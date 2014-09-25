urllite is a URL parser for nodejs and the browser. It's meant to be a replacement for URL decomposition IDL attributes—especially when you want to support non-browser environments like node. Its main goal is to be tiny enough to be bundled with browser builds of JS libraries.

urllite is designed to be modular so that you can include only the parts you need. For example, URL resolution is a separate extension.

Its core API is based on the URLUtils interface (the properties of "a" HTMLElements and window.location ):

var url = urllite( 'http://u:p@example.com:10/a/b/c?one=1&two=2#three' ); url.origin url.protocol url.username url.password url.host url.hostname url.port url.pathname url.search url.hash

Usage

In the browser

< script src = "urllite.js" > </ script > < script > var url = urllite( 'http://u:p@example.com:10/a/b/c?one=1&two=2#three' ); </ script >

You can also use urllite as an AMD module.

In node

var urllite = require ( 'urllite' ); var url = urllite( 'http://u:p@example.com:10/a/b/c?one=1&two=2#three' );

In your own libraries

You can compile urllite into your own libraries using a tool like browserify.

API

The urllite function is the main entry point. Use it to parse a URL:

var url = urllite( 'http://example.com' ); console .log(url.host);

All URL methods are available as extensions. In node, all extensions are available by default. For the browser, you can require extensions selectively and create custom builds with only the extensions you need.

Resolves the URL to the given base.

var url = urllite( 'dogs/are/awesome' ); console .log(url.resolve( 'http://animals.com' ).toString());

Returns a new URL which is a relative to the provided URL.