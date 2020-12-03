



Make axios requests in React using hooks.

Installation

with npm:

$ npm install use-axios-client

with yarn:

$ yarn add use-axios-client

Example

import { useAxios } from 'use-axios-client' ; export default () => { const { data, error, loading } = useAxios({ url : 'https://example/api' , }); return ( <> {loading && < div > Loading... </ div > } {error && < div > {error.message} </ div > } {data && < div > {data} </ div > } </> ); };

Docs

Contributing

Clone the repository:

$ git clone https://github.com/angelle-sw/use-axios-client

Install dependencies:

$ yarn

Run the example app at http://localhost:8080:

$ cd example $ yarn $ yarn start

Run tests using jest: