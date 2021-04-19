URL Object Notation

An Object Notation like JSON but for URLs. Read the full explanation on @vjeux blog: http://blog.vjeux.com/2011/javascript/urlon-url-object-notation.html

Note that format is slightly changed since article was published, but main idea remains the same.

Getting started

NPM

URLON is on NPM.

npm install urlon

var URLON = require ( 'urlon' );

UMD build using <script>

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/urlon/dist/urlon.umd.js" > </ script > < script > urlon </ script >

Usage

stringify

URLON.stringify({ "table" :{ "achievement" :{ "column" : "instance" , "ascending" : true }}})

parse

URLON.parse( '$table$achievement$column=instance&ascending:true' )

Projects using URLON

url-mapper - @cerebral/router default mapper for URLs

Changelog

See releases