useRefState

🔥 React hook for maintaining correct values, in a clean way, without updates on unmounted components

Features

TypeScript support

Zero dependencies

React Native support

Keep your state consistant within your callback functions

Installation

yarn add urs or npm i -S urs

Usage

import useRefState from 'urs' import { useState } from 'react' const App = () => { const [loadingRef, setLoadingRef] = useRefState( false ) const [loadingState, setLoadingState] = useState( false ) const [{ current }] = useRefState() const onClick = () => { setLoadingRef( true ) console .log( 'loadingRef.current' , loadingRef.current) setLoadingState( true ) console .log( 'loadingState' , loadingState) } return ( < button onClick = {handleClick} > Click Me! </ button > ) }

Options

The 2nd argument of useRefState determines if you want to be able to update state when a component is unmounted. If true it will block setState on unmounted components. Useful for the common error cannot update state on unmounted component .