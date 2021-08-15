openbase logo
by Kimmo Brunfeldt
1.0.0 (see all)

PhantomJS screenshotting done right

Readme

url-to-image

DEPRECATED: I recommend using implementations that use Headless Chrome underneath, for example: https://github.com/kimmobrunfeldt/squint or https://github.com/alvarcarto/url-to-pdf-api. You can still continue using this module but no updates will be applied.

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Takes screenshot of a given page. This module correctly handles pages which dynamically load content making AJAX requests. Instead of waiting fixed amount of time before rendering, we give a short time for the page to make additional requests.

Usage from code:

const urlToImage = require('url-to-image');
urlToImage('http://google.com', 'google.png').then(function() {
    // now google.png exists and contains screenshot of google.com
}).catch(function(err) {
    console.error(err);
});

Usage from command line:

$ urltoimage http://google.com google.png

Sometimes it's useful to see requests, responses and page errors from PhantomJS:

$ urltoimage http://google.com google.png --verbose
-> GET http://google.com/
-> GET http://www.google.fi/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=xTYxVouuOeiA8QexyZ2QBw
<- 302 http://google.com/
-> GET http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/images/b_8d5afc09.png

... quite a lot of requests ...

-> GET http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/js/sem_32d9c4210965b8e7bfa34fa376864ce8.js
<- 200 http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/js/sem_32d9c4210965b8e7bfa34fa376864ce8.js
Render screenshot..
Done.

For more options, see CLI chapter.

Install

npm install url-to-image

PhantomJS is installed by using Medium/phantomjs NPM module.

API

const urlToImage = require('url-to-image');

urlToImage(url, filePath, options)

This will run a PhantomJS script(url-to-image.js) which renders given url to an image.

Parameters

  • url Url of the page which will be rendered as image. For example http://google.com.

  • filePath File path where to save rendered image.

  • options Options for page rendering.

    Default values for options

    {
    // User agent width
    width: 1200,

    // User agent height
    height: 800,
    
    // The file type of the rendered image. By default, PhantomJS 
    // sets the output format automatically based on the file extension.
    // Supported: PNG, GIF, JPEG, PDF
    fileType: 'jpeg',
    
    // The file quality of the rendered image, represented as a percentage. 
    // This reduces the image size. By default, 100 percent is used.
    fileQuality: 100,
    
    // Sets the width of the final image (cropped from the User agent defined size)
    // By default, no cropping is done.
    cropWidth: false,
    
    // Sets the height of the final image (cropped from the User agent defined size)
    // By default, no cropping is done.
    cropHeight: false,
    
    //Sets the offset of where to begin the image cropping from the left margin 
    // of the page
    cropOffsetLeft: 0,

    //Sets the offset of where to begin the image cropping from the top margin 
    // of the page
    cropOffsetTop: 0,

    // How long in ms do we wait for additional requests
    // after all initial requests have gotten their response
    // Note: this does NOT limit the amount of time individual request
    //       can take in time
    requestTimeout: 300,

    // How long in ms do we wait at maximum. The screenshot is
    // taken after this time even though resources are not loaded
    maxTimeout: 1000 * 10,

    // How long in ms do we wait for phantomjs process to finish.
    // If the process is running after this time, it is killed.
    killTimeout: 1000 * 60 * 2,

    // If true, phantomjs script will output requests and responses to stdout
    verbose: false,

    // String of of phantomjs arguments
    // You can separate arguments with spaces
    // See options in http://phantomjs.org/api/command-line.html
    phantomArguments: '--ignore-ssl-errors=true'
}

Returns

Bluebird promise object.

Detailed example

const urlToImage = require('url-to-image');

const options = {
    width: 600,
    height: 800,
    // Give a short time to load additional resources
    requestTimeout: 100
}

urlToImage('http://google.com', 'google.png', options)
.then(function() {
    // do stuff with google.png
})
.catch(function(err) {
    console.error(err);
});

Command line interface (CLI)

The package also ships with a cli called urltoimage.

Usage: urltoimage <url> <path> [options]

<url>   Url to take screenshot of
<path>  File path where the screenshot is saved


Options:
  --width              Width of the viewport            [string] [default: 1280]
  --height             Height of the viewport            [string] [default: 800]
  --file-type          The file type of the rendered image. By default, 
                       PhantomJS sets the output format automatically based on 
                       the file extension. Supported: PNG, GIF, JPEG, PDF
                                                       [string] [default: false]
  --file-quality       The file quality of the rendered image, represented as a 
                       percentage. This reduces the image size. 
                       By default, 100 percent is used.
                                                         [string] [default: 100]
  --crop-width         Sets the width of the final image (cropped from the User 
                       agent defined size).
                                                       [string] [default: false]
  --crop-height        Sets the height of the final image (cropped from the User 
                       agent defined size).
                                                       [string] [default: false]
  --cropoffset-left    Sets the offset of where to begin the image cropping from 
                       the left margin of the page.
                                                       [string] [default: false]
  --cropoffset-top     Sets the offset of where to begin the image cropping from 
                       the top margin of the page.
                                                       [string] [default: false]
  --request-timeout    How long in ms do we wait for additional requests after
                       all initial requests have gotten their response
                                                         [string] [default: 300]
  --max-timeout        How long in ms do we wait at maximum. The screenshot is
                       taken after this time even though resources are not
                       loaded                          [string] [default: 10000]
  --kill-timeout       How long in ms do we wait for phantomjs process to
                       finish. If the process is running after this time, it is
                       killed.                        [string] [default: 120000]
  --phantom-arguments  Command line arguments to be passed to phantomjs
                       process.You must use the format
                       --phantom-arguments="--version".
                                  [string] [default: "--ignore-ssl-errors=true"]
  --verbose            If set, script will output additional information to
                       stdout.                        [boolean] [default: false]
  -h, --help           Show help                                       [boolean]
  -v, --version        Show version number                             [boolean]

Examples:
  urltoimage http://google.com google.png

Contributors

Release

  • Commit all changes.

  • Use releasor to automate the release:

    releasor --bump patch

  • Edit GitHub release notes.

Test

npm test

Attribution

This module was inspired by

License

MIT

