urlrouter

by expressjs
0.5.4

http url router, `connect` missing router middleware

Readme

urlrouter Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

NPM

logo

http url router.

connect missing router middleware.

Support express format routing.

Support connect @1.8.x and @2.2.0+ .

Test connect version

  • 1.8.0+: 1.8.0 1.8.5 1.8.6 1.8.7
  • 1.9.0+
  • 2.2.0+
  • 2.3.0+
  • 2.4.0+
  • 2.7.0+
  • 2.8.0+
$ make test-all

Install

$ npm install urlrouter

Usage

Using with connect

var connect = require('connect');
var urlrouter = require('urlrouter');

connect(urlrouter(function (app) {
  app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
    res.end('hello urlrouter');
  });
  app.get('/user/:id([0-9]+)', function (req, res, next) {
    res.end('hello user ' + req.params.id);
  });
})).listen(3000);

Several callbacks may also be passed.


function loadUser(req, res, next) {
  // You would fetch user from the db
  var user = users[req.params.id];
  if (user) {
    req.user = user;
    next();
  } else {
    next(new Error('Failed to load user ' + req.params.id));
  }
}

app.get('/user/:id', loadUser, function () {
  // ...
});

These callbacks can be passed within arrays as well.

var middleware = [loadUser, loadForum, loadThread];
app.post('/forum/:fid/thread/:tid', middleware, function () {
 // ...
});

Using with http.createServer()

var http = require('http');
var urlrouter = require('urlrouter');

var options = {
  pageNotFound: function (req, res) {
    res.statusCode = 404;
    res.end('er... some page miss...');
  },
  errorHandler: function (req, res) {
    res.statusCode = 500;
    res.end('oops..error occurred');
  }
};

function loadUser(req, res, next) {
  // You would fetch user from the db
  var user = users[req.params.id];
  if (user) {
    req.user = user;
    next();
  } else {
    next(new Error('Failed to load user ' + req.params.id));
  }
}

var routerMiddleware = urlrouter(function (app) {
  app.get('/', function (req, res) {
    res.end('GET home page' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON.stringify(req.headers));
  });
  // with route middleware
  app.get('/user/:id', loadUser, function (req, res) {
    res.end('user: ' + req.params.id);
  });

  // GET /admin 301 redirect to /admin/
  app.redirect('/admin', '/admin/');

  app.get(/^\/users?(?:\/(\d+)(?:\.\.(\d+))?)?/, loadUser, function (req, res) {
    res.end(req.url + ' : ' + req.params);
  });

  app.get('/foo', function (req, res) {
    res.end('GET ' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON.stringify(req.headers));
  });

  app.post('/new', function (req, res) {
    res.write('POST ' + req.url + ' start...\n\n');
    var counter = 0;
    req.on('data', function (data) {
      counter++;
      res.write('data' + counter + ': ' + data.toString() + '\n\n');
    });
    req.on('end', function () {
      res.end('POST ' + req.url + ' end.\n');
    });
  });

  app.put('/update', function (req, res) {
    res.end('PUT ' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON.stringify(req.headers));
  });

  app.delete('/remove', function (req, res) {
    res.end('DELETE ' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON.stringify(req.headers));
  });

  app.options('/check', function (req, res) {
    res.end('OPTIONS ' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON.stringify(req.headers));
  });

  app.all('/all', function (req, res) {
    res.end('ALL methods request /all should be handled' + ' , headers: ' + JSON.stringify(req.headers));
  });
}, options);

http.createServer(routerMiddleware).listen(3000);

Contributors

$ git summary

 project  : urlrouter
 repo age : 1 year, 1 month
 active   : 16 days
 commits  : 38
 files    : 19
 authors  :
    33  fengmk2                 86.8%
     4  rockdai                 10.5%
     1  rock                    2.6%

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2013 fengmk2 fengmk2@gmail.com.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

