sync http request powered by urllib and spawnSync.

Notice: Only support node v0.11.13+

Installation

$ npm install urllib-sync --save

Usage

var request = require ( 'urllib-sync' ).request; var res = request( 'https://github.com' );

more options please check out urllib. But unfortunately, urllib-sync do not support streams and agents now.

writeFile

If options.writeFile is present, the result of request will write into this file directly.

License

MIT