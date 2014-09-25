openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

urllite

by hzdg
0.5.0 (see all)

A tiny, tiny URL parser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

urllite.js

urllite is a URL parser for nodejs and the browser. It's meant to be a replacement for URL decomposition IDL attributes—especially when you want to support non-browser environments like node. Its main goal is to be tiny enough to be bundled with browser builds of JS libraries.

urllite is designed to be modular so that you can include only the parts you need. For example, URL resolution is a separate extension.

Its core API is based on the URLUtils interface (the properties of "a" HTMLElements and window.location):

var url = urllite('http://u:p@example.com:10/a/b/c?one=1&two=2#three');
url.origin    // "http://example.com:10"
url.protocol  // "http:"
url.username  // "u"
url.password  // "p"
url.host      // "example.com:10"
url.hostname  // "example.com"
url.port      // "10"
url.pathname  // "/a/b/c"
url.search    // "?one=1&two=2"
url.hash      // "#three"

Usage

In the browser

<script src="urllite.js"></script>
<script>
    var url = urllite('http://u:p@example.com:10/a/b/c?one=1&two=2#three');
</script>

You can also use urllite as an AMD module.

In node

var urllite = require('urllite');
var url = urllite('http://u:p@example.com:10/a/b/c?one=1&two=2#three');

In your own libraries

You can compile urllite into your own libraries using a tool like browserify.

API

The urllite function is the main entry point. Use it to parse a URL:

var url = urllite('http://example.com');
console.log(url.host);  // => "example.com"

All URL methods are available as extensions. In node, all extensions are available by default. For the browser, you can require extensions selectively and create custom builds with only the extensions you need.

resolve()

Resolves the URL to the given base.

var url = urllite('dogs/are/awesome');
console.log(url.resolve('http://animals.com').toString());  // => "http://animals.com/dogs/are/awesome"

relativize()

Returns a new URL which is a relative to the provided URL.

var url = urllite('http://animals.com/dogs/are/awesome');
console.log(url.relativize('http://animals.com').toString());  // => "dogs/are/awesome"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial