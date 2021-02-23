A small helper library for manipulating URL strings in Node and in the browser. url-transformers provides several functions for common URL transformations, such as adding a search/query string to a URL or appending to the URL pathname.

Currently url-transformers provides the following helpers:

mapUrl

replaceQueryInUrl

addQueryToUrl

replacePathInUrl

replacePathnameInUrl

appendPathnameToUrl

replaceHashInUrl

There are many more possibilities, so we would love for you to help us grow this collection!

Currently we don't have documentation, however the code is strongly typed using TypeScript, and it should be easy to scan the function signatures. See the tests for example usage.

Installation

yarn add url-transformers npm install url-transformers

Dependencies

This project depends on monocle-ts (lenses library) and fp-ts . If tree shaking is used (via the module field in package.json ) these dependencies will have a neglible impact on the bundle size—at the time of writing they only contribute ~500 bytes (gzipped) to the bundle.

Development