url-transformers

0.0.10 (see all)

Small helper library for manipulating URL strings in Node and in the browser.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

675

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

url-transformers

A small helper library for manipulating URL strings in Node and in the browser. url-transformers provides several functions for common URL transformations, such as adding a search/query string to a URL or appending to the URL pathname.

Currently url-transformers provides the following helpers:

  • mapUrl
  • replaceQueryInUrl
  • addQueryToUrl
  • replacePathInUrl
  • replacePathnameInUrl
  • appendPathnameToUrl
  • replaceHashInUrl

There are many more possibilities, so we would love for you to help us grow this collection!

Currently we don't have documentation, however the code is strongly typed using TypeScript, and it should be easy to scan the function signatures. See the tests for example usage.

Installation

yarn add url-transformers
npm install url-transformers

Dependencies

This project depends on monocle-ts (lenses library) and fp-ts. If tree shaking is used (via the module field in package.json) these dependencies will have a neglible impact on the bundle size—at the time of writing they only contribute ~500 bytes (gzipped) to the bundle.

Development

yarn

npm run test

npm run prepublishOnly && npm version patch && npm publish && git push && git push --tags

