🔥 React hook for maintaining correct values, in a clean way, without updates on unmounted components
yarn add urs or npm i -S urs
import useRefState from 'urs'
import { useState } from 'react'
const App = () => {
const [loadingRef, setLoadingRef] = useRefState(false)
const [loadingState, setLoadingState] = useState(false)
// DO NOT destructure like this
const [{ current }] = useRefState()
const onClick = () => {
setLoadingRef(true)
console.log('loadingRef.current', loadingRef.current) // gives us `true`
setLoadingState(true)
console.log('loadingState', loadingState) // gives us `false`
}
return (
<button onClick={handleClick}>Click Me!</button>
)
}
The 2nd argument of
useRefState determines if you want to be able to update state when a component
is unmounted. If
true it will block setState on unmounted components. Useful for the common error
cannot update state on unmounted component.
const [state, setState] = useRefState('same as useState default state', true)