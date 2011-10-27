A simple and focused javascript library which supports basic URL parsing and 'url prefix' testing.
The first feature of urlmatch is its ability to parse a url into components:
console.log(URLParse("http://google.com/"));
{
"directory": "/",
"path": "/",
"relative": "/",
"host": "google.com",
"authority": "google.com",
"scheme": "http",
"source": "http://google.com/"
}
urlmatch can also validate urls:
$ URLParse("httpe://www.google.com/").validate();
Error: invalid url: unsupported scheme: httpe
can also normalize urls:
$ URLParse("http://www.google.com:80/foo/../bar/").normalize();
http://www.google.com/bar/
can reliably extract the origin of a url:
$ URLParse("http://www.google.com:80/foo/../bar/").normalize().originOnly().toString();
http://www.google.com
And finally, urlmatch can combine all of these features to support robust url prefix matching:
$ URLParse("http://doma.in/appscope/").contains("http://doma.in/appscope/somepath/../../attack.html");
false
$ URLParse("http://doma.in/appscope/").contains("http://doma.in/appscope/somepath/../not_attack.html");
true
<script src="urlparse.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(window.URLParse("https://github.com/lloyd/urlparse.js"));
<script>
Install it:
$ npm install urlparse
Use it:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const urlparse = require('urlparse');
console.log(urlparse("https://github.com/lloyd/urlparse.js"));