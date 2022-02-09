Node.JS library for communicating with USB devices.
This is a refactoring / rewrite of Christopher Klein's node-usb.
Node.js >= v10.16.0, which includes
npm.
On Windows, use Zadig to install the WinUSB driver for your USB device. Otherwise you will get
LIBUSB_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED when attempting to open devices.
Native modules are bundled using
prebuildify, so installation should be as simple as installing the package.
With
npm:
npm install usb
With
yarn:
yarn add usb
Note: the library is now written in
TypeScript, so a separate types file is not longer required to be installed.
Note that the compiled Node extension includes libusb, and is thus subject to the LGPL.
Does not support:
Use the following examples to kickstart your development. Once you have a desired device, use the APIs below to interact with it.
v2.0.0
The legacy API exists on an object called
usb on the main import and the convenience functions exist as top level objects.
To use
v2.0.0 simply update your import statements and the function calls;
// import * as usb from 'usb';
// const devices: usb.Device[] = usb.getDeviceList();
import { usb, getDeviceList } from 'usb';
const devices: usb.Device[] = getDeviceList();
import { getDeviceList } from 'usb';
const devices = getDeviceList();
for (const device of devices) {
console.log(device); // Legacy device
}
import { findByIds } from 'usb';
const device = findByIds(0x59e3, 0x0a23);
if (device) {
console.log(device); // Legacy device
}
import { findBySerialNumber } from 'usb';
(async () => {
// Uses a blocking call, so is async
const device = await findBySerialNumber('TEST_DEVICE');
if (device) {
console.log(device); // Legacy device
}
})();
import { findBySerialNumber, WebUSBDevice } from 'usb';
(async () => {
// Uses a blocking call, so is async
const device = await findBySerialNumber('TEST_DEVICE');
// Uses blocking calls, so is async
const webDevice = await WebUSBDevice.createInstance(device);
if (webDevice) {
console.log(webDevice); // WebUSB device
}
})();
import { webusb } from 'usb';
(async () => {
// Returns first matching device
const device = await webusb.requestDevice({
filters: [{}]
})
if (device) {
console.log(device); // WebUSB device
}
})();
import { WebUSB } from 'usb';
(async () => {
const customWebUSB = new WebUSB({
// This function can return a promise which allows a UI to be displayed if required
devicesFound: devices => devices.find(device => device.serialNumber === 'TEST_DEVICE')
});
// Returns device based on injected 'devicesFound' function
const device = await customWebUSB.requestDevice({
filters: [{}]
})
if (device) {
console.log(device); // WebUSB device
}
})();
import { webusb } from 'usb';
(async () => {
// The default webusb instance follows the WebUSB spec and only returns authorised devices
const devices = await webusb.getDevices();
for (const device of devices) {
console.log(device); // WebUSB device
}
})();
import { WebUSB } from 'usb';
(async () => {
const customWebUSB = new WebUSB({
// Bypass cheking for authorised devices
allowAllDevices: true
});
// Uses blocking calls, so is async
const devices = await customWebUSB.getDevices();
for (const device of devices) {
console.log(device); // WebUSB device
}
})();
Please refer to the maintained example for using
node-usb in electron:
https://github.com/node-usb/node-usb-example-electron
Since
v2.0.0, the
node-usb library supports two APIs:
WebUSB which follows the WebUSB Specification (recommended)
Legacy API which retains the previous 'non-blocking' API
Convenience methods also exist to easily list or find devices as well as convert between a legacy usb.Device device and WebUSB device.
Full auto-generated API documentation can be seen here:
https://node-usb.github.io/node-usb/
Return a list of legacy
Device objects for the USB devices attached to the system.
Convenience method to get the first legacy device with the specified VID and PID, or
undefined if no such device is present.
Convenience method to get a promise of the legacy device with the specified serial number, or
undefined if no such device is present.
Return the
navigator.usb instance if it exists, otherwise a
webusb instance.
WebUSB Device class for wrapping a legacy Device into a WebUSB device
Convenience method to return a promise of a WebUSB device based on a legacy device
Please refer to the WebUSB specification which be found here:
https://wicg.github.io/webusb/
bytesWritten always equals the initial buffer length
Legacy usb object.
Constant properties from libusb
Set the libusb debug level (between 0 and 4)
Represents a USB device.
Integer USB device number
Integer USB device address
Array containing the USB device port numbers, or
undefined if not supported on this platform.
Object with properties for the fields of the device descriptor:
Object with properties for the fields of the configuration descriptor:
Contains all config descriptors of the device (same structure as .configDescriptor above)
Contains the parent of the device, such as a hub. If there is no parent this property is set to
null.
Open the device. All methods below require the device to be open before use.
Close the device.
