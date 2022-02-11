React hook that does a fetch and aborts when the components is unloaded or a new fetch request is started.
npm install use-abortable-fetch
or
yarn add use-abortable-fetch
import React from 'react';
import useAbortableFetch from 'use-abortable-fetch';
const ChuckNorrisJoke = () => {
const { data, loading, error, abort } = useAbortableFetch(
'//api.icndb.com/jokes/random/?limitTo=[nerdy]&escape=javascript'
);
if (loading) return <div>Loading...</div>;
if (error) return <div>Error: {error.message}</div>;
if (!data) return null;
return <div>Joke: {data.value.joke}</div>;
};
export default ChuckNorrisJoke;
See this CodeSandbox for a running example.