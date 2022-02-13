openbase logo
uca

use-click-away

by George Bardi
12.0.1 (see all)

React hook to detect click or touch events outside an element.

Overview

Readme

React hook to detect click or touch events

React hook useClickAway() that reacts to clicks outside the bound element, and calls the expression that is passed in when this event is detected.

Suppose you're working on a Modal component that renders a dialog box, and you wish to close the modal if the user clicks away this is the ideal scenario for useClickAway() custom hook.

Installation

Using npm:

npm i use-click-away --save

Usage

Import the hook:

import { useClickAway } from "use-click-away";

Full example

export default () => {
  const [modal, setModal] = React.useState(false);
  const clickRef = React.useRef("");

  useClickAway(clickRef, () => {
    setModal(false);
  });

  return (
    <div className="container">
      <button onClick={() => setModal(true)}>Show Modal</button>
      {modal && <div ref={clickRef} className="modal">Modal Content</div>}
    </div>
  );
}

Specification

useClickAway() input

  • clickRef: element - The dom element to bind our hook.
  • callback: function - The callback that runs after user click

Built With

  • React - A JavaScript library for building user interfaces

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) George Bardi 2020.

