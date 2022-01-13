openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uae

use-async-effect

by Raul de Heer
2.2.3 (see all)

🏃‍♂️ Asynchronous side effects, without the nonsense

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.9K

GitHub Stars

252

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo npm version license

🏃‍♂️ Asynchronous side effects, without the nonsense.

useAsyncEffect(async () => {
  await doSomethingAsync();
});

Installation

npm install use-async-effect

or

yarn add use-async-effect

This package ships with TypeScript and Flow types.

API

The API is the same as React's useEffect(), except for some notable differences:

  • The destroy function is passed as an optional second argument:
useAsyncEffect(callback, dependencies?);
useAsyncEffect(callback, onDestroy, dependencies?);
  • The async callback will receive a single function to check whether the callback is still active:
useAsyncEffect(async isActive => {
  const data1 = await fn1();
  if (!isActive()) return;

  const data2 = await fn2();
  if (!isActive()) return;

  doSomething(data1, data2);
});

Active means that it's running in the current component. It can become inactive if the component is unmounted, or if the component is re-rendered and the callback is dropped and a new one is called.

Examples

Basic mount/unmount

useAsyncEffect(async () => console.log('mount'), () => console.log('unmount'), []);

Omitting destroy

useAsyncEffect(async () => console.log('mount'), []);

Handle effect result in destroy

useAsyncEffect(() => fetch('url'), (result) => console.log(result));

Making sure it's still active before updating component state

useAsyncEffect(async isActive => {
  const data = await fetch(`/users/${id}`).then(res => res.json());
  if (!isActive()) return;
  setUser(data);
}, [id]);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial