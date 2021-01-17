🤙 use-callback-ref 📞

The same `useRef` but it will callback: 📞 Hello! Your ref was changed!

Keep in mind that useRef doesn't notify you when its content changes. Mutating the .current property doesn't cause a re-render. If you want to run some code when React attaches or detaches a ref to a DOM node, you may want to use a callback ref instead .... useCallbackRef instead.

– Hooks API Reference

Read more about use-callback pattern and use cases:

This library exposes helpers to handle any case related to ref lifecycle

useCallbackRef - react on hook change

mergeRefs - merge multiple refs together. For, actually, fork

transformRef - transform one ref to anther

refToCallback - convert RefObject to an old callback-style ref

assignRef - assign value to the ref, regardless of it's form

All functions are tree shakable, but even together it's less then 300b.

API

💡 Some commands are hooks based, and returns the same refs/functions every render. But some are not, to be used in classes or non-react code.

useRef API

🤔 Use case: every time you have to react to ref change

API is 99% compatible with React createRef and useRef , and just adds another argument - callback , which would be called on ref update.

createCallbackRef - to replace React.createRef

createCallbackRef(callback) - would call provided callback when ref is changed.

useCallbackRef - to replace React.useRef

useCallbackRef(initialValue, callback) - would call provided callback when ref is changed.

callback in both cases is callback(newValue, oldValue) . Callback would not be called if newValue and oldValue is the same.

import {useRef, createRef, useState} from 'react' ; import {useCallbackRef, createCallbackRef} from 'use-callback-ref' ; const Component = () => { const [,forceUpdate] = useState(); const ref = useRef( null ); const anotherRef = useCallbackRef( null , () => forceUpdate()); useEffect( () => { }, [anotherRef.current]) }

💡 You can use useCallbackRef to convert RefObject into RefCallback, creating bridges between the old and the new code

const onRefUpdate = ( newValue ) => {...} const refObject = useCallbackRef( null , onRefUpdate); < SomeNewComponent ref = {refObject}/ >

assignRef

🤔 Use case: every time you need to assign ref manually, and you dont know the shape of the ref

assignRef(ref, value) - assigns values to the ref . ref could be RefObject or RefCallback.

🚫 ref . current = value // what if it 's a callback-ref? 🚫 ref(value) // but what if it' s a object ref ? import {assignRef} from "use-callback-ref"; ✅ assignRef( ref , value );

useTransformRef (to replace React.useImperativeHandle)

🤔 Use case: ref could be different. transformRef(ref, tranformer):Ref - return a new ref which would propagate all changes to the provided ref with applied transform

const ResizableWithRef = forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => <Resizable {...props} ref={i => i && ref(i.resizable)}/> ); // after const ResizableWithRef = forwardRef((props, ref) => <Resizable {...props} ref={transformRef(ref, i => i ? i.resizable : null)}/> );

refToCallback

refToCallback(ref: RefObject): RefCallback - for compatibility between the old and the new code. For the compatibility between RefCallback and RefObject use useCallbackRef(undefined, callback)

useMergeRefs

mergeRefs(refs: arrayOfRefs, [defaultValue]):ReactMutableRef - merges a few refs together

When developing low level UI components, it is common to have to use a local ref but also support an external one using React.forwardRef. Natively, React does not offer a way to set two refs inside the ref property. This is the goal of this small utility.

import React from 'react' import {useMergeRefs} from 'use-callback-ref' const MergedComponent = React.forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => { const localRef = React.useRef(); return < div ref = {useMergeRefs([localRef, ref ])} /> })

💡 - useMergeRefs will always give you the same return, and you don't have to worry about [localRef, ref] unique every render.

mergeRefs

mergeRefs(refs: arrayOfRefs, [defaultValue]):ReactMutableRef - merges a few refs together is a non-hook based version. Will produce the new ref every run, causing the old one to unmount, and be populated with the null value.

mergeRefs are based on https://github.com/smooth-code/react-merge-refs, just exposes a RefObject, instead of a callback

mergeRefs are "safe" to use as a part of other hooks-based commands, but don't forget - it returns a new object every call.

Similar packages:

apply-ref - applyRefs is simular to mergeRef , applyRef is similar to assignRef

is simular to , is similar to useForkRef - useForkRef is simular to useMergeRefs , but accepts only two arguments.

is simular to , but accepts only two arguments. react-merge-refs - merge-refs is simular to useMergeRefs , but not a hook and does not provide "stable" reference.

Is it a rocket science? No, RefObject is no more than {current: ref} , and use-callback-ref is no more than getter and setter on that field.

License

MIT