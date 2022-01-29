Less than 1kB minified and gzipped;

minified and gzipped; Uses default JavaScript APIs, no dependencies ;

; SEO friendly;

friendly; RFC 3986 compliant, compatible with URL hosts, paths, queries and fragments;

compliant, compatible with URL hosts, paths, queries and fragments; Supports custom dictionaries to replace characters;

to replace characters; Easily revert slugs.

Installation

npm install url-slug

Usage

import urlSlug from 'url-slug' urlSlug( 'Sir James Paul McCartney MBE is an English singer-songwriter' )

Returns string value converted to a slug.

string

A sentence to be slugified.

options

Name Description Default camelCase Split on camel case occurrences true dictionary Chars to be replaced {} separator Character or string used to separate the slug fragments '-' transformer A built-in transformer or a custom function ( false to keep the string unchanged) LOWERCASE_TRANSFORMER

Examples

import * as urlSlug from 'url-slug' urlSlug.convert( 'Comfortably Numb' , { transformer : urlSlug.UPPERCASE_TRANSFORMER }) urlSlug.convert( 'á é í ó ú Á É Í Ó Ú ç Ç ª º ¹ ² ½ ¼' , { separator : '_' , transformer : false }) urlSlug.convert( 'Red, red wine, stay close to me…' , { separator : '' , transformer : urlSlug.TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER }) urlSlug.convert( 'Schwarzweiß' , { dictionary : { 'ß' : 'ss' , 'z' : 'z ' } })

Returns the slug value converted to a regular sentence.

slug

A slug to be reverted to a sentence.

options

Name Description Default camelCase Split on camel case occurrences false separator Character or string to split the slug ( null accounts to automatic splitting) null transformer A built-in transformer or a custom function ( false to keep the string unchanged) false

Examples

import { revert, TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER } from 'url-slug' revert( 'Replace-every_separator.allowed~andSplitCamelCaseToo' , { camelCase : true }) revert( 'this-slug-needs-a-title_case' , { separator : '-' , transformer : TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER })

Custom transformers

Custom transformers are expressed by a function that receives two arguments, fragments , an array with matching words from a sentence or a slug, and separator , which will be the separator string set in convert() options. When revert() calls the transformer, the separator argument will always be a space character ( ' ' ) — the separator option will be used to split the slug. Transformers should always return a string.

Examples

import { convert, revert } from 'url-slug' convert( 'O’Neill is an American surfboard, surfwear and equipment brand' , { transformer : fragments => fragments.join( 'x' ).toUpperCase() }) revert( 'WEIrd_SNAke_CAse' , { separator : '_' , transformer : ( fragments, separator ) => fragments.map( fragment => ( fragment.slice( 0 , -2 ).toLowerCase() + fragment.slice( -2 ).toUpperCase() )).join(separator) })

Built-in transformers

Converts the result to lowercase. E.g.: // SOME WORDS >> some words

Converts the result to sentence case. E.g.: // sOME WORDS >> Some words

Converts the result to uppercase. E.g.: // some words >> SOME WORDS

Converts the result to title case. E.g.: // sOME wORDS >> Some Words

Accepted separator characters

Any character defined as unreserved or sub-delims in RFC 3986, or an empty string, can be used as separator . When the separator is an empty string, the revert() method will split the slug only on camel case occurrences — if camelCase option is set to true , otherwise it will return an untouched string. The following characters are valid:

- , . , _ , ~ , ^ , - , . , _ , ~ , ! , $ , & , ' , ( , ) , * , + , , , ; or =

dictionary option considerations

It must be an object, with keys set as single characters and values as strings of any length:

import { convert } from 'url-slug' convert( '♥øß' , { dictionary : { '♥' : 'love' , 'ø' : 'o' , 'ß' : 'ss' , } })

To add separators before or after a specific character, add a space before or after the dictionary definition:

import { convert } from 'url-slug' convert( '♥øß' , { dictionary : { '♥' : 'love' , 'ø' : ' o' , 'ß' : 'ss' , } }) convert( '♥øß' , { dictionary : { '♥' : 'love' , 'ø' : ' o ' , 'ß' : 'ss' , } }) convert( '♥øß' , { dictionary : { '♥' : 'love' , 'ø' : 'o ' , 'ß' : 'ss' , } })

Polyfill

This module uses String.prototype.normalize() to convert strings to slugs. If you need to support old browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer), you can use a polyfill like unorm.

License

The MIT License