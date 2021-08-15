DEPRECATED: I recommend using implementations that use Headless Chrome underneath, for example: https://github.com/kimmobrunfeldt/squint or https://github.com/alvarcarto/url-to-pdf-api. You can still continue using this module but no updates will be applied.

Takes screenshot of a given page. This module correctly handles pages which dynamically load content making AJAX requests. Instead of waiting fixed amount of time before rendering, we give a short time for the page to make additional requests.

Usage from code:

const urlToImage = require ( 'url-to-image' ); urlToImage( 'http://google.com' , 'google.png' ).then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Usage from command line:

$ urltoimage http://google.com google.png

Sometimes it's useful to see requests, responses and page errors from PhantomJS:

$ urltoimage http://google.com google.png --verbose -> GET http://google.com/ -> GET http://www.google.fi/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=xTYxVouuOeiA8QexyZ2QBw <- 302 http://google.com/ -> GET http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/images/b_8d5afc09.png ... quite a lot of requests ... -> GET http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/js/sem_32d9c4210965b8e7bfa34fa376864ce8.js <- 200 http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/js/sem_32d9c4210965b8e7bfa34fa376864ce8.js Render screenshot.. Done.

For more options, see CLI chapter.

Install

npm install url-to-image

PhantomJS is installed by using Medium/phantomjs NPM module.

API

const urlToImage = require ( 'url-to-image' );

This will run a PhantomJS script(url-to-image.js) which renders given url to an image.

Parameters

url Url of the page which will be rendered as image. For example http://google.com .

filePath File path where to save rendered image.

options Options for page rendering. Default values for options { width : 1200 , height : 800 , fileType : 'jpeg' , fileQuality : 100 , cropWidth : false , cropHeight : false , cropOffsetLeft : 0 , cropOffsetTop : 0 , requestTimeout : 300 , maxTimeout : 1000 * 10 , killTimeout : 1000 * 60 * 2 , verbose : false , phantomArguments : '--ignore-ssl-errors=true' }

Returns

Bluebird promise object.

Detailed example

const urlToImage = require ( 'url-to-image' ); const options = { width : 600 , height : 800 , requestTimeout : 100 } urlToImage( 'http://google.com' , 'google.png' , options) .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Command line interface (CLI)

The package also ships with a cli called urltoimage .

Usage : urltoimage <url> <path> [options] <url> Url to take screenshot of <path> File path where the screenshot is saved Options: PhantomJS sets the output format automatically based on the file extension. Supported: PNG, GIF, JPEG, PDF [ string ] [ default : false ] percentage. This reduces the image size. By default , 100 percent is used. [ string ] [ default : 100 ] agent defined size). [ string ] [ default : false ] agent defined size). [ string ] [ default : false ] the left margin of the page. [ string ] [ default : false ] the top margin of the page. [ string ] [ default : false ] all initial requests have gotten their response [ string ] [ default : 300 ] taken after this time even though resources are not loaded [ string ] [ default : 10000 ] finish. If the process is running after this time , it is killed. [ string ] [ default : 120000 ] process .You must use the format [ string ] [ default : "--ignore-ssl-errors=true" ] stdout. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -h, -v, Examples: urltoimage http://google.com google.png

Release

Commit all changes.

Use releasor to automate the release: releasor --bump patch

Edit GitHub release notes.

Test

npm test

License

MIT