useClippy

useClippy is a TypeScript-friendly React hook for reading from and writing to the user's clipboard.

Not to be confused with Microsoft Office's assistant, Clippy. 📎

Demo

You can see use-clippy in action via GitHub Pages, which hosts the demo directory.

Install

npm install use-clippy or

or yarn add use-clippy

Use

useClippy() returns a tuple analogous to useState , where the first item is the clipboard contents and the second item is a function for setting the clipboard contents.

import React from 'react' ; import useClippy from 'use-clippy' ; export default function MyComponent ( ) { const [clipboard, setClipboard] = useClippy(); return ( < div > {/* Button that demonstrates reading the clipboard. */} < button onClick = {() => { alert(`Your clipboard contains: ${clipboard}`); }} > Read my clipboard </ button > {/* Button that demonstrates writing to the clipboard. */} < button onClick = {() => { setClipboard(`Random number: ${Math.random()}`); }} > Copy something new </ button > </ div > ); }

If you are a fan of this project, you may become a sponsor via GitHub's Sponsors Program.