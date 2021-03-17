useClippy is a TypeScript-friendly React hook for reading from and writing to
the user's clipboard.
Not to be confused with Microsoft Office's assistant, Clippy. 📎
You can see
use-clippy in action via GitHub Pages,
which hosts the
demo directory.
npm install use-clippy or
yarn add use-clippy
useClippy() returns a tuple analogous to
useState, where the first item is
the clipboard contents and the second item is a function for setting the
clipboard contents.
import React from 'react';
import useClippy from 'use-clippy';
export default function MyComponent() {
// clipboard is the contents of the user's clipboard.
// setClipboard('new value') wil set the contents of the user's clipboard.
const [clipboard, setClipboard] = useClippy();
return (
<div>
{/* Button that demonstrates reading the clipboard. */}
<button
onClick={() => {
alert(`Your clipboard contains: ${clipboard}`);
}}
>
Read my clipboard
</button>
{/* Button that demonstrates writing to the clipboard. */}
<button
onClick={() => {
setClipboard(`Random number: ${Math.random()}`);
}}
>
Copy something new
</button>
</div>
);
}
If you are a fan of this project, you may become a sponsor via GitHub's Sponsors Program.