Node-usbmux is an iOS usbmuxd client library inspired by tcprelay.py

What is usbmuxd?

All USB communication with iOS devices (including communication from iTunes) is handled by the usbmux daemon. When a device is plugged in, usbmuxd connects to it and acts as a middleman for communicating with the device, multiplexing TCP like connections to sockets on the device. (USB multiplexer = usbmux)

What does node-usbmux do?

Node-usbmux provides tcp connections to sockets on iOS devices via USB.

Installed globally, node-usbmux's CLI lets you create TCP relays that tunnel traffic from localhost through USB to the device. (useful for accessing ssh or veency over usb)

The obvious advantages of a USB connection over a wifi connection are speed, not having to be on the same network, device doesn't need to be unlocked to maintain connection, etc.

Install

npm install [-g] usbmux

Prerequisites: iTunes or libimobiledevice

CLI Usage

Node-usbmux adds the irelay command:

irelay 22:2222 irelay 22:2222 1234:1234 -vv irelay 22:2222 1234:1234 --udid=12345abcde12345abcde12345abcde12345abcde irelay listen irelay -- help

Module Usage

var usbmux = require ( 'usbmux' );

new usbmux.Relay(devicePort, relayPort[, options])

Create a tcp relay that pipes a local port to an attached iOS device port.

devicePort {integer} - Destination port on device

relayPort {integer} - Local port to start tcp server on

options {object} options.timeout - Search time (in ms) before emitting warning options.udid - UDID of specific device to connect to



var relay = new usbmux.Relay( 22 , 2222 ) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) {}) .on( 'ready' , function ( udid ) { }) ... relay.stop();

error - err {Error}

Fires when there is an error:

with the relay's TCP server (like EADDRINUSE), or

from usbmuxd

warning - err {Error}

When a relay starts it will check for connected devices. If there isn't a device ready within the time limit (default 1s), the relay will issue a warning (but will continue to search for and use connected devices).

ready - UDID {string}

Fires when a connected device is first detected by the relay

attached - UDID {string}

Fires when a USB device is attached (or first detected)

detached - UDID {string}

Fires when a USB device is detached

connect

Fires when a new connection is made to the relay's TCP server

disconnect

Fires when a connection to the relay's TCP server is ended

close

Fires when the relay's TCP server is closes (the net.Server event)

Connects to usbmuxd and listens for iOS devices

Returns a normal net.Socket connection with two added events:

var listener = new usbmux.createListener() .on( 'error' , function ( err ) {}) .on( 'attached' , function ( udid ) {}) .on( 'detached' , function ( udid ) {}); assert(listener instanceof net.Socket); listener.end();

attached - UDID {string}

Fires when a USB device is attached (or first detected)

detached - UDID {string}

Fires when a USB device is detached

Get a tunneled connection to port on device within a timeout period

Returns a promise that resolves a net.Socket connection to the requested port

devicePort {integer} - Destination port on device

options {object} options.timeout - Search time (in ms) before failing with error options.udid - UDID of specific device to connect to



usbmux.getTunnel( 1234 ) .then( function ( tunnel ) { assert(tunnel instanceof net.Socket); tunnel.write( 'hello' ); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .err(err); });

Currently connected USB devices, keyed by UDIDs

listener.on( 'attached' , function ( udid ) { console .log(usbmux.devices[udid]); });

Tests

npm test

Some of the tests require an attached device since that was easier than implementing an entire mock usbmuxd. These tests connect to device port 22 by default, but you can set a different port with the env var TESTPORT .

How does usbmuxd work?

Usbmuxd operates over TCP and accepts two different requests: listen and connect .

A listen request asks usbmuxd to turn the current tcp connection into a dedicated notification pipe, sending notifications about devices as they are attached and detached.

A connect request asks usbmuxd to turn the current tcp connection into a tunneled connection to a port on the device. Connect requests need a DeviceID, which you get from the listener notifications.

Each request must be sent in a new tcp connection, i.e. you can't send a listen request and a connect request in the same connection. Because of this, you'll always need at least two connections open, one listening for device status and one actually connecting to devices.

Usbmuxd protocol

Usbmux messages are composed of a header and a payload plist.

There used to be a binary version of the protocol, but it isn't used anymore. There is no documentation for usbmuxd, so this understanding is borrowed from looking at the implementation in tcprelay.py.

Four 32-bit unsigned LE integers (in order):

Length: length of the header + plist (16 + plist.length)

Version: 0 for binary version, 1 for plist version

Request: always 8 (taken from tcprelay.py)

Tag: always 1 (taken from tcprelay.py)

< plist version = "1.0" > < dict > < key > MessageType </ key > < string > Listen </ string > < key > ClientVersionString </ key > < string > node-usbmux </ string > < key > ProgName </ key > < string > node-usbmux </ string > </ dict > </ plist >

< plist version = "1.0" > < dict > < key > MessageType </ key > < string > Connect </ string > < key > ClientVersionString </ key > < string > node-usbmux </ string > < key > ProgName </ key > < string > node-usbmux </ string > < key > DeviceID </ key > < integer > 3 </ integer > < key > PortNumber </ key > < integer > 5632 </ integer > </ dict > </ plist >

It's important to note that the PortNumber must be byte-swapped to be network-endian. So port 22 in this example ends up being sent as 5632.

< plist version = "1.0" > < dict > < key > MessageType </ key > < string > Result </ string > < key > Number </ key > < integer > 0 </ integer > </ dict > </ plist >

The Number field indicates status. 0 is success, other numbers indicate an error:

0: Success

2: Device requested isn't connected

3: Port requested isn't available \ open

5: Malformed request

