🏃‍♂️ Asynchronous side effects, without the nonsense.

useAsyncEffect( async () => { await doSomethingAsync(); });

Installation

npm install use- async -effect

or

yarn add use- async -effect

This package ships with TypeScript and Flow types.

API

The API is the same as React's useEffect() , except for some notable differences:

The destroy function is passed as an optional second argument:

useAsyncEffect(callback, dependencies?); useAsyncEffect(callback, onDestroy, dependencies?);

The async callback will receive a single function to check whether the callback is still active:

useAsyncEffect( async isActive => { const data1 = await fn1(); if (!isActive()) return ; const data2 = await fn2(); if (!isActive()) return ; doSomething(data1, data2); });

Active means that it's running in the current component. It can become inactive if the component is unmounted, or if the component is re-rendered and the callback is dropped and a new one is called.

Examples

Basic mount/unmount

useAsyncEffect( async () => console .log( 'mount' ), () => console .log( 'unmount' ), []);

Omitting destroy

useAsyncEffect( async () => console .log( 'mount' ), []);

Handle effect result in destroy

useAsyncEffect( () => fetch( 'url' ), (result) => console .log(result));

Making sure it's still active before updating component state