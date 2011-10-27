openbase logo
by Lloyd Hilaiel
0.0.1 (see all)

URL parsing in javascript with validation, normalization, and matching.

Readme

A simple and focused javascript library which supports basic URL parsing and 'url prefix' testing.

The first feature of urlmatch is its ability to parse a url into components:

console.log(URLParse("http://google.com/"));
{
    "directory": "/",
    "path": "/",
    "relative": "/",
    "host": "google.com",
    "authority": "google.com",
    "scheme": "http",
    "source": "http://google.com/"
}

urlmatch can also validate urls:

$ URLParse("httpe://www.google.com/").validate();
Error: invalid url: unsupported scheme: httpe

can also normalize urls:

$ URLParse("http://www.google.com:80/foo/../bar/").normalize();
http://www.google.com/bar/

can reliably extract the origin of a url:

$ URLParse("http://www.google.com:80/foo/../bar/").normalize().originOnly().toString();
http://www.google.com

And finally, urlmatch can combine all of these features to support robust url prefix matching:

$ URLParse("http://doma.in/appscope/").contains("http://doma.in/appscope/somepath/../../attack.html");
false
$ URLParse("http://doma.in/appscope/").contains("http://doma.in/appscope/somepath/../not_attack.html");
true

In Browser Usage

<script src="urlparse.js"></script>
<script>
  console.log(window.URLParse("https://github.com/lloyd/urlparse.js"));
<script>

NodeJS Usage

Install it:

$ npm install urlparse

Use it:

#!/usr/bin/env node

const urlparse = require('urlparse');

console.log(urlparse("https://github.com/lloyd/urlparse.js"));

