Keep in mind that useRef doesn't notify you when its content changes. Mutating the .current property doesn't cause a re-render. If you want to run some code when React attaches or detaches a ref to a DOM node, you may want to use
a callback ref instead.... useCallbackRef instead.
Read more about
use-callback pattern and use cases:
This library exposes helpers to handle any case related to
ref lifecycle
useCallbackRef - react on hook change
mergeRefs - merge multiple refs together. For, actually, fork
transformRef - transform one ref to anther
refToCallback - convert RefObject to an old callback-style ref
assignRef - assign value to the ref, regardless of it's form
All functions are tree shakable, but even together it's less then 300b.
💡 Some commands are hooks based, and returns the same refs/functions every render. But some are not, to be used in classes or non-react code.
🤔 Use case: every time you have to react to ref change
API is 99% compatible with React
createRef and
useRef, and just adds another argument -
callback,
which would be called on ref update.
createCallbackRef(callback) - would call provided
callback when ref is changed.
useCallbackRef(initialValue, callback) - would call provided
callback when ref is changed.
callbackin both cases is
callback(newValue, oldValue). Callback would not be called if newValue and oldValue is the same.
import {useRef, createRef, useState} from 'react';
import {useCallbackRef, createCallbackRef} from 'use-callback-ref';
const Component = () => {
const [,forceUpdate] = useState();
// I dont need callback when ref changes
const ref = useRef(null);
// but sometimes - it could be what you need
const anotherRef = useCallbackRef(null, () => forceUpdate());
useEffect( () => {
// now it's just possible
}, [anotherRef.current]) // react to dom node change
}
💡 You can use
useCallbackRef to convert RefObject into RefCallback, creating bridges between the old and the new code
// some old component
const onRefUpdate = (newValue) => {...}
const refObject = useCallbackRef(null, onRefUpdate);
// ...
<SomeNewComponent ref={refObject}/>
🤔 Use case: every time you need to assign ref manually, and you dont know the shape of the ref
assignRef(ref, value) - assigns
values to the
ref.
ref could be RefObject or RefCallback.
🚫 ref.current = value // what if it's a callback-ref?
🚫 ref(value) // but what if it's a object ref?
import {assignRef} from "use-callback-ref";
✅ assignRef(ref, value);
🤔 Use case: ref could be different.
transformRef(ref, tranformer):Ref - return a new
ref which would propagate all changes to the provided
ref with applied
transform
// before
const ResizableWithRef = forwardRef((props, ref) =>
<Resizable {...props} ref={i => i && ref(i.resizable)}/>
);
// after
const ResizableWithRef = forwardRef((props, ref) =>
<Resizable {...props} ref={transformRef(ref, i => i ? i.resizable : null)}/>
);
refToCallback(ref: RefObject): RefCallback - for compatibility between the old and the new code.
For the compatibility between
RefCallback and RefObject use
useCallbackRef(undefined, callback)
mergeRefs(refs: arrayOfRefs, [defaultValue]):ReactMutableRef - merges a few refs together
When developing low level UI components, it is common to have to use a local ref but also support an external one using React.forwardRef. Natively, React does not offer a way to set two refs inside the ref property. This is the goal of this small utility.
import React from 'react'
import {useMergeRefs} from 'use-callback-ref'
const MergedComponent = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const localRef = React.useRef();
// ...
// both localRef and ref would be populated with the `ref` to a `div`
return <div ref={useMergeRefs([localRef, ref])} />
})
💡 -
useMergeRefs will always give you the same return, and you don't have to worry about
[localRef, ref] unique every render.
is a non-hook based version. Will produce the new
ref every run, causing the old one to unmount, and be populated with the
null value.
mergeRefs are based on https://github.com/smooth-code/react-merge-refs, just exposes a RefObject, instead of a callback
mergeRefs are "safe" to use as a part of other hooks-based commands, but don't forget - it returns a new object every call.
applyRefs is simular to
mergeRef,
applyRef is similar to
assignRef
useForkRef is simular to
useMergeRefs, but accepts only two arguments.
merge-refs is simular to
useMergeRefs, but not a hook and does not provide "stable" reference.
Is it a rocket science? No,
RefObjectis no more than
{current: ref}, and
use-callback-refis no more than
getterand
setteron that field.
