Readme

npm version

URL Toolkit

Lightweight library to build an absolute URL from a base URL and a relative URL, written from the spec (RFC 1808). Initially part of HLS.JS.

Differences to JS URL()

The JS URL() function also lets you calculate a new URL from a base and relative one.

That uses the URL Living Standard which is slightly different to RFC 1808 that this library implements.

One of the key differences is that the URL Living Standard has the concept of a 'special url' and 'special scheme'. For these special URL's, such as a URL with the http scheme, they normalise them in a way that results in http:///example.com/something becoming http://example.com/something. This library does not do that and parseURL() would give you // as the netLoc and /example.com as the path.

Methods

buildAbsoluteURL(baseURL, relativeURL, opts={})

Build an absolute URL from a relative and base one.

URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', 'e/f/../g'); // => http://a.com/b/e/g

If you want to ensure that the URL is treated as a relative one you should prefix it with ./.

URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', 'a:b'); // => a:b
URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', './a:b'); // => http://a.com/b/a:b

By default the paths will not be normalized unless necessary, according to the spec. However you can ensure paths are always normalized by setting the opts.alwaysNormalize option to true.

URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', '/e/f/../g'); // => http://a.com/e/f/../g
URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', '/e/f/../g', {
  alwaysNormalize: true,
}); // => http://a.com/e/g

normalizePath(url)

Normalizes a path.

URLToolkit.normalizePath('a/b/../c'); // => a/c

parseURL(url)

Parse a URL into its separate components.

URLToolkit.parseURL('http://a/b/c/d;p?q#f'); // =>
/* {
    scheme: 'http:',
    netLoc: '//a',
    path: '/b/c/d',
    params: ';p',
    query: '?q',
    fragment: '#f'
} */

buildURLFromParts(parts)

Puts all the parts from parseURL() back together into a string.

Example

var URLToolkit = require('url-toolkit');
var url = URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL(
  'https://a.com/b/cd/e.m3u8?test=1#something',
  '../z.ts?abc=1#test'
);
console.log(url); // 'https://a.com/b/z.ts?abc=1#test'

Browser

This can also be used in the browser thanks to jsDelivr:

<head>
  <script
    type="text/javascript"
    src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/url-toolkit@2"
  ></script>
  <script type="text/javascript">
    var url = URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL(
      'https://a.com/b/cd/e.m3u8?test=1#something',
      '../z.ts?abc=1#test'
    );
    console.log(url); // 'https://a.com/b/z.ts?abc=1#test'
  </script>
</head>

