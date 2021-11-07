A lightweight JavaScript library to manipulate the page url.
Browse the demos on http://jillix.github.io/url.js/
The library is available on CDNJS as well. To use it, just do:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/urljs/2.6.2/url.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/url.js"></script>
<!-- or use the cdn
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/urljs/2.6.2/url.min.js"></script>
-->
<script>
Url.updateSearchParam("answer", 42);
</script>
The library is CommonJS-compatible. You can
require("url.js") in your files.
Check out the
dist directory to download the needed files and include them on your page.
If you're using this module in a CommonJS environment, you can install it using
npm or
yarn and
require it:
# Using npm
npm install --save urljs
# Using yarn
yarn add urljs
There are few ways to get help:
queryString(name, notDecoded)
Finds the value of parameter passed in first argument.
name: The parameter name.
notDecoded: If
true, the result will be encoded.
true if the parameter is there, but doesn't have a value, or
undefined if it is missing.
parseQuery(search)
Parses a string as querystring. Like the
queryString method does, if
the parameter is there, but it doesn't have a value, the value will
be
true.
search: An optional string that should be parsed (default:
window.location.search).
stringify(queryObj)
Stringifies a query object.
queryObj: The object that should be stringified.
queryObj object.
updateSearchParam(param, value, push, triggerPopState)
Adds, updates or deletes a parameter (without page refresh).
param: The parameter name or name-value pairs as object.
value: The parameter value. If
undefined, the parameter will be removed.
push: If
true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button
will not bring you to the old location.
triggerPopState: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).
Url object.
getLocation(excludeHash)
Returns the page url, but not including the domain name.
excludeHash: If
true, the location hash will not be appended in the result.
hash(newHash, triggerPopState)
Sets/gets the hash value.
newHash: The hash to set.
triggerPopState: Triggers the hashchange (by default falsly).
_updateAll(s, push, triggerPopState)
Update the full url (pathname, search, hash).
s: The new url to set.
push: If
true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button
will not bring you to the old location.
triggerPopState: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).
pathname(pathname, push, triggerPopState)
Sets/gets the pathname.
pathname: The pathname to set.
push: If
true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button
will not bring you to the old location.
triggerPopState: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).
triggerHashchangeCb()
Calls the hashchange handlers.
triggerPopStateCb()
Calls the popstate handlers.
onPopState(cb)
Adds a popstate handler.
cb: The callback function.
onHashchange(cb)
Adds a hashchange handler.
cb: The callback function.
removeHash(push, trigger)
Removes the hash from the url.
push: If
true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button
will not bring you to the old location.
trigger: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).
removeQuery(push, trigger)
Removes the querystring parameters from the url.
push: If
true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button
will not bring you to the old location.
trigger: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
ember-cli-mocha-reporter