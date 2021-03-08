openbase logo
by Alex Cory
0.0.8

useRefState, for getting correct values even when in callback functions, and blocking state updates on unmounted components

Documentation
18.6K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

useRefState

🔥 React hook for maintaining correct values, in a clean way, without updates on unmounted components

undefined

Features

  • TypeScript support
  • Zero dependencies
  • React Native support
  • Keep your state consistant within your callback functions

Installation

yarn add urs      or     npm i -S urs

Usage

import useRefState from 'urs'
import { useState } from 'react'

const App = () => {
  const [loadingRef, setLoadingRef] = useRefState(false)
  const [loadingState, setLoadingState] = useState(false)
  
  // DO NOT destructure like this
  const [{ current }] = useRefState()
  
  const onClick = () => {
    setLoadingRef(true)
    console.log('loadingRef.current', loadingRef.current) // gives us `true`
    setLoadingState(true)
    console.log('loadingState', loadingState) // gives us `false`
  }

  return (
    <button onClick={handleClick}>Click Me!</button>
  )
}

Options

The 2nd argument of useRefState determines if you want to be able to update state when a component is unmounted. If true it will block setState on unmounted components. Useful for the common error cannot update state on unmounted component.

const [state, setState] = useRefState('same as useState default state', true)

