DEPRECATED: I recommend using implementations that use Headless Chrome underneath, for example: https://github.com/kimmobrunfeldt/squint or https://github.com/alvarcarto/url-to-pdf-api. You can still continue using this module but no updates will be applied.
Takes screenshot of a given page. This module correctly handles pages which dynamically load content making AJAX requests. Instead of waiting fixed amount of time before rendering, we give a short time for the page to make additional requests.
Usage from code:
const urlToImage = require('url-to-image');
urlToImage('http://google.com', 'google.png').then(function() {
// now google.png exists and contains screenshot of google.com
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
Usage from command line:
$ urltoimage http://google.com google.png
Sometimes it's useful to see requests, responses and page errors from PhantomJS:
$ urltoimage http://google.com google.png --verbose
-> GET http://google.com/
-> GET http://www.google.fi/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=xTYxVouuOeiA8QexyZ2QBw
<- 302 http://google.com/
-> GET http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/images/b_8d5afc09.png
... quite a lot of requests ...
-> GET http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/js/sem_32d9c4210965b8e7bfa34fa376864ce8.js
<- 200 http://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/js/sem_32d9c4210965b8e7bfa34fa376864ce8.js
Render screenshot..
Done.
For more options, see CLI chapter.
npm install url-to-image
PhantomJS is installed by using Medium/phantomjs NPM module.
const urlToImage = require('url-to-image');
This will run a PhantomJS script(url-to-image.js) which renders given url to an image.
Parameters
url Url of the page which will be rendered as image. For example
http://google.com.
filePath File path where to save rendered image.
options Options for page rendering.
Default values for options
{
// User agent width
width: 1200,
// User agent height
height: 800,
// The file type of the rendered image. By default, PhantomJS
// sets the output format automatically based on the file extension.
// Supported: PNG, GIF, JPEG, PDF
fileType: 'jpeg',
// The file quality of the rendered image, represented as a percentage.
// This reduces the image size. By default, 100 percent is used.
fileQuality: 100,
// Sets the width of the final image (cropped from the User agent defined size)
// By default, no cropping is done.
cropWidth: false,
// Sets the height of the final image (cropped from the User agent defined size)
// By default, no cropping is done.
cropHeight: false,
//Sets the offset of where to begin the image cropping from the left margin
// of the page
cropOffsetLeft: 0,
//Sets the offset of where to begin the image cropping from the top margin
// of the page
cropOffsetTop: 0,
// How long in ms do we wait for additional requests
// after all initial requests have gotten their response
// Note: this does NOT limit the amount of time individual request
// can take in time
requestTimeout: 300,
// How long in ms do we wait at maximum. The screenshot is
// taken after this time even though resources are not loaded
maxTimeout: 1000 * 10,
// How long in ms do we wait for phantomjs process to finish.
// If the process is running after this time, it is killed.
killTimeout: 1000 * 60 * 2,
// If true, phantomjs script will output requests and responses to stdout
verbose: false,
// String of of phantomjs arguments
// You can separate arguments with spaces
// See options in http://phantomjs.org/api/command-line.html
phantomArguments: '--ignore-ssl-errors=true'
}
Returns
Detailed example
const urlToImage = require('url-to-image');
const options = {
width: 600,
height: 800,
// Give a short time to load additional resources
requestTimeout: 100
}
urlToImage('http://google.com', 'google.png', options)
.then(function() {
// do stuff with google.png
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
The package also ships with a cli called
urltoimage.
Usage: urltoimage <url> <path> [options]
<url> Url to take screenshot of
<path> File path where the screenshot is saved
Options:
--width Width of the viewport [string] [default: 1280]
--height Height of the viewport [string] [default: 800]
--file-type The file type of the rendered image. By default,
PhantomJS sets the output format automatically based on
the file extension. Supported: PNG, GIF, JPEG, PDF
[string] [default: false]
--file-quality The file quality of the rendered image, represented as a
percentage. This reduces the image size.
By default, 100 percent is used.
[string] [default: 100]
--crop-width Sets the width of the final image (cropped from the User
agent defined size).
[string] [default: false]
--crop-height Sets the height of the final image (cropped from the User
agent defined size).
[string] [default: false]
--cropoffset-left Sets the offset of where to begin the image cropping from
the left margin of the page.
[string] [default: false]
--cropoffset-top Sets the offset of where to begin the image cropping from
the top margin of the page.
[string] [default: false]
--request-timeout How long in ms do we wait for additional requests after
all initial requests have gotten their response
[string] [default: 300]
--max-timeout How long in ms do we wait at maximum. The screenshot is
taken after this time even though resources are not
loaded [string] [default: 10000]
--kill-timeout How long in ms do we wait for phantomjs process to
finish. If the process is running after this time, it is
killed. [string] [default: 120000]
--phantom-arguments Command line arguments to be passed to phantomjs
process.You must use the format
--phantom-arguments="--version".
[string] [default: "--ignore-ssl-errors=true"]
--verbose If set, script will output additional information to
stdout. [boolean] [default: false]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-v, --version Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
urltoimage http://google.com google.png
npm test
This module was inspired by
MIT