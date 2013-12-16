urlrouter

connect missing router middleware.

Support express format routing.

Support connect @1.8.x and @2.2.0+ .

Test connect version

1.8.0+: 1.8.0 1.8.5 1.8.6 1.8.7

1.9.0+

2.2.0+

2.3.0+

2.4.0+

2.7.0+

2.8.0+

$ make test -all

Install

$ npm install urlrouter

Usage

Using with connect

var connect = require ( 'connect' ); var urlrouter = require ( 'urlrouter' ); connect(urlrouter( function ( app ) { app.get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.end( 'hello urlrouter' ); }); app.get( '/user/:id([0-9]+)' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.end( 'hello user ' + req.params.id); }); })).listen( 3000 );

Several callbacks may also be passed.

function loadUser ( req, res, next ) { var user = users[req.params.id]; if (user) { req.user = user; next(); } else { next( new Error ( 'Failed to load user ' + req.params.id)); } } app.get( '/user/:id' , loadUser, function ( ) { });

These callbacks can be passed within arrays as well.

var middleware = [loadUser, loadForum, loadThread]; app.post( '/forum/:fid/thread/:tid' , middleware, function ( ) { });

Using with http.createServer()

var http = require ( 'http' ); var urlrouter = require ( 'urlrouter' ); var options = { pageNotFound : function ( req, res ) { res.statusCode = 404 ; res.end( 'er... some page miss...' ); }, errorHandler : function ( req, res ) { res.statusCode = 500 ; res.end( 'oops..error occurred' ); } }; function loadUser ( req, res, next ) { var user = users[req.params.id]; if (user) { req.user = user; next(); } else { next( new Error ( 'Failed to load user ' + req.params.id)); } } var routerMiddleware = urlrouter( function ( app ) { app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'GET home page' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON .stringify(req.headers)); }); app.get( '/user/:id' , loadUser, function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'user: ' + req.params.id); }); app.redirect( '/admin' , '/admin/' ); app.get( /^\/users?(?:\/(\d+)(?:\.\.(\d+))?)?/ , loadUser, function ( req, res ) { res.end(req.url + ' : ' + req.params); }); app.get( '/foo' , function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'GET ' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON .stringify(req.headers)); }); app.post( '/new' , function ( req, res ) { res.write( 'POST ' + req.url + ' start...



' ); var counter = 0 ; req.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { counter++; res.write( 'data' + counter + ': ' + data.toString() + '



' ); }); req.on( 'end' , function ( ) { res.end( 'POST ' + req.url + ' end.

' ); }); }); app.put( '/update' , function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'PUT ' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON .stringify(req.headers)); }); app.delete( '/remove' , function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'DELETE ' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON .stringify(req.headers)); }); app.options( '/check' , function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'OPTIONS ' + req.url + ' , headers: ' + JSON .stringify(req.headers)); }); app.all( '/all' , function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'ALL methods request /all should be handled' + ' , headers: ' + JSON .stringify(req.headers)); }); }, options); http.createServer(routerMiddleware).listen( 3000 );

Contributors

$ git summary project : urlrouter repo age : 1 year, 1 month active : 16 days commits : 38 files : 19 authors : 33 fengmk2 86.8% 4 rockdai 10.5% 1 rock 2.6%

License

