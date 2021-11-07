openbase logo
Readme

url.js

Version Downloads

A lightweight JavaScript library to manipulate the page url.

Demo

Browse the demos on http://jillix.github.io/url.js/

CDN

The library is available on CDNJS as well. To use it, just do:

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/urljs/2.6.2/url.min.js"></script>

Usage

<script src="path/to/url.js"></script>
<!-- or use the cdn
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/urljs/2.6.2/url.min.js"></script>
-->
<script>
    Url.updateSearchParam("answer", 42);
</script>

CommonJS-compatible

The library is CommonJS-compatible. You can require("url.js") in your files.

☁️ Installation

Check out the dist directory to download the needed files and include them on your page.

If you're using this module in a CommonJS environment, you can install it using npm or yarn and require it:

# Using npm
npm install --save urljs

# Using yarn
yarn add urljs

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛

📝 Documentation

queryString(name, notDecoded)

Finds the value of parameter passed in first argument.

Params

  • String name: The parameter name.
  • Boolean notDecoded: If true, the result will be encoded.

Return

  • String|Boolean|Undefined The parameter value (as string), true if the parameter is there, but doesn't have a value, or undefined if it is missing.

parseQuery(search)

Parses a string as querystring. Like the queryString method does, if the parameter is there, but it doesn't have a value, the value will be true.

Params

  • String search: An optional string that should be parsed (default: window.location.search).

Return

  • Object The parsed querystring. Note this will contain empty strings for

stringify(queryObj)

Stringifies a query object.

Params

  • Object queryObj: The object that should be stringified.

Return

  • String The stringified value of queryObj object.

updateSearchParam(param, value, push, triggerPopState)

Adds, updates or deletes a parameter (without page refresh).

Params

  • String|Object param: The parameter name or name-value pairs as object.
  • String value: The parameter value. If undefined, the parameter will be removed.
  • Boolean push: If true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.
  • Boolean triggerPopState: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

Return

  • Url The Url object.

getLocation(excludeHash)

Returns the page url, but not including the domain name.

Params

  • Boolean excludeHash: If true, the location hash will not be appended in the result.

Return

  • String The page url (without domain).

hash(newHash, triggerPopState)

Sets/gets the hash value.

Params

  • String newHash: The hash to set.
  • Boolean triggerPopState: Triggers the hashchange (by default falsly).

Return

  • String The location hash.

_updateAll(s, push, triggerPopState)

Update the full url (pathname, search, hash).

Params

  • String s: The new url to set.
  • Boolean push: If true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.
  • Boolean triggerPopState: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

Return

  • String The set url.

pathname(pathname, push, triggerPopState)

Sets/gets the pathname.

Params

  • String pathname: The pathname to set.
  • Boolean push: If true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.
  • Boolean triggerPopState: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

Return

  • String The set url.

triggerHashchangeCb()

Calls the hashchange handlers.

triggerPopStateCb()

Calls the popstate handlers.

onPopState(cb)

Adds a popstate handler.

Params

  • Function cb: The callback function.

onHashchange(cb)

Adds a hashchange handler.

Params

  • Function cb: The callback function.

removeHash(push, trigger)

Removes the hash from the url.

Params

  • Boolean push: If true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.
  • Boolean trigger: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

removeQuery(push, trigger)

Removes the querystring parameters from the url.

Params

  • Boolean push: If true, the page will be kept in the history, otherwise the location will be changed but by pressing the back button will not bring you to the old location.
  • Boolean trigger: Triggers the popstate handlers (by default falsly).

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • ember-cli-mocha-reporter

📜 License

MIT © jillix

