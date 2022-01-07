openbase logo
use-breakpoint

by Iiro Jäppinen
3.0.0 (see all)

A React hook for getting the current responsive media breakpoint

use-breakpoint

A React hook (>=16.8) for getting the current responsive media breakpoint, successor to breakpoint-observer.

Usage

Initialize useBreakpoint with a configuration object, and optionally a default breakpoint name (in non-window environments like SSR). The return value will be an object with the breakpoint's name (string), min-width, and max-width values (number):

import useBreakpoint from 'use-breakpoint';

/**
 * It is important to bind the object of breakpoints to a variable for memoization to work correctly.
 * If they are created dynamically, try using the `useMemo` hook.
 */
const BREAKPOINTS = { mobile: 0, tablet: 768, desktop: 1280 }

const CurrentBreakpoint = () => {
  const { breakpoint, maxWidth, minWidth } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'desktop');
  return <p>The current breakpoint is {breakpoint}!</p>;
};

Return values

Given a configuration BREAKPOINTS = { mobile: 0, tablet: 768, desktop: 1280 } and a window size of 1280x960, the hook will return as the breakpoint:

  1. const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS)
    • undefined when rendered server-side
    • 'desktop' when rendered client-side
  2. const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'mobile')
    • 'mobile' when rendered server-side
    • 'mobile' on the first client-side render
    • 'desktop' on subsequent client-side renders
  3. const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'mobile', false)
    • 'mobile' when rendered server-side
    • 'desktop' when rendered client-side

Hydration

If supplied a default breakpoint, the hook will always return that value when rendered server-side. To not cause inconsistencies during the first client-side render, the default value is also used client-side for the first render, instead of the (possibly different) real breakpoint.

For example, given a breakpoint config:

const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'mobile')

When rendered server-side, breakpoint === 'mobile' always, because there is no window.

On client-side with a desktop-sized window, on the first render breakpoint === 'mobile', and then on following renders breakpoint === 'desktop'.

This is to ensure ReactDOM.hydrate behaves correctly.

To disable this behavior, pass false as the third argument:

const { breakpoint } = useBreakpoint(BREAKPOINTS, 'mobile', false)

Now breakpoint === 'mobile' server-side, but breakpoint === 'desktop' client-side during the first render. You should probably use ReactDOM.render instead of ReactDOM.hydrate in this case.

Functionality

This hook uses the window.matchMedia functionality to calculate the current breakpoint. For a list of breakpoints, we generate some css media queries in the form of (min-width: XXXpx) and (max-width: YYYpx) and then add listeners for the changes. useBreakpoint will then update its return value when the breakpoint changes from one rule to another.

Developing

This project is built with Typescript. A Storybook is included for local previewing. The easiest way to get started is cloning the repo and starting the storybook server locally via npm start.

