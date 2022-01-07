A React hook (>=16.8) for getting the current responsive media breakpoint, successor to breakpoint-observer.

Usage

Initialize useBreakpoint with a configuration object, and optionally a default breakpoint name (in non-window environments like SSR). The return value will be an object with the breakpoint's name ( string ), min-width, and max-width values ( number ):

import useBreakpoint from 'use-breakpoint' ; const BREAKPOINTS = { mobile : 0 , tablet : 768 , desktop : 1280 } const CurrentBreakpoint = () => { const { breakpoint, maxWidth, minWidth } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'desktop' ); return < p > The current breakpoint is {breakpoint}! </ p > ; };

Return values

Given a configuration BREAKPOINTS = { mobile: 0, tablet: 768, desktop: 1280 } and a window size of 1280x960 , the hook will return as the breakpoint:

const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS) undefined when rendered server-side

when rendered server-side 'desktop' when rendered client-side const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'mobile') 'mobile' when rendered server-side

when rendered server-side 'mobile' on the first client-side render

on the first client-side render 'desktop' on subsequent client-side renders const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'mobile', false) 'mobile' when rendered server-side

when rendered server-side 'desktop' when rendered client-side

Hydration

If supplied a default breakpoint, the hook will always return that value when rendered server-side. To not cause inconsistencies during the first client-side render, the default value is also used client-side for the first render, instead of the (possibly different) real breakpoint.

For example, given a breakpoint config:

const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'mobile' )

When rendered server-side, breakpoint === 'mobile' always, because there is no window.

On client-side with a desktop -sized window, on the first render breakpoint === 'mobile' , and then on following renders breakpoint === 'desktop' .

This is to ensure ReactDOM.hydrate behaves correctly.

To disable this behavior, pass false as the third argument:

const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'mobile' , false )

Now breakpoint === 'mobile' server-side, but breakpoint === 'desktop' client-side during the first render. You should probably use ReactDOM.render instead of ReactDOM.hydrate in this case.

Functionality

This hook uses the window.matchMedia functionality to calculate the current breakpoint. For a list of breakpoints, we generate some css media queries in the form of (min-width: XXXpx) and (max-width: YYYpx) and then add listeners for the changes. useBreakpoint will then update its return value when the breakpoint changes from one rule to another.

Developing