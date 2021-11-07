A lightweight JavaScript library to manipulate the page url.

Browse the demos on http://jillix.github.io/url.js/

CDN

The library is available on CDNJS as well. To use it, just do:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/urljs/2.6.2/url.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

< script src = "path/to/url.js" > </ script > < script > Url.updateSearchParam( "answer" , 42 ); </ script >

The library is CommonJS-compatible. You can require("url.js") in your files.

☁️ Installation

Check out the dist directory to download the needed files and include them on your page.

If you're using this module in a CommonJS environment, you can install it using npm or yarn and require it:

npm install --save urljs yarn add urljs

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛

📝 Documentation

Finds the value of parameter passed in first argument.

Params

String name : The parameter name.

: The parameter name. Boolean notDecoded : If true , the result will be encoded.

Return

String|Boolean|Undefined The parameter value (as string), true if the parameter is there, but doesn't have a value, or undefined if it is missing.

Parses a string as querystring. Like the queryString method does, if the parameter is there, but it doesn't have a value, the value will be true .

Params

String search : An optional string that should be parsed (default: window.location.search ).

Return

Object The parsed querystring. Note this will contain empty strings for

Stringifies a query object.

Params

Object queryObj : The object that should be stringified.

Return

String The stringified value of queryObj object.

Adds, updates or deletes a parameter (without page refresh).

Params

String|Object param : The parameter name or name-value pairs as object.

: The parameter name or name-value pairs as object. String value : The parameter value. If undefined , the parameter will be removed.

: The parameter value. If , the parameter will be removed. Boolean push : If true , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.

: If , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location. Boolean triggerPopState : Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

Return

Url The Url object.

Returns the page url, but not including the domain name.

Params

Boolean excludeHash : If true , the location hash will not be appended in the result.

Return

String The page url (without domain).

Sets/gets the hash value.

Params

String newHash : The hash to set.

: The hash to set. Boolean triggerPopState : Triggers the hashchange (by default falsly).

Return

String The location hash.

Update the full url (pathname, search, hash).

Params

String s : The new url to set.

: The new url to set. Boolean push : If true , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.

: If , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location. Boolean triggerPopState : Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

Return

String The set url.

Sets/gets the pathname.

Params

String pathname : The pathname to set.

: The pathname to set. Boolean push : If true , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.

: If , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location. Boolean triggerPopState : Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

Return

String The set url.

Calls the hashchange handlers.

Calls the popstate handlers.

Adds a popstate handler.

Params

Function cb : The callback function.

Adds a hashchange handler.

Params

Function cb : The callback function.

Removes the hash from the url.

Params

Boolean push : If true , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.

: If , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location. Boolean trigger : Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

Removes the querystring parameters from the url.

Params

Boolean push : If true , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.

: If , the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location. Boolean trigger : Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

