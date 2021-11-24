Request HTTP URLs in a complex world — basic and digest authentication, redirections, cookies, timeout and more.
$ npm install urllib --save
var urllib = require('urllib');
urllib.request('http://cnodejs.org/', function (err, data, res) {
if (err) {
throw err; // you need to handle error
}
console.log(res.statusCode);
console.log(res.headers);
// data is Buffer instance
console.log(data.toString());
});
If you've installed bluebird,
bluebird will be used.
urllib does not install bluebird for you.
Otherwise, if you're using a node that has native v8 Promises (v0.11.13+), then that will be used.
Otherwise, this library will crash the process and exit, so you might as well install bluebird as a dependency!
var urllib = require('urllib');
urllib.request('http://nodejs.org').then(function (result) {
// result: {data: buffer, res: response object}
console.log('status: %s, body size: %d, headers: %j', result.res.statusCode, result.data.length, result.res.headers);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error(err);
});
var co = require('co');
var urllib = require('urllib');
co(function* () {
var result = yield urllib.requestThunk('http://nodejs.org');
console.log('status: %s, body size: %d, headers: %j',
result.status, result.data.length, result.headers);
})();
response event
You should create a urllib instance first.
var httpclient = require('urllib').create();
httpclient.on('response', function (info) {
error: err,
ctx: args.ctx,
req: {
url: url,
options: options,
size: requestSize,
},
res: res
});
httpclient.request('http://nodejs.org', function (err, body) {
console.log('body size: %d', body.length);
});
http.request(url[, options][, callback])
GET. Could be
GET,
POST,
DELETE or
PUT. Alias 'type'.
data to query string.
data will be ignored.
data and
content will be ignored.
callback will be called with
data set
null after finished writing.
multipart/form-data format, base on
formstream. If
method not set, will use
POST method by default.
json (Notes: not use
application/json here). If it's
json, will auto set
Content-Type: application/json header.
text or
json. If it's
text, the
callbacked
data would be a String. If it's
json, the
data of callback would be a parsed JSON Object and will auto set
Accept: application/json header. Default
callbacked
data would be a
Buffer.
false.
exports.TIMEOUT, both are 5s. You can use
timeout: 5000 to tell urllib use same timeout on two phase or set them seperately such as
timeout: [3000, 5000], which will set connecting timeout to 3s and response 5s.
username:password used in HTTP Basic Authorization.
username:password used in HTTP Digest Authorization.
false if you does not use agent.
false if you does not use agent.
url.resolve(from, to).
res object when request connected, default
false. alias
customResponse
false.
false.
false.
null.
dns.lookup. Require node >= 4.0.0(for http protocol) and node >=8(for https protocol)
ip and
family) and should return true or false to identified the address is legal or not. It rely on
lookup and have the same version requirement.
false.
null if no error accured.
dataType is set to
text or an JSON parsed into Object if it's set to
json.
http.ClientRequest - The request.
Calling
.abort() method of the request stream can cancel the request.
options.data
When making a request:
urllib.request('http://example.com', {
method: 'GET',
data: {
'a': 'hello',
'b': 'world'
}
});
For
GET request,
data will be stringify to query string, e.g.
http://example.com/?a=hello&b=world.
For others like
POST,
PATCH or
PUT request,
in defaults, the
data will be stringify into
application/x-www-form-urlencoded format
if
Content-Type header is not set.
If
Content-type is
application/json, the
data will be
JSON.stringify to JSON data format.
options.content
options.content is useful when you wish to construct the request body by yourself,
for example making a
Content-Type: application/json request.
