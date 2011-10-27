A simple and focused javascript library which supports basic URL parsing and 'url prefix' testing.

The first feature of urlmatch is its ability to parse a url into components:

console .log(URLParse( "http://google.com/" )); { "directory" : "/" , "path" : "/" , "relative" : "/" , "host" : "google.com" , "authority" : "google.com" , "scheme" : "http" , "source" : "http://google.com/" }

urlmatch can also validate urls:

$ URLParse ( "httpe://www.google.com/" ) . validate () ; Error: invalid url: unsupported scheme: httpe

can also normalize urls:

$ URLParse ( "http://www.google.com:80/foo/../bar/" ) . normalize () ; http:

can reliably extract the origin of a url:

$ URLParse ( "http://www.google.com:80/foo/../bar/" ) . normalize () . originOnly () . toString () ; http:

And finally, urlmatch can combine all of these features to support robust url prefix matching:

$ URLParse ( "http://doma.in/appscope/" ) . contains ( "http://doma.in/appscope/somepath/../../attack.html" ) ; false $ URLParse ( "http://doma.in/appscope/" ) . contains ( "http://doma.in/appscope/somepath/../not_attack.html" ) ; true

In Browser Usage

< script src = "urlparse.js" > </ script > < script > console .log( window .URLParse( "https://github.com/lloyd/urlparse.js" )); < script >

NodeJS Usage

Install it:

npm install urlparse

Use it: