-level and pass dispatch function (and state) down via React's Context API with Provider and Consumer/useContext.

Installation

npm install use-combined-reducers

Optional TS support: npm install @types/use-combined-reducers --save-dev

Usage

Create a global dispatch function and state object by initializing multiple useReducer hooks in useCombinedReducers:

import React from 'react';
import useCombinedReducers from 'use-combined-reducers';

const App = () => {
  const [state, dispatch] = useCombinedReducers({
    myTodos: React.useReducer(todoReducer, initialTodos),
    myOtherStuff: React.useReducer(stuffReducer, initialStuff),
  });

  const { myTodos, myOtherStuff } = state;

  ...
}

export default App;

You can pass state and dispatch function down via props or React's Context API. Since passing it down with props is straight forward, the approach with context is demonstrated here. In some file:

import React from 'react';

export const StateContext = React.createContext();
export const DispatchContext = React.createContext();

In your top-level React component (or any other component above a component tree which needs managed state):

import React from 'react';
import useCombinedReducers from 'use-combined-reducers';

import { StateContext, DispatchContext } from './somefile.js'; 

const App = () => {
  const [state, dispatch] = useCombinedReducers({
    myTodos: React.useReducer(todoReducer, initialTodos),
    myOtherStuff: React.useReducer(stuffReducer, initialStuff),
  });

  return (
    <DispatchContext.Provider value={dispatch}>
        <StateContext.Provider value={state}>
          <SomeComponent />
        </StateContext.Provider>
    </DispatchContext.Provider>
  );
}

export default App;

In some other component which sits below the state/dispatch providing component:

import React from 'react';

import { StateContext, DispatchContext } from './somefile.js'; 

export default () => {
  const state = React.useContext(StateContext);
  const dispatch = React.useContext(DispatchContext);
  
  const { myTodos, myOtherStuff } = state; 

  return (
    <div>
      ...
    </div>
  );
};

Contribute

  • git clone git@github.com:the-road-to-learn-react/use-combined-reducers.git
  • cd use-combined-reducers
  • npm install
  • npm run test

More

