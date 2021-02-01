What? • Why? • How? • TypeScript • API • Help • Contribute
urlcat is a tiny JavaScript library that makes building URLs very convenient and prevents common mistakes.
Features:
When I call an HTTP API, I usually need to add dynamic parameters to the URL:
const API_URL = 'https://api.example.com/';
function getUserPosts(id, blogId, limit, offset) {
const requestUrl = `${API_URL}/users/${id}/blogs/${blogId}/posts?limit=${limit}&offset=${offset}`;
// send HTTP request
}
As you can see, this minimal example is already rather hard to read. It is also incorrect:
API_URL constant so this resulted in a URL containing duplicate slashes (
https://api.example.com//users).
encodeURIComponent
I can use the built-in
URL class to prevent duplicate slashes and
URLSearchParams to escape the query string. But I still need to escape all path parameters manually.
const API_URL = 'https://api.example.com/';
function getUserPosts(id, blogId, limit, offset) {
const escapedId = encodeURIComponent(id);
const escapedBlogId = encodeURIComponent(blogId);
const path = `/users/${escapedId}/blogs/${escapedBlogId}`;
const url = new URL(path, API_URL);
url.search = new URLSearchParams({ limit, offset });
const requestUrl = url.href;
// send HTTP request
}
Such a simple task and yet very hard to read and tedious to write! This is where this tiny library can help you:
const API_URL = 'https://api.example.com/';
function getUserPosts(id, limit, offset) {
const requestUrl = urlcat(API_URL, '/users/:id/posts', { id, limit, offset });
// send HTTP request
}
The library handles:
Currently, the package is distributed via npm. (Zip downloads and a CDN are coming soon).
npm install --save urlcat
Node 10 and above are officially supported.
Since the code uses the
URL and
URLSearchParams classes internally, which aren't available below v10, we cannot support those versions.
To build full URLs (most common use case):
const urlcat = require('urlcat').default;
To use any of the utility functions:
const { query, subst, join } = require('urlcat');
To use all exported functions:
const { default: urlcat, query, subst, join } = require('urlcat');
TypeScript 2.1 and above are officially supported.
To build full URLs (most common use case):
import urlcat from 'urlcat';
To use any of the utility functions:
import { query, subst, join } from 'urlcat';
To use all exported functions:
import urlcat, { query, subst, join } from 'urlcat';
import urlcat from 'https://deno.land/x/urlcat/src/index.ts';
console.log(urlcat('https://api.foo.com', ':name', { id: 25, name: 'knpwrs' }));
This library provides its own type definitions. "It just works", no need to install anything from
@types.
ParamMap: an object with string keys
type ParamMap = Record<string, any>;
For example,
{ firstParam: 1, 'second-param': 2 } is a valid
ParamMap.
urlcat: build full URLs
function urlcat(baseUrl: string, pathTemplate: string, params: ParamMap): string
function urlcat(baseUrl: string, pathTemplate: string): string
function urlcat(baseTemplate: string, params: ParamMap): string
urlcat('https://api.example.com', '/users/:id/posts', { id: 123, limit: 10, offset: 120 })
'https://api.example.com/users/123/posts?limit=10&offset=120'
urlcat('http://example.com/', '/posts/:title', { title: 'Letters & "Special" Characters' })
'http://example.com/posts/Letters%20%26%20%22Special%22%20Characters'
urlcat('https://api.example.com', '/users')
'https://api.example.com/users'
urlcat('https://api.example.com/', '/users')
'https://api.example.com/users'
urlcat('http://example.com/', '/users/:userId/posts/:postId/comments', { userId: 123, postId: 987, authorId: 456, limit: 10, offset: 120 })
'http://example.com/users/123/posts/987/comments?authorId=456&limit=10&offset=120'
NOTE about empty path segments:
RFC 3986 allows empty path segments in URLs (for example,
https://example.com//users////2). urlcat keeps any empty path segments that aren't at the concatenation boundary between
baseUrl and
pathTemplate. To include an empty path segment there are two options:
urlcat('https://example.com/', '//users', { q: 1 }) →
https://example.com//users?q=1
baseTemplate overload:
urlcat('https://example.com//users', { q: 1 }) →
https://example.com//users?q=1
query: build query strings
function query(params: ParamMap): string
Builds a query string using the key-value pairs specified. Keys and values are escaped, then joined by the
'&' character.
params
|result
{}
''
{ query: 'some text' }
'query=some%20text'
{ id: 42, 'comment-id': 86 }
'id=42&comment-id=86'
{ id: 42, 'a name': 'a value' }
'id=42&a%20name=a%20value'
subst: substitute path parameters
function subst(template: string, params: ParamMap): string
Substitutes parameters with values in a template string.
template may contain 0 or more parameter placeholders. Placeholders start with a colon (
:), followed by a parameter name that can only contain uppercase or lowercase letters. Any placeholders found in the template are replaced with the value under the corresponding key in
params.
template
params
|result
':id'
{ id: 42 }
'42'
'/users/:id'
{ id: 42 }
'/users/42'
'/users/:id/comments/:commentId'
{ id: 42, commentId: 86 }
'/users/42/comments/86'
'/users/:id'
{ id: 42, foo: 'bar' }
'/users/42'
join: join two strings using exactly one separator
function join(part1: string, separator: string, part2: string): string
Joins the two parts using exactly one separator. If a separator is present at the end of
part1 or the beginning of
part2, it is removed, then the two parts are joined using
separator.
part1
separator
part2
|result
'first'
','
'second'
'first,second'
'first,'
','
'second'
'first'
','
',second'
'first,'
','
',second'
Thank you for using urlcat!
If you need any help using this library, feel free to create a GitHub issue, and ask your questions. I'll try to answer as quickly as possible.
Contributions of any kind (pull requests, bug reports, feature requests, documentation, design) are more than welcome! If you like this project and want to help, but feel like you are stuck, feel free to contact the maintainer (Botond Balázs <balazsbotond@gmail.com>).
Building the project should be quick and easy. If it isn't, it's the maintainer's fault. Please report any problems with building in a GitHub issue.
You need to have a reasonably recent version of node.js to build urlcat. Tested on node version 12.18.3 and npm version 6.14.6.
First, clone the git repository:
git clone git@github.com:balazsbotond/urlcat.git
Then switch to the newly created urlcat directory and install the dependencies:
cd urlcat
npm install
You can then run the unit tests to verify that everything works correctly:
npm test
And finally, build the library:
npm run build
The output will appear in the
dist directory.
Happy hacking!
