A very small, fast, dependency free url parser and formatter for nodejs and the web
It extracts all url fragments in a single step using one massive regex
npm install --save urlite
var url = require('urlite')
url.parse('http://user:pass@blah.com:3000/path?query=string#fragment')
{
auth: 'user:pass',
hash: '#fragment',
hostname: 'blah.com',
href: 'http://user:pass@blah.com:3000/path?query=string#fragment',
path: '/path?query=string',
pathname: '/path',
port: '3000',
protocol: 'http:',
search: '?query=string'
}
var href = window.location.href
url.format(url.parse(href)) === href
An extended version of urlite is available at
urlite/extra. This includes helpful features such as querystring, hash and auth parsing:
// version of urlite with additional extras like querystring and auth parsing
var url = require('urlite/extra')
var parsed = url.parse('http://user:pass@blah.com:3000/path?a=b#c=d')
parsed.search // -> { a: "b" }
parsed.search.a = 'c'
parsed.hash // -> { c: "d" }
parsed.hash.c = 'e'
parsed.auth // -> { user: 'user', password: 'password' }
url.format(parsed) // -> 'http://user:pass@blah.com:3000/path?a=c#c=e'
File size:
NAME SIZE SIZE (minified)
urlite 3.02 kB 0.957 kB
urlparser 5.82 kB 1.57 kB
url-parse 12 kB 2.89 kB
url 46.5 kB 11.8 kB
min-url 25.6 kB 12.6 kB
fast-url-parser 55.2 kB 15 kB
url-parse-as-address 78.7 kB 22.7 kB
Performance:
require("urlite").parse 2,210,417 ops/sec ±0.90% (95 runs sampled)
require("fast-url-parser").parse 2,047,302 ops/sec ±0.89% (95 runs sampled)
require("urlparser").parse 631,561 ops/secs ±0.87% (92 runs sampled)
require("min-url").parse 343,680 ops/sec ±1.16% (93 runs sampled)
require("url-parse") 334,385 ops/sec ±1.03% (97 runs sampled)
require("url").parse 140,836 ops/sec ±1.26% (94 runs sampled)
require("url-parse-as-address") 135,691 ops/sec ±0.94% (95 runs sampled)
