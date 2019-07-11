openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

usabilla-api

by usabilla
1.2.3 (see all)

A JS Node client for Usabilla API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

263

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node client for Usabilla API

CircleCI Coverage Status

The Usabilla API Client for Node.js provides access to the Usabilla database from Node.js applications.

The client has the following features:

  • Getting the buttons / campaigns / widgets / forms as well as the feedback they contain.
  • Querying over the feedback with different parameters.

Authentication

The client uses extensive authentication based on a request signing process. For more information, please see our developers guide.

Getting started

Install node client through npm

$ npm install usabilla-api --save

Usage

An example that displays the number of buttons:

const Usabilla = require('usabilla-api');
const usabilla = new Usabilla('YOUR-ACCESS-KEY', 'YOUR-SECRET-KEY');

usabilla.websites.buttons.get().then((buttons) => {
  console.log('Number of buttons: ', buttons.length);
}).catch((reason) => {
  console.error(reason);
});

See the code in the example folder for more advanced ideas on how to use the client.

Configuration

The client can be configured during instantiation with the following options:

  • protocol (default: https) - The protocol to use when making requests, this will also configure the type of node http client either http or https
  • host (default: data.usabilla.com) - The host to use when making requests
  • port (default: null) - The port to use when making requests
  • iterator (default: true) - Whether to iterate until all results are retrieved

For example:

const Usabilla = require('usabilla-api');
const options = {
  protocol: 'http',
  host: 'proxy-host',
  port: 'proxy-port'
}
const usabilla = new Usabilla('YOUR-ACCESS-KEY', 'YOUR-SECRET-KEY', options);

// usabilla.websites.buttons.get()

Returned errors

In case of an error, the library throws an error object with the following properties:

  • type - The type of error, usually Sender.
  • code - A machine readable code of the error as defined in the guide.
  • message - Human readable format of the error.
  • status - The HTTP status of the response.

Support

The Usabilla Node.js Client API is maintained by Usabilla Development Team. Everyone is encouraged to file bug reports, feature requests, and pull requests through GitHub. This input is critical and will be carefully considered, but we can’t promise a specific resolution or time frame for any request. For more information please email our Support Team at support@usabilla.com.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial