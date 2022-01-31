A JavaScript URI template implementation

This is a simple URI template implementation following the RFC 6570 URI Template specification. The implementation supports all levels defined in the specification and is extensively tested.

Installation

For use with Node.js or build tools you can install it through npm:

$ npm install url-template

If you want to use it directly in a browser use a CDN like Skypack.

Example

import { parseTemplate } from 'url-template' ; const emailUrlTemplate = parseTemplate( '/{email}/{folder}/{id}' ); const emailUrl = emailUrlTemplate.expand({ email : 'user@domain' , folder : 'test' , id : 42 }); console .log(emailUrl);

A note on error handling and reporting