Urlencoded Body Parser

Small parser for http.IncomingMessage that turns application/x-www-form-urlencoded data into a javascript object using qs.

Api

parse(req, {limit = '1mb'} = {})

Use require('urlencoded-body-parser')

Returns a Promise

Buffers and parses the incoming body and returns it.

limit is how much data is aggregated before parsing at max. It can be a Number of bytes or a string like '1mb' .

Usage

Using Micro:

const parse = require ( 'urlencoded-body-parser' ) module .exports = async function ( req, res ) { const data = await parse(req) console .log(data) return '' }

Using build in HTTP server: