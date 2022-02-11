React hook that does a fetch and aborts when the components is unloaded or a new fetch request is started.

Installation

npm install use-abortable-fetch or yarn add use-abortable-fetch

Example usage:

import React from 'react' ; import useAbortableFetch from 'use-abortable-fetch' ; const ChuckNorrisJoke = () => { const { data, loading, error, abort } = useAbortableFetch( '//api.icndb.com/jokes/random/?limitTo=[nerdy]&escape=javascript' ); if (loading) return < div > Loading... </ div > ; if (error) return < div > Error: {error.message} </ div > ; if (!data) return null ; return < div > Joke: {data.value.joke} </ div > ; }; export default ChuckNorrisJoke;

See this CodeSandbox for a running example.