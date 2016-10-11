NPM module of US state metadata. Heavily based on python-us

all US states and territories

postal abbreviations

Associated Press style abbreviations

FIPS codes

capitals

years of statehood

time zones

phonetic state name lookup

URLs to shapefiles for state, census, congressional districts, counties, and census tracts

Installation

As per usual:

npm install us

Features

Easy access to state information:

> var us = require( 'us' ) > us .states .MD { name: 'Maryland' , metaphones: [ 'MRLNT' ], statehood_year: 1788 , ap_abbr: 'Md.' , is_territory: false, fips: '24' , abbr : 'MD' , capital: 'Annapolis' , capital_tz: 'America/New_York' , time_zones: [ 'America/New_York' ] } > us .states .MD .fips '24' > us .states .MD .name 'Maryland' >

Includes territories too:

> us .states .VI .name 'Virgin Islands' > us .states .VI .is_territory true > us .states .MD .is_territory false >

List of all (actual) states:

> us .STATES [ { name: 'Alabama' , ... }, { name: 'Alaska' , ... }, ... > us .TERRITORIES [ { name: 'American Samoa' , ... }, { name: 'Guam' , ... }, ...

And the whole shebang, if you want it:

> us .STATES_AND_TERRITORIES [ { name: 'Alabama' , ... }, { name: 'Alaska' , ... }, ... { name: 'American Samoa' , ... }, ...

The lookup method allows matching by FIPS code, abbreviation, and name:

> us .lookup ( '24' ) { name : 'Maryland' , ... } > us .lookup ( 'MD' ) { name : 'Maryland' , ... } > us .lookup ( 'md' ) { name : 'Maryland' , ... } > us .lookup ( 'maryland' ) { name : 'Maryland' , ... } >

And for those days that you just can't remember how to spell Mississippi, we've got phonetic name matching too: ::

> us .lookup ( 'misisipi' ) { name : 'Mississippi' ... }

Shapefiles

You want shapefiles too? Gotcha covered.

> us .states .MD .shapefile_urls () { tract : 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/TRACT/2010/tl_2010_24_tract10.zip' , cd : 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/CD/111/tl_2010_24_cd111.zip' , county : 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/COUNTY/2010/tl_2010_24_county10.zip' , state : 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/STATE/2010/tl_2010_24_state10.zip' , zcta : 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/ZCTA5/2010/tl_2010_24_zcta510.zip' , block : 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/TABBLOCK/2010/tl_2010_24_tabblock10.zip' , blockgroup : 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/BG/2010/tl_2010_24_bg10.zip' }

The shapefile_urls() method on the State object generates shapefile URLs for the following regions:

state

county

congressional district

zcta

census tract

If you know what region you want, you can explicitly request it:

> us .states .MD .shapefile_urls( 'county' ) 'http://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2010/COUNTY/2010/tl_2010_24_county10.zip'

Mappings

Mappings between various state attributes are a common need. The mapping() method will generate a lookup between two specified fields.

> us.mapping( 'fips' , 'abbr' ); { '10' : 'DE' , '11' : 'DC' , ... > us.mapping( 'abbr' , 'name' ) { AL: 'Alabama' , AK: 'Alaska' , ...

Contributing

Please fork on github and send a pull request. Your contributions are welcomed!

Credits

Documentation, code, and pretty much everything heavily based off python-us

Contains metaphone.js from phpjs

Contributors to javascript-us:

Andy Burke added testing and support for common miss-spellings

Patrick Way ported to javascript

rab added AMD module compatibility

Contributors to python-us: