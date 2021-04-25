Motivation

There are various copy-to-clipboard solutions for Javascript – really good ones, but getting them to work with React can feel a little odd... they don't feel very React-y.

use-clipboard-copy is a lightweight (< 1KB) React hook that makes it possible to add a copy-to-clipboard functionality to your React application with very little code! A simple implementation looks like this:

function CopyText ( ) { const clipboard = useClipboard(); return ( < div > < input ref = {clipboard.target} /> < button onClick = {clipboard.copy} > Copy </ button > </ div > ); }

P.S. You can do more than that with use-clipboard-copy . Keep reading!

Getting Started

To get started, add use-clipboard-copy to your project:

npm install --save use-clipboard-copy

Please note that use-clipboard-copy requires react@^16.8.0 as a peer dependency.

Usage

Copying Text of Another Target Element

A simple copy-to-clipboard interface consists of two parts:

The target , an element who holds the value to be copied, usually an input.

, an element who holds the value to be copied, usually an input. The copy action.

import { useClipboard } from 'use-clipboard-copy' ; export default function PublicUrl ( { url } ) { const clipboard = useClipboard(); return ( < div > < input ref = {clipboard.target} value = {url} readOnly /> < button onClick = {clipboard.copy} > Copy Link </ button > </ div > ); }

Copying Text Imperatively (Without a Target Element)

It is also possible to perform a copy action imperatively (programmatically). For example, a copy-to-clipboard interface may consist of a single copy button without any additional inputs or values displayed to the user. By passing a string to the clipboard.copy action, the specified string will be copied to the clipboard.

import { useClipboard } from 'use-clipboard-copy' ; export default function PublicUrl ( { id } ) { const clipboard = useClipboard(); const handleClick = React.useCallback( () => { const url = Utils.formatUrl({ query : { id } }); clipboard.copy(url); }, [clipboard.copy, id] ); return ( < button onClick = {handleClick} > Copy Link </ button > ); }

Displaying a Temporary Success State

Sometimes it can be helpful to notify the user that the text was successfully copied to the clipboard, usually by displaying a temporary "Copied" state after they trigger the copy action.

By passing the copiedTimeout option to useClipboard() , you can use clipboard.copied as a way to toggle the copied state in the UI.

import { useClipboard } from 'use-clipboard-copy' ; export default function PublicUrl ( { url } ) { const clipboard = useClipboard({ copiedTimeout : 600 , }); return ( < div > < input ref = {clipboard.target} value = {url} readOnly /> < button onClick = {clipboard.copy} > {clipboard.copied ? 'Copied' : 'Copy Link'} </ button > </ div > ); }

Handling Success and Errors

Copy to clipboard in browsers can be tricky some times - there are various reasons that can contribute to preventing the copy action from working. Therefore, you should always handle such cases.

By passing an onSuccess and onError callbacks to the useClipboard options, you will be able to handle whether the copy action was performed successfully.

function CopyText ( ) { const clipboard = useClipboard({ onSuccess() { console .log( 'Text was copied successfully!' ) }, onError() { console .log( 'Failed to copy text!' ) } }); return ( < div > < input ref = {clipboard.target} /> < button onClick = {clipboard.copy} > Copy </ button > </ div > ); }

In case the copy action fails, useClipboard will handle that gracefully by selecting the target input instead so that users can copy the text manually. This behavior can be disabled by passing selectOnError: false to the clipboard options.

Browser Support

use-clipboard-copy is supported in all browsers that supports the native clipboard APIs, including major browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, IE11.

This hook provides an isSupported method that you can use to check for browser support and update the UI accordingly:

function ClipboardSupport ( ) { const clipboard = useClipboard(); return ( < div > {clipboard.isSupported() ? "yay! copy-to-clipboard is supported" : "meh. copy-to-clipboard is not supported"} </ div > ); }

API

useClipboard(options?: UseClipboardOptions): ClipboardAPI

use-clipboard-copy exposes a named export useClipboard which is the hook function itself. It takes an optional options object, and returns an object to control the clipboard.

import { useClipboard } from 'use-clipboard-copy' ; function CopyText ( ) { const clipboard = useClipboard(); return ( ); }

UseClipboardOptions

useClipboard takes an optional object with the following properties:

copiedTimeout?: number

The duration in milliseconds used to toggled the copied state upon a successful copy action.

onSuccess?: () => void

A callback function that will be called upon a successful copy action.

onError?: () => void

A callback function that will be called when the copy action fails.

selectOnCopy?: boolean

Defaults to false .

A boolean indicating whether the text of the target element (if set) will be selected upon a successful copy action.

selectOnError?: boolean

Defaults to true .

A boolean indicating whether the text of the target element (if set) will be selected when the copy action fails.

ClipboardAPI

useClipboard returns an object with the following properties:

copy: (text?: string) => void

A method that will be used to preform the copy action. If it's used without passing a string, the copy action will use the text of the target element (if set).

<input ref={clipboard.target} value= "a text to copy" />; < button onClick = {clipboard.copy} /> ;

Optionally, copy takes a string to perform the copy action imperatively (programmatically). When this is used, the target element (if set) will be ignored.

<button onClick={() => clipboard.copy( 'a text to copy' )} />;

A React Ref object used on input and textarea elements that holds the text to be copied.

<input ref={clipboard.target} value= "a text to copy" />;

isSupported: () => boolean

A function that returns a boolean indicating whether the browser supports the clipboard APIs. Useful to deterministically update the UI if the browser does not support the clipboard functionality for whatever reason.

copied: boolean

A boolean indicating whether the copy action was just performed. Must be used with the copiedTimeout option. Useful to update the UI to display temporary success state.

Acknowledgements

This hook is powered by clipboard-copy, the lightweight copy to clipboard for the web.

License

MIT