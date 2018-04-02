openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
us

usa-states

by Nathan Barrett
0.0.5 (see all)

A simple javascript library to create a custom array of US States

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Usa States

A simple javascript library to aid with the creation of your custom array of US States.

Installation

npm install usa-states

Then include the library in your project with either

var UsaStates = require('usa-states').UsaStates;

or

<script src="/js/usa-states.js"></script>

Usage

To quickly get a simple array of US States objects

var usStates = new UsaStates();
console.log(usStates.states);

Outputs

{
    name: "Alabama",
    abbreviation: "AL",
    territory: false,
    capital: "Montgomery",
    contiguous: true
},
{
    name: "Alaska",
    abbreviation: "AK",
    territory: false,
    capital: "Juneau",
    contiguous: false
},
...(other states omitted for brevity)
{
    name: "Wyoming",
    abbreviation: "WY",
    territory: false,
    capital: "Cheyenne",
    contiguous: true
}

You can optionally filter or add to the list of US States

var lowerFourtyEight = new UsaStates({contiguousOnly: true});
console.log('Lower 48 states only', lowerFourtyEight.states);

var statesAndTerritories = new UsaStates({includeTerritories: true}); 
console.log('All states including territories', statesAndTerritories.states);

You can also manually exclude one or more using any of the alias selectors

var allStatesExceptDCandWY = new UsaStates({exclude: ['DC', 'Wyoming']});

You can get them as an array of strings using an alias selector (full list of alias selectors below)

var usStates = new UsaStates(myOptionalFilterSettings);
var statesAbbreviation = usStates.arrayOf('abbreviations');
var statesNames = usStates.arrayOf('names');
console.log(statesAbbreviation);
console.log(statesNames);

Outputs

["AL", "AK", ... , "WY"]
["Alabama", "Alaska", ..., "Wyoming"]

You can also get them as an array of custom objects using the alias selectors If you want an alias ignored just append a '$' character to the desired location (note: you can change this ignore character in your filter config, see below)

var usStates = new UsaStates(myOptionalFilterSettings);
var myCustomStates = usStates.format({
    name: 'abbreviation',
    $abbreviation: 'abbr', // alternate alias 'abbr', see all below
    abbr: '$name',
    $capital: 'c',
});
console.log(myCustomStates);

Outputs

{
    Alabama: "AL",
    abbreviation: "AL",
    AL: "name",
    capital: "Mobile"
},
{
    Alaska: "AK",
    abbreviation: "AK",
    AK: "name",
    capital: "Juneau"
},
...
{
    Wyoming: "WY",
    abbreviation: "WY",
    WY: "name",
    capital: "Cheyenne"
}

Configuration Settings

Property NameDefaultDescription
contingousOnlyfalseFilter out any state that is not in the lower 48. (note: this also filters out territories)
includeTerritoriesfalseIncludes territories and affiliates of the United States such as Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, etc.
exclude[]An array of one or more states to filter from your list of states using any of the alias selectors
ignoreCharacter"$"The character to parse out if found appended inside of the custom format given

Alias Selectors

NameOther Acceptable AliasesExamples
abbreviationa, abbr, abbreviations,AL, AK, ... WY
namenames, state, states, n, sAlabama, Alaska, ... Wyoming
capitalc, cap, capitalsMobile, Juneau, ... Cheyenne

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Credits

Author: Nathan Barrett nathan.barrett@gmail.com

License

ISC License

Copyright 2017 Nathan Barrett

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial