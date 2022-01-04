US Bank Account Validator provides validation utilities for US bank routing and account numbers. It includes first-class support for "potential" validity so you can use it to present appropriate UI to your user as they type.
You can install us-bank-account-validator through npm.
npm install us-bank-account-validator
In Node/Webpack/Browserify:
var valid = require("us-bank-account-validator");
var routingValidation = valid.routingNumber("4111");
if (routingValidation.isValid) {
renderFullyValidRoutingNumber();
} else if (!routingValidation.isPotentiallyValid) {
renderInvalidRoutingNumber();
}
In the browser with
<script> tags:
<script src="path/to/us-bank-account-validator.js"></script>
<script>
var accountValidation = valid.accountNumber("4111");
if (accountValidation.isValid) {
renderFullyValidAccountNumber();
} else if (!accountValidation.isPotentiallyValid) {
renderInvalidAccountNumber();
}
</script>
valid.routingNumber(value: string): object
Will return something like this:
{
// if false, indicates there is no way the number could be valid
isPotentiallyValid: true,
// if true, number is fully valid for submission
isValid: false
}
Valid routing numbers come from a hard-coded list of possible numbers, which you can find in
src/routing-number-list.js.
valid.accountNumber(value: string): object
Will return something like this:
{
// if false, indicates there is no way the number could be valid
isPotentiallyValid: true,
// if true, number is fully valid for submission
isValid: false
}
Valid account numbers are strings between 4 and 17 characters. They are usually numeric but not always, which is why this is a simple length check.