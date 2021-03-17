openbase logo
by Charles Stover
1.0.8 (see all)

React Hook for reading from and writing to the user's clipboard.

Documentation
769

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Clipboard

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

useClippy Tweet version minified size minzipped size downloads build

useClippy is a TypeScript-friendly React hook for reading from and writing to the user's clipboard.

Not to be confused with Microsoft Office's assistant, Clippy. 📎

Demo

You can see use-clippy in action via GitHub Pages, which hosts the demo directory.

Install

  • npm install use-clippy or
  • yarn add use-clippy

Use

useClippy() returns a tuple analogous to useState, where the first item is the clipboard contents and the second item is a function for setting the clipboard contents.

import React from 'react';
import useClippy from 'use-clippy';

export default function MyComponent() {

  // clipboard is the contents of the user's clipboard.
  // setClipboard('new value') wil set the contents of the user's clipboard.
  const [clipboard, setClipboard] = useClippy();

  return (
    <div>

      {/* Button that demonstrates reading the clipboard. */}
      <button
        onClick={() => {
          alert(`Your clipboard contains: ${clipboard}`);
        }}
      >
        Read my clipboard
      </button>

      {/* Button that demonstrates writing to the clipboard. */}
      <button
        onClick={() => {
          setClipboard(`Random number: ${Math.random()}`);
        }}
      >
        Copy something new
      </button>
    </div>
  );
}

If you are a fan of this project, you may become a sponsor via GitHub's Sponsors Program.

Alternatives

@ag-grid-enterprise/clipboardThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
78K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rct
react-copy-to-clipboardCopy-to-clipboard React component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
785K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
ruc
react-use-clipboardReact hook that provides copy to clipboard functionality.
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
icl
iclipboardManipulate clipboard anywhere 😀
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
110
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ucc
use-clipboard-copy📋 Lightweight copy to clipboard hook for React
GitHub Stars
356
Weekly Downloads
39K
@welcome-ui/utils.copyCustomizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
479
See 29 Alternatives

