US Bank Account Validator

US Bank Account Validator provides validation utilities for US bank routing and account numbers. It includes first-class support for "potential" validity so you can use it to present appropriate UI to your user as they type.

Installation

You can install us-bank-account-validator through npm.

npm install us-bank-account-validator

Example

In Node/Webpack/Browserify:

var valid = require ( "us-bank-account-validator" ); var routingValidation = valid.routingNumber( "4111" ); if (routingValidation.isValid) { renderFullyValidRoutingNumber(); } else if (!routingValidation.isPotentiallyValid) { renderInvalidRoutingNumber(); }

In the browser with <script> tags:

< script src = "path/to/us-bank-account-validator.js" > </ script > < script > var accountValidation = valid.accountNumber( "4111" ); if (accountValidation.isValid) { renderFullyValidAccountNumber(); } else if (!accountValidation.isPotentiallyValid) { renderInvalidAccountNumber(); } </ script >

API

valid.routingNumber(value: string): object

Will return something like this:

{ isPotentiallyValid : true , isValid : false }

Valid routing numbers come from a hard-coded list of possible numbers, which you can find in src/routing-number-list.js .

valid.accountNumber(value: string): object

Will return something like this:

{ isPotentiallyValid : true , isValid : false }

Valid account numbers are strings between 4 and 17 characters. They are usually numeric but not always, which is why this is a simple length check.