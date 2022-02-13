React hook
useClickAway() that reacts to clicks outside the bound element, and calls the expression that is passed in when this event is detected.
Suppose you're working on a Modal component that renders a dialog box, and you wish to close the modal if the user clicks away this is the ideal scenario for
useClickAway() custom hook.
Using
npm:
npm i use-click-away --save
Import the hook:
import { useClickAway } from "use-click-away";
export default () => {
const [modal, setModal] = React.useState(false);
const clickRef = React.useRef("");
useClickAway(clickRef, () => {
setModal(false);
});
return (
<div className="container">
<button onClick={() => setModal(true)}>Show Modal</button>
{modal && <div ref={clickRef} className="modal">Modal Content</div>}
</div>
);
}
useClickAway() input
clickRef: element - The dom element to bind our hook.
callback: function - The callback that runs after user click
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) George Bardi 2020.