Lightweight library to build an absolute URL from a base URL and a relative URL, written from the spec (RFC 1808). Initially part of HLS.JS.
URL()
The JS URL() function also lets you calculate a new URL from a base and relative one.
That uses the URL Living Standard which is slightly different to RFC 1808 that this library implements.
One of the key differences is that the URL Living Standard has the concept of a 'special url' and 'special scheme'. For these special URL's, such as a URL with the
http scheme, they normalise them in a way that results in
http:///example.com/something becoming
http://example.com/something. This library does not do that and
parseURL() would give you
// as the
netLoc and
/example.com as the path.
buildAbsoluteURL(baseURL, relativeURL, opts={})
Build an absolute URL from a relative and base one.
URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', 'e/f/../g'); // => http://a.com/b/e/g
If you want to ensure that the URL is treated as a relative one you should prefix it with
./.
URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', 'a:b'); // => a:b
URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', './a:b'); // => http://a.com/b/a:b
By default the paths will not be normalized unless necessary, according to the spec. However you can ensure paths are always normalized by setting the
opts.alwaysNormalize option to
true.
URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', '/e/f/../g'); // => http://a.com/e/f/../g
URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL('http://a.com/b/cd', '/e/f/../g', {
alwaysNormalize: true,
}); // => http://a.com/e/g
normalizePath(url)
Normalizes a path.
URLToolkit.normalizePath('a/b/../c'); // => a/c
parseURL(url)
Parse a URL into its separate components.
URLToolkit.parseURL('http://a/b/c/d;p?q#f'); // =>
/* {
scheme: 'http:',
netLoc: '//a',
path: '/b/c/d',
params: ';p',
query: '?q',
fragment: '#f'
} */
buildURLFromParts(parts)
Puts all the parts from
parseURL() back together into a string.
var URLToolkit = require('url-toolkit');
var url = URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL(
'https://a.com/b/cd/e.m3u8?test=1#something',
'../z.ts?abc=1#test'
);
console.log(url); // 'https://a.com/b/z.ts?abc=1#test'
This can also be used in the browser thanks to jsDelivr:
<head>
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/url-toolkit@2"
></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var url = URLToolkit.buildAbsoluteURL(
'https://a.com/b/cd/e.m3u8?test=1#something',
'../z.ts?abc=1#test'
);
console.log(url); // 'https://a.com/b/z.ts?abc=1#test'
</script>
</head>