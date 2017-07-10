A minimal, offline-friendly Google Analytics Measurement Protocol client for tracking usage statistics in shell and javascript applications.
This is a low-level API client, it doesn't hold any opinion of how usage tracking should be done. If you're looking for a convention which leverages the power and flexibility of Custom Metrics and Dimensions, take a look at app-usage-stats. For the command line client see usage-stats-cli.
The most trivial example.
const UsageStats = require('usage-stats')
const usageStats = new UsageStats('UA-98765432-1', { an: 'example' })
usageStats.screenView('screen name')
usageStats.event('category', 'action')
usageStats.send()
More realistic usage in a server application:
const UsageStats = require('usage-stats')
const usageStats = new UsageStats('UA-98765432-1', {
an: 'encode-video',
av: '1.0.0'
})
// start a new session
usageStats.start()
// user set two options..
usageStats.event('option', 'verbose-level', 'infinite')
usageStats.event('option', 'preset', 'iPod')
try {
// Begin. Track as a screenView.
usageStats.screenView('encoding')
beginEncoding(options)
} catch (err) {
// Exception tracking
usageStats.exception(err.message, true)
}
// finished - mark the session as complete
// and send stats (or store if offline).
usageStats.end().send()
See here for the full list of Google Analytics Measurement Protocol parameters.
All parameters are send on demand, beside this list.
process.env.LANG, if set)
Kind: Exported class
string
Map
Map
Map
Map
Promise
Promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|trackingId
string
|Google Analytics tracking ID (required).
|[options]
object
|[options.an]
string
|App name
|[options.av]
string
|App version
|[options.lang]
string
|Language. Defaults to
process.env.LANG.
|[options.sr]
string
|Screen resolution. Defaults to
${process.stdout.rows}x${process.stdout.columns}.
|[options.ua]
string
|User Agent string to use.
|[options.dir]
string
|Path of the directory used for persisting clientID and queue. Defaults to
~/.usage-stats.
|[options.url]
string
|Defaults to
'https://www.google-analytics.com/batch'.
|[options.debugUrl]
string
|Defaults to
'https://www.google-analytics.com/debug/collect'.
Example
const usageStats = new UsageStats('UA-98765432-1', {
an: 'sick app',
av: '1.0.0'
})
string
Cache directory. Defaults to
~/.usage-stats.
Kind: instance property of
UsageStats
Map
A list of parameters to be to sent with every hit.
Kind: instance property of
UsageStats
Example
usageStats.defaults
.set('cd1', process.version)
.set('cd2', os.type())
.set('cd3', os.release())
.set('cd4', 'api')
Starts the session.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
Chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[sessionParams]
Array.<Map>
|An optional map of paramaters to send with each hit in the sesison.
Ends the session.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
Chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[sessionParams]
Array.<Map>
|An optional map of paramaters to send with the final hit of this sesison.
Disable the module. While disabled, all operations are no-ops.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
Chainable
Re-enable the module.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
Chainable
Map
Track an event. All event hits are queued until
.send() is called.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
|Param
|Type
|Description
|category
string
|Event category (required).
|action
string
|Event action (required).
|[options]
option
|[options.el]
string
|Event label
|[options.ev]
string
|Event value
|[options.hitParams]
Array.<map>
|One or more additional params to send with the hit.
Map
Track a screenview. All screenview hits are queued until
.send() is called. Returns the hit instance.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|Screen name
|[options]
object
|[options.hitParams]
Array.<map>
|One or more additional params to set on the hit.
Map
Track a exception. All exception hits are queued until
.send() is called.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
object
|optional params
|[options.exd]
string
|Error message
|[options.exf]
boolean
|Set true if the exception was fatal
|[options.hitParams]
Array.<map>
|One or more additional params to set on the hit.
Promise
Send queued stats using as few requests as possible (typically a single request - a max of 20 events/screenviews may be sent per request). If offline, the stats will be stored and re-tried on next invocation.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
Fulfil:
response[] - array of responses. Each response has
data and the original node
res.
Reject:
Error - Rejects with the first error encountered. The error is a standard node http error with a
name of
request-fail and a
hits property showing what failed to send.
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.timeout]
number
Promise
Send any hits (including queued) to the GA validation server, fulfilling with the result.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
Fulfil:
Response[]
Reject:
Error - Error instance includes
hits.
Aborts the in-progress .send() operation, queuing any unsent hits.
Kind: instance method of
UsageStats
Chainable
© 2016-17 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.