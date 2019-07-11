Node client for Usabilla API

The Usabilla API Client for Node.js provides access to the Usabilla database from Node.js applications.

The client has the following features:

Getting the buttons / campaigns / widgets / forms as well as the feedback they contain.

Querying over the feedback with different parameters.

Authentication

The client uses extensive authentication based on a request signing process. For more information, please see our developers guide.

Getting started

Install node client through npm

$ npm install usabilla-api --save

Usage

An example that displays the number of buttons:

const Usabilla = require ( 'usabilla-api' ); const usabilla = new Usabilla( 'YOUR-ACCESS-KEY' , 'YOUR-SECRET-KEY' ); usabilla.websites.buttons.get().then( ( buttons ) => { console .log( 'Number of buttons: ' , buttons.length); }).catch( ( reason ) => { console .error(reason); });

See the code in the example folder for more advanced ideas on how to use the client.

Configuration

The client can be configured during instantiation with the following options:

protocol (default: https ) - The protocol to use when making requests, this will also configure the type of node http client either http or https

(default: ) - The protocol to use when making requests, this will also configure the type of node http client either or host (default: data.usabilla.com ) - The host to use when making requests

(default: ) - The host to use when making requests port (default: null ) - The port to use when making requests

(default: ) - The port to use when making requests iterator (default: true ) - Whether to iterate until all results are retrieved

For example:

const Usabilla = require ( 'usabilla-api' ); const options = { protocol : 'http' , host : 'proxy-host' , port : 'proxy-port' } const usabilla = new Usabilla( 'YOUR-ACCESS-KEY' , 'YOUR-SECRET-KEY' , options);

Returned errors

In case of an error, the library throws an error object with the following properties:

type - The type of error, usually Sender .

- The type of error, usually . code - A machine readable code of the error as defined in the guide.

- A machine readable code of the error as defined in the guide. message - Human readable format of the error.

- Human readable format of the error. status - The HTTP status of the response.

Support

The Usabilla Node.js Client API is maintained by Usabilla Development Team. Everyone is encouraged to file bug reports, feature requests, and pull requests through GitHub. This input is critical and will be carefully considered, but we can’t promise a specific resolution or time frame for any request. For more information please email our Support Team at support@usabilla.com.