openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ubp

urlencoded-body-parser

by Tim Neutkens
3.0.0 (see all)

Small application/x-www-form-urlencoded request body parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Urlencoded Body Parser

Small parser for http.IncomingMessage that turns application/x-www-form-urlencoded data into a javascript object using qs.

Api

parse(req, {limit = '1mb'} = {})

  • Use require('urlencoded-body-parser')
  • Returns a Promise
  • Buffers and parses the incoming body and returns it.
  • limit is how much data is aggregated before parsing at max. It can be a Number of bytes or a string like '1mb'.
  • The Promise is rejected when an error occurs

Usage

Using Micro:

const parse = require('urlencoded-body-parser')
module.exports = async function (req, res) {
  const data = await parse(req)
  console.log(data)
  return ''
}

Using build in HTTP server:

const http = require('http');
const parse = require('urlencoded-body-parser')

const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
  parse(req).then(data => {
    console.log(data)
    res.end();
  })
});

server.listen(8000);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial