Welcome to use-click-outside 👋

React hook to execute callback when a click is happened outside of component.

Install

yarn add use-click-outside

Usage

import React, { useRef } from 'react' ; import useClickOutside from 'use-click-outside' ; const Modal = ( { onClose } ) => { const ref = useRef(); useClickOutside(ref, onClose); return < dialog ref = {ref} > Hello, World! </ dialog > ; };

Or if you need a custom event type instead of default 'click', third parameter can be passed:

useClickOutside(ref, onClose, 'mousedown' );

