React hook to subscribe and dispatch events accros React components

API

dispatch

import { dispatch } from 'use-bus' :

dispatch('string') : will dispatch the action { type: 'string' } without payload

: will dispatch the action without payload dispatch({ type: 'string', payload: 3 }) : will dispatch the given action

useBus

import useBus from 'use-bus' :

useBus(filter, callback, deps) : register the given callback to the given filter filter : it can be a string or a function string : if filter is a string, then the action type is test over this given string, if the filter match the type, the callback is called function : the callback is called if the function returns a truthy value callback : take the action as the first argument so you can retrieve its type and its payload for example deps : is an array where you declare variables you use in callback , like you are doing for a useEffect from React

: register the given to the given

Example

register to an event (and react to it)

import React, { useState } from 'react' import useBus from 'use-bus' const PrintIterations = () => { const [iterations, setIterations] = useState( 0 ) useBus( '@@ui/ADD_ITERATION' , () => setIterations(iterations + 1 ), [iterations], ) return ( < div > {'There is '} {iterations} {' iterations'} </ div > ) } export default PrintIterations

import the hook useBus register to an event name, here @@ui/ADD_ITERATION react to this, here an anonymous function that increment a number

dispatch an event

import React from 'react' import { dispatch } from 'use-bus' const IterateBtn = () => { return ( < button onClick = {() => dispatch('@@ui/ADD_ITERATION')}> Iterate </ button > ) } export default IterateBtn

import dispatch and call it with the event you want to send

Connect the dispatcher and the reaction

import React from 'react' import PrintIterations from './printIterations' import IterateBtn from './iterateBtn' const App = () => { return ( < div > < PrintIterations /> < IterateBtn /> </ div > ) } export default App

There is no connection to do, this is already done by use-bus .

This example just demonstrate that siblings can interact, but you can imagine a dispatcher wherever you want in the React tree and something that react to the dispatch wherever you want to.