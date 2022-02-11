openbase logo
uaf

use-abortable-fetch

by Maurice de Beijer
3.0.3 (see all)

React hook that does a fetch and aborts when the components is unloaded or a different request is made

791

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

use-abortable-fetch

Build Status

React hook that does a fetch and aborts when the components is unloaded or a new fetch request is started.

Installation

npm install use-abortable-fetch or yarn add use-abortable-fetch

Example usage:

import React from 'react';
import useAbortableFetch from 'use-abortable-fetch';

const ChuckNorrisJoke = () => {
  const { data, loading, error, abort } = useAbortableFetch(
    '//api.icndb.com/jokes/random/?limitTo=[nerdy]&escape=javascript'
  );

  if (loading) return <div>Loading...</div>;
  if (error) return <div>Error: {error.message}</div>;
  if (!data) return null;

  return <div>Joke: {data.value.joke}</div>;
};

export default ChuckNorrisJoke;

See this CodeSandbox for a running example.