Perform a control transfer with
libusb_control_transfer.
Parameter
data_or_length can be a integer length for an IN transfer, or a Buffer for an out transfer. The type must match the direction specified in the MSB of bmRequestType.
The
data parameter of the callback is always undefined for OUT transfers, or will be passed a Buffer for IN transfers.
A package is available to calculate bmRequestType if needed.
Set the device configuration to something other than the default (0). To use this, first call
.open(false) (which tells it not to auto configure), then before claiming an interface, call this method.
Perform a control transfer to retrieve a string descriptor
Perform a control transfer to retrieve an object with properties for the fields of the Binary Object Store descriptor:
Retrieve a list of Capability objects for the Binary Object Store capabilities of the device.
Return the interface with the specified interface number.
List of Interface objects for the interfaces of the default configuration of the device.
Timeout in milliseconds to use for control transfers.
Performs a reset of the device. Callback is called when complete.
Return the InEndpoint or OutEndpoint with the specified address.
List of endpoints on this interface: InEndpoint and OutEndpoint objects.
Integer interface number.
Integer alternate setting number.
Sets the alternate setting. It updates the
interface.endpoints array to reflect the endpoints found in the alternate setting.
Claims the interface. This method must be called before using any endpoints of this interface.
Releases the interface and resets the alternate setting. Calls callback when complete.
It is an error to release an interface with pending transfers. If the optional closeEndpoints parameter is true, any active endpoint streams are stopped (see
Endpoint.stopStream), and the interface is released after the stream transfers are cancelled. Transfers submitted individually with
Endpoint.transfer are not affected by this parameter.
Returns
false if a kernel driver is not active;
true if active.
Detaches the kernel driver from the interface.
Re-attaches the kernel driver for the interface.
Object with fields from the interface descriptor -- see libusb documentation or USB spec.
Integer capability type.
Buffer capability data.
Object with fields from the capability descriptor -- see libusb documentation or USB spec.
Common base for InEndpoint and OutEndpoint, see below.
Endpoint direction:
"in" or
"out".
Endpoint type:
usb.LIBUSB_TRANSFER_TYPE_BULK,
usb.LIBUSB_TRANSFER_TYPE_INTERRUPT, or
usb.LIBUSB_TRANSFER_TYPE_ISOCHRONOUS.
Object with fields from the endpoint descriptor -- see libusb documentation or USB spec.
Sets the timeout in milliseconds for transfers on this endpoint. The default,
0, is infinite timeout.
Clear the halt/stall condition for this endpoint.
Endpoints in the IN direction (device->PC) have this type.
Perform a transfer to read data from the endpoint.
If length is greater than maxPacketSize, libusb will automatically split the transfer in multiple packets, and you will receive one callback with all data once all packets are complete.
this in the callback is the InEndpoint object.
Start polling the endpoint.
The library will keep
nTransfers transfers of size
transferSize pending in
the kernel at all times to ensure continuous data flow. This is handled by the
libusb event thread, so it continues even if the Node v8 thread is busy. The
data and
error events are emitted as transfers complete.
Stop polling.
Further data may still be received. The
end event is emitted and the callback
is called once all transfers have completed or canceled.
Emitted with data received by the polling transfers
Emitted when polling encounters an error. All in flight transfers will be automatically canceled and no further polling will be done. You have to wait for the
end event before you can start polling again.
Emitted when polling has been canceled
Endpoints in the OUT direction (PC->device) have this type.
Perform a transfer to write
data to the endpoint.
If length is greater than maxPacketSize, libusb will automatically split the transfer in multiple packets, and you will receive one callback once all packets are complete.
this in the callback is the OutEndpoint object.
Emitted when the stream encounters an error.
Emitted when the stream has been stopped and all pending requests have been completed.
Attaches a callback to plugging in a
device.
Attaches a callback to unplugging a
device.
Restore (re-reference) the hotplug events unreferenced by
unrefHotplugEvents()
Listening to events will prevent the process to exit. By calling this function, hotplug events will be unreferenced by the event loop, allowing the process to exit even when listening for the
attach and
detach events.
The library is based on native bindings wrapping the libusb library.
Libusb is included as a submodule, clone this repository and then the submodule as follows:
git clone https://github.com/node-usb/node-usb
cd node-usb
git submodule update --init
The package uses
yarn for the typescript code and
prebuildify to generate the native binaries. These can be executed as follows:
yarn
yarn prebuild
Note: On Linux, you'll need libudev to build libusb. On Ubuntu/Debian:
sudo apt-get install build-essential libudev-dev
To execute the unit tests, Run:
yarn test
Some tests require an attached STM32F103 Microprocessor USB device with specific firmware.
yarn full-test
yarn valgrind
Please refer to the Wiki for release instructions.