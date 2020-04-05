Small parser for http.IncomingMessage that turns
application/x-www-form-urlencoded data into a javascript object using qs.
parse(req, {limit = '1mb'} = {})
require('urlencoded-body-parser')
Promise
limit is how much data is aggregated before parsing at max. It can be a
Number of bytes or a string like
'1mb'.
Using Micro:
const parse = require('urlencoded-body-parser')
module.exports = async function (req, res) {
const data = await parse(req)
console.log(data)
return ''
}
Using build in HTTP server:
const http = require('http');
const parse = require('urlencoded-body-parser')
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
parse(req).then(data => {
console.log(data)
res.end();
})
});
server.listen(8000);