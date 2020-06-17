React hook to subscribe and dispatch events accros React components
import { dispatch } from 'use-bus':
dispatch('string'): will dispatch the action
{ type: 'string' } without payload
dispatch({ type: 'string', payload: 3 }): will dispatch the given action
import useBus from 'use-bus':
useBus(filter, callback, deps): register the given
callback to the given
filter
filter: it can be a string or a function
string: if filter is a string, then the action type is test over this given string, if the filter match the type, the callback is called
function: the callback is called if the function returns a truthy value
callback: take the action as the first argument so you can retrieve its type and its payload for example
deps: is an array where you declare variables you use in
callback, like you are doing for a useEffect from React
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import useBus from 'use-bus'
const PrintIterations = () => {
const [iterations, setIterations] = useState(0)
useBus(
'@@ui/ADD_ITERATION',
() => setIterations(iterations + 1),
[iterations],
)
return (
<div>
{'There is '}
{iterations}
{' iterations'}
</div>
)
}
export default PrintIterations
useBus
@@ui/ADD_ITERATION
import React from 'react'
import { dispatch } from 'use-bus'
const IterateBtn = () => {
return (
<button onClick={() => dispatch('@@ui/ADD_ITERATION')}>
Iterate
</button>
)
}
export default IterateBtn
dispatch and call it with the event you want to send
import React from 'react'
import PrintIterations from './printIterations'
import IterateBtn from './iterateBtn'
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<PrintIterations />
<IterateBtn />
</div>
)
}
export default App
There is no connection to do, this is already done by
use-bus.
This example just demonstrate that siblings can interact, but you can imagine a dispatcher wherever you want in the React tree and something that react to the dispatch wherever you want to.