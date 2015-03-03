URLRegExp

This module provides a regular expression to match web URLs in a body of plain text.

Introduction

URLRegExp is inspired by John Gruber's work on a liberal URL matching RegExp, but with a stronger focus on comprehensiveness and correctness than conciseness. It also doesn't try to match non-web URLs, like mailto: and magnet:.

It will match bare domain names with or without paths (example.com, example.com/path) and full URLs starting with either http://, https:// or //.

The RegExp is compiled from a template file and an automatically generated list of all the current top level domains. It will be updated as new TLDs are added by ICANN. XRegExp is used to provide full support for matching Unicode internationalized domain names.

Features

Matching of both full and bare URLs (with or without http://).

Bare URL matching based on a list of all current TLDs. Will match foo.museum but not foo.jpeg.

Matching of Internationalized Domain Names, like: ουτοπία.δπθ.gr 日本.icom.museum правительство.рф 互联网中心.中国

Matching of paths, query strings and fragment identifiers in bare URLs.

Smart detection of quotes, parenthesis and punctuation. Will not match closing brackets at the end of an URL, unless an opening bracket is present earlier on the URL: (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paris) - Will not match the final parenthesis. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paris_(disambiguation) - Will match the final parenthesis.



Usage

var urlregexp = require ( 'urlregexp' ) var matches = 'This is a sample text with a domain: google.com. Have a nice day.' .match(urlregexp);

License