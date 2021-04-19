openbase logo
urlon

by cerebral
3.1.0 (see all)

JSON-like object notation that can be embedded in URLs

Readme

URL Object Notation

An Object Notation like JSON but for URLs. Read the full explanation on @vjeux blog: http://blog.vjeux.com/2011/javascript/urlon-url-object-notation.html

Note that format is slightly changed since article was published, but main idea remains the same.

Getting started

NPM

URLON is on NPM.

npm install urlon

var URLON = require('urlon');

UMD build using <script>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/urlon/dist/urlon.umd.js"></script>
<script>
  urlon // urlon.stringify() or urlon.parse()
</script>

Usage

stringify

URLON.stringify({"table":{"achievement":{"column":"instance","ascending":true}}})

// Output:      '$table$achievement$column=instance&ascending:true'

parse

URLON.parse('$table$achievement$column=instance&ascending:true')

// Output:  {"table":{"achievement":{"column":"instance","ascending":true}}}

Projects using URLON

  • url-mapper - @cerebral/router default mapper for URLs

Changelog

See releases

