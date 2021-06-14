A very small, fast, dependency free url parser and formatter for nodejs and the web

fast

few lines of code

100% test coverage

why is it so small and fast?

It extracts all url fragments in a single step using one massive regex

usage

npm install --save urlite var url = require ( 'urlite' ) url.parse( 'http://user:pass@blah.com:3000/path?query=string#fragment' ) { auth : 'user:pass' , hash : '#fragment' , hostname : 'blah.com' , href : 'http://user:pass@blah.com:3000/path?query=string#fragment' , path : '/path?query=string' , pathname : '/path' , port : '3000' , protocol : 'http:' , search : '?query=string' } var href = window .location.href url.format(url.parse(href)) === href

Urlite extra

An extended version of urlite is available at urlite/extra . This includes helpful features such as querystring, hash and auth parsing:

var url = require ( 'urlite/extra' ) var parsed = url.parse( 'http://user:pass@blah.com:3000/path?a=b#c=d' ) parsed.search parsed.search.a = 'c' parsed.hash parsed.hash.c = 'e' parsed.auth url.format(parsed)

comparison

File size: NAME SIZE SIZE (minified) urlite 3.02 kB 0.957 kB urlparser 5.82 kB 1.57 kB url-parse 12 kB 2.89 kB url 46.5 kB 11.8 kB min-url 25.6 kB 12.6 kB fast-url-parser 55.2 kB 15 kB url-parse-as-address 78.7 kB 22.7 kB

Performance: require ( "urlite" ) .parse 2 , 210 , 417 ops/sec ± 0.90% ( 95 runs sampled) require ( "fast-url-parser" ) .parse 2 , 047 , 302 ops/sec ± 0.89% ( 95 runs sampled) require ( "urlparser" ) .parse 631 , 561 ops/secs ± 0.87% ( 92 runs sampled) require ( "min-url" ) .parse 343 , 680 ops/sec ± 1.16% ( 93 runs sampled) require ( "url-parse" ) 334 , 385 ops/sec ± 1.03% ( 97 runs sampled) require ( "url" ) .parse 140 , 836 ops/sec ± 1.26% ( 94 runs sampled) require ( "url-parse-as-address" ) 135 , 691 ops/sec ± 0.94% ( 95 runs sampled)

Want to work on this for your day job?

This project was created by the Engineering team at Qubit. As we use open source libraries, we make our projects public where possible.

We’re currently looking to grow our team, so if you’re a JavaScript engineer and keen on ES2016 React+Redux applications and Node micro services, why not get in touch? Work with like minded engineers in an environment that has fantastic perks, including an annual ski trip, yoga, a competitive foosball league, and copious amounts of yogurt.

Find more details on our Engineering site. Don't have an up to date CV? Just link us your Github profile! Better yet, send us a pull request that improves this project.`