NPM module of US state metadata. Heavily based on python-us
As per usual:
$ npm install us
Easy access to state information:
> var us = require('us')
> us.states.MD
{ name: 'Maryland',
metaphones: [ 'MRLNT' ],
statehood_year: 1788,
ap_abbr: 'Md.',
is_territory: false,
fips: '24',
abbr: 'MD',
capital: 'Annapolis',
capital_tz: 'America/New_York',
time_zones: [ 'America/New_York' ] }
> us.states.MD.fips
'24'
> us.states.MD.name
'Maryland'
>
Includes territories too:
> us.states.VI.name
'Virgin Islands'
> us.states.VI.is_territory
true
> us.states.MD.is_territory
false
>
List of all (actual) states:
> us.STATES
[ { name: 'Alabama',
... },
{ name: 'Alaska',
... }, ...
> us.TERRITORIES
[ { name: 'American Samoa',
... },
{ name: 'Guam',
... }, ...
And the whole shebang, if you want it:
> us.STATES_AND_TERRITORIES
[ { name: 'Alabama',
... },
{ name: 'Alaska',
... }, ...
{ name: 'American Samoa',
... }, ...
The lookup method allows matching by FIPS code, abbreviation, and name:
> us.lookup('24')
{ name: 'Maryland',
... }
> us.lookup('MD')
{ name: 'Maryland',
... }
> us.lookup('md')
{ name: 'Maryland',
... }
> us.lookup('maryland')
{ name: 'Maryland',
... }
>
And for those days that you just can't remember how to spell Mississippi, we've got phonetic name matching too: ::
> us.lookup('misisipi')
{ name: 'Mississippi'
... }
You want shapefiles too? Gotcha covered.
> us.states.MD.shapefile_urls()
{ tract: 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/TRACT/2010/tl_2010_24_tract10.zip',
cd: 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/CD/111/tl_2010_24_cd111.zip',
county: 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/COUNTY/2010/tl_2010_24_county10.zip',
state: 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/STATE/2010/tl_2010_24_state10.zip',
zcta: 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/ZCTA5/2010/tl_2010_24_zcta510.zip',
block: 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/TABBLOCK/2010/tl_2010_24_tabblock10.zip',
blockgroup: 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/BG/2010/tl_2010_24_bg10.zip' }
The
shapefile_urls() method on the State object generates shapefile URLs for the following regions:
If you know what region you want, you can explicitly request it:
> us.states.MD.shapefile_urls('county')
'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/COUNTY/2010/tl_2010_24_county10.zip'
Mappings between various state attributes are a common need. The
mapping() method will generate a lookup between two specified fields.
> us.mapping('fips', 'abbr');
{ '10': 'DE',
'11': 'DC', ...
> us.mapping('abbr', 'name')
{ AL: 'Alabama',
AK: 'Alaska', ...
