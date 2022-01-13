🏃♂️ Asynchronous side effects, without the nonsense.
useAsyncEffect(async () => {
await doSomethingAsync();
});
npm install use-async-effect
or
yarn add use-async-effect
This package ships with TypeScript and Flow types.
The API is the same as React's
useEffect(), except for some notable differences:
useAsyncEffect(callback, dependencies?);
useAsyncEffect(callback, onDestroy, dependencies?);
useAsyncEffect(async isActive => {
const data1 = await fn1();
if (!isActive()) return;
const data2 = await fn2();
if (!isActive()) return;
doSomething(data1, data2);
});
Active means that it's running in the current component. It can become inactive if the component is unmounted, or if the component is re-rendered and the callback is dropped and a new one is called.
Basic mount/unmount
useAsyncEffect(async () => console.log('mount'), () => console.log('unmount'), []);
Omitting destroy
useAsyncEffect(async () => console.log('mount'), []);
Handle effect result in destroy
useAsyncEffect(() => fetch('url'), (result) => console.log(result));
Making sure it's still active before updating component state
useAsyncEffect(async isActive => {
const data = await fetch(`/users/${id}`).then(res => res.json());
if (!isActive()) return;
setUser(data);
}, [id]);