Notes that if you want to send a JSON body, you should stringify it yourself:
urllib.request('http://example.com', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
content: JSON.stringify({
a: 'hello',
b: 'world'
})
});
It would make a HTTP request like:
POST / HTTP/1.1
Host: example.com
Content-Type: application/json
{
"a": "hello",
"b": "world"
}
This exmaple can use
options.data with
application/json content type:
urllib.request('http://example.com', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data: {
a: 'hello',
b: 'world'
}
});
options.files
Upload a file with a
hello field.
var urllib = request('urllib');
var req = urllib.request('http://my.server.com/upload', {
files: __filename,
data: {
hello: 'hello urllib',
},
}, function (err, data, res) {
// upload finished
});
Upload multi files with a
hello field.
var urllib = request('urllib');
var req = urllib.request('http://my.server.com/upload', {
files: [
__filename,
fs.createReadStream(__filename),
Buffer.from('mock file content'),
],
data: {
hello: 'hello urllib with multi files',
},
}, function (err, data, res) {
// upload finished
});
Custom file field name with
uploadfile.
var urllib = request('urllib');
var req = urllib.request('http://my.server.com/upload', {
files: {
uploadfile: __filename,
},
}, function (err, data, res) {
// upload finished
});
options.stream
Uploads a file with formstream:
var urllib = require('urllib');
var formstream = require('formstream');
var form = formstream();
form.file('file', __filename);
form.field('hello', '你好urllib');
var req = urllib.request('http://my.server.com/upload', {
method: 'POST',
headers: form.headers(),
stream: form
}, function (err, data, res) {
// upload finished
});
Response is normal object, it contains:
status or
statusCode: response status code.
-1 meaning some network error like
ENOTFOUND
-2 meaning ConnectionTimeoutError
statusMessage: response status message.
headers: response http headers, default is
{}
size: response size
aborted: response was aborted or not
rt: total request and response time in ms.
timing: timing object if timing enable.
remoteAddress: http server ip address
remotePort: http server ip port
socketHandledRequests: socket already handled request count
socketHandledResponses: socket already handled response count
res.aborted
If the underlaying connection was terminated before
response.end() was called,
res.aborted should be
true.
require('http').createServer(function (req, res) {
req.resume();
req.on('end', function () {
res.write('foo haha\n');
setTimeout(function () {
res.write('foo haha 2');
setTimeout(function () {
res.socket.end();
}, 300);
}, 200);
return;
});
}).listen(1984);
urllib.request('http://127.0.0.1:1984/socket.end', function (err, data, res) {
data.toString().should.equal('foo haha\nfoo haha 2');
should.ok(res.aborted);
done();
});
HttpClient2 is a new instance for future. request method only return a promise, compatible with
async/await and generator in co.
options extends from urllib, besides below
It's not supported by using retry and writeStream, because the retry request can't stop the stream which is consuming.
Support both
http and
https protocol.
Notice: Only support on Node.js >= 4.0.0
urllib.request('https://twitter.com/', {
enableProxy: true,
proxy: 'http://localhost:8008',
}, (err, data, res) => {
console.log(res.status, res.headers);
});
HTTP_PROXY=http://localhost:8008
http_proxy=http://localhost:8008
HTTP_PROXY=http://localhost:8008
http_proxy=http://localhost:8008
HTTPS_PROXY=https://localhost:8008
https_proxy=https://localhost:8008
$ http_proxy=http://localhost:8008 node index.js
If set trace true, error stack will contains full call stack, like
Error: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:11
at TCPConnectWrap.afterConnect [as oncomplete] (net.js:1113:14)
--------------------
at ~/workspace/urllib/lib/urllib.js:150:13
at new Promise (<anonymous>)
at Object.request (~/workspace/urllib/lib/urllib.js:149:10)
at Context.<anonymous> (~/workspace/urllib/test/urllib_promise.test.js:49:19)
....
When open the trace, urllib may have poor perfomance, please consider carefully.
Accept-Encoding=gzip by
options.gzip = true
fengmk2
dead-horse
xingrz
popomore
JacksonTian
ibigbug
greenkeeperio-bot
atian25
paambaati
denghongcai
XadillaX
alsotang
leoner
hyj1991
isayme
cyjake
whxaxes
chadxz
danielwpz
danielsss
Jeff-Tian
jedahan
nick-ng
rishavsharan
willizm
davidkhala
aleafs
Amunu
azure-pipelines[bot]
changzhiwin
This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at
Wed Nov 24 2021 13:25:34 GMT+0800.