This library expands urls provided by url shortening services (see full list).
It has been argued that “shorteners are bad for the ecosystem as a whole”. In particular, if you're running a forum or a blog, such services might cause trouble for your users:
Also, short links are used to bypass the spam filters. So if you're implementing a domain black list for your blog comments, you might want to check where all those short links actually point to.
$ npm install url-unshort
const uu = require('url-unshort')()
try {
const url = await uu.expand('http://goo.gl/HwUfwd')
if (url) console.log('Original url is: ${url}')
else console.log('This url can\'t be expanded')
} catch (err) {
console.log(err);
}
When you create an instance, you can pass an options object to fine-tune unshortener behavior.
const uu = require('url-unshort')({
nesting: 3,
cache: {
get: async key => {},
set: async (key, value) => {}
}
});
Available options are:
nesting (Number, default:
3) - stop resolving urls
when
nesting amount of redirects is reached.
It happens if one shortening service refers to a link belonging to another shortening service which in turn points to yet another one and so on.
If this limit is reached,
expand() will return an error.
cache (Object) - set a custom cache implementation (e.g. if you wish to store urls in Redis).
You need to specify 2 promise-based functions,
set(key, value) &
get(key).
request (Object) - default options for
got in
.request() method. Can be
used to set custom
User-Agent and other headers.
Expand an URL supplied. If we don't know how to expand it, returns
null.
Add a new url shortening service (domain name or an array of them) to the white list of domains we know how to expand.
uu.add([ 'tinyurl.com', 'bit.ly' ])
The default behavior will be to follow the URL with a HEAD request and check
the status code. If it's
3xx, return the
Location header. You can override
this behavior by supplying your own function in options.
Options:
validate, then regexp may be not precise, only to
filter out noise. If
match not passed, then exact value auto-generated from
domain &
aliases.
match is only preliminary). See
./lib/providers/* for example.
./lib/providers/* for examples. If not set - default method used
(it checks 30X redirect codes &
<meta http-equiv="refresh" content='...'>
in HTML).
<a href="..."> value.
Example:
const uu = require('url-unshort')()
uu.add('notlong.com', {
match: '^(https?:)//[a-zA-Z0-9_-]+[.]notlong[.]com/'
})
uu.add('tw.gs', {
link_selector: '#lurllink > a'
})
(String|Array|Undefined). Opposite to
.add(). Remove selected domains from
instance config. If no params passed - remove everything.
Only
http and
https protocols are allowed in the output. Browsers technically
support redirects to other protocols (like
ftp or
magnet), but most url
shortening services limit redirects to
http and
https anyway. In case
service redirects to an unknown protocol,
expand() will return an error.
expand() function returns url from the url shortening as is without any
escaping or even ensuring that the url is valid. If you want to guarantee a
valid url as an output, you're encouraged to re-encode it like this:
var URL = require('url');
url = await uu.expand('http://goo.gl/HwUfwd')
if (url) url = URL.format(URL.parse(url, null, true))
console.log(url));
Relative urls without a protocol are accepted, relative urls without a host
name are not. You can receive incomplete url like
//example.org if a
shortening service redirects to it.