An Object Notation like JSON but for URLs. Read the full explanation on @vjeux blog: http://blog.vjeux.com/2011/javascript/urlon-url-object-notation.html
Note that format is slightly changed since article was published, but main idea remains the same.
URLON is on NPM.
npm install urlon
var URLON = require('urlon');
<script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/urlon/dist/urlon.umd.js"></script>
<script>
urlon // urlon.stringify() or urlon.parse()
</script>
URLON.stringify({"table":{"achievement":{"column":"instance","ascending":true}}})
// Output: '$table$achievement$column=instance&ascending:true'
URLON.parse('$table$achievement$column=instance&ascending:true')
// Output: {"table":{"achievement":{"column":"instance","ascending":true}}}
@cerebral/router default mapper for URLs
See releases