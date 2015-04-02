URLify

This node library simplifies converting utf8 strings to ASCII strings which can be used as readable URL-segments

Installation

Node

Browser

git clone git://github.com/Gottox/node-urlify.git cd node-urlify make build

This compiles a browserbuild version to dist/urlify.js

Usage

Node

var urlify = require ( 'urlify' ).create(options); urlify(text);

Browser

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/urlify.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" > var urlify = Urlify.create(options); document .write(urlify(text)); </ script > </ body > </ html >

options (optional) is a config map and can contain the following: addEToUmlauts default: false replaces 'ä', 'ö', and 'ü' with 'ae', 'oe', and 'ue' instead of 'a', 'o', and 'u'. szToSs default: true if true replaces 'ß' with 'ss', otherwise with 'sz'. spaces default: "_" replaces whitespace characters with this character. toLower default: false converts all uppercase ASCII characters to lowercase. nonPrintable default: "_" replaces other non-ASCII characters with this character. trim default: false replaces multiple whitespaces/non-ASCII characters by one placeholder. failureOutput default: "non-printable" returned result if output is reduced to an empty string. extendString default: false If true, extends String object with urlify method. So after calling the constructor, you can use "Hello World".urlify()

(optional) is a config map and can contain the following: returns: a configured function: function(string, options) string may a string to be urlified options overwrite above options. extendString has no effect.



If extendString is true , you may also use "Hello World".urlify() to urlify strings.

Example

var urlify = require ( 'urlify' ).create({ addEToUmlauts : true , szToSs : true , spaces : "_" , nonPrintable : "_" , trim : true }); urlify( "das eiskalte Händchen" ) urlify( "das eiskalte Händchen" , { addEToUmlauts : false }) urlify( "Heiße Suppe" ) urlify( "Heiße Suppe" , { szToSs : false }) urlify( "Soon!" ) urlify( "This is very important!!! Please read!!!" )

Tests

The tests are based on expect.js by learnBoost.

To run the tests in node use

make test

To run them in your browser use