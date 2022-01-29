npm install url-slug
import urlSlug from 'url-slug'
urlSlug('Sir James Paul McCartney MBE is an English singer-songwriter')
// sir-james-paul-mc-cartney-mbe-is-an-english-singer-songwriter
Returns
string value converted to a slug.
A sentence to be slugified.
|Name
|Description
|Default
|camelCase
|Split on camel case occurrences
true
|dictionary
|Chars to be replaced
{}
|separator
|Character or string used to separate the slug fragments
'-'
|transformer
|A built-in transformer or a custom function (
false to keep the string unchanged)
LOWERCASE_TRANSFORMER
import * as urlSlug from 'url-slug'
urlSlug.convert('Comfortably Numb', {
transformer: urlSlug.UPPERCASE_TRANSFORMER
})
// COMFORTABLY-NUMB
urlSlug.convert('á é í ó ú Á É Í Ó Ú ç Ç ª º ¹ ² ½ ¼', {
separator: '_',
transformer: false
})
// a_e_i_o_u_A_E_I_O_U_c_C_a_o_1_2_1_2_1_4
urlSlug.convert('Red, red wine, stay close to me…', {
separator: '',
transformer: urlSlug.TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER
})
// RedRedWineStayCloseToMe
urlSlug.convert('Schwarzweiß', {
dictionary: { 'ß': 'ss', 'z': 'z ' }
})
// schwarz-weiss
Returns the
slug value converted to a regular sentence.
A slug to be reverted to a sentence.
|Name
|Description
|Default
|camelCase
|Split on camel case occurrences
false
|separator
|Character or string to split the slug (
null accounts to automatic splitting)
null
|transformer
|A built-in transformer or a custom function (
false to keep the string unchanged)
false
import { revert, TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER } from 'url-slug'
revert('Replace-every_separator.allowed~andSplitCamelCaseToo', {
camelCase: true
})
// Replace every separator allowed and Split Camel Case Too
revert('this-slug-needs-a-title_case', {
separator: '-',
transformer: TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER
})
// This Slug Needs A Title_case
Custom transformers are expressed by a function that receives two arguments,
fragments, an array with matching words from a sentence or a slug, and
separator, which will be the separator string set in
convert() options. When
revert() calls the transformer, the
separator argument will always be a
space character (
' ') — the
separator option will be used to split the slug.
Transformers should always return a string.
import { convert, revert } from 'url-slug'
convert('O’Neill is an American surfboard, surfwear and equipment brand', {
transformer: fragments => fragments.join('x').toUpperCase()
})
// OxNEILLxISxANxAMERICANxSURFBOARDxSURFWEARxANDxEQUIPMENTxBRAND
revert('WEIrd_SNAke_CAse', {
separator: '_',
transformer: (fragments, separator) => fragments.map(fragment => (
fragment.slice(0, -2).toLowerCase() + fragment.slice(-2).toUpperCase()
)).join(separator)
})
// weiRD snaKE caSE
Converts the result to lowercase. E.g.:
// SOME WORDS >> some words
Converts the result to sentence case. E.g.:
// sOME WORDS >> Some words
Converts the result to uppercase. E.g.:
// some words >> SOME WORDS
Converts the result to title case. E.g.:
// sOME wORDS >> Some Words
Any character defined as unreserved or sub-delims in RFC 3986, or an empty
string, can be used as
separator. When the
separator is an empty string, the
revert() method will split the slug only on camel case occurrences — if
camelCase option is set to
true, otherwise it will return an untouched
string. The following characters are valid:
-,
.,
_,
~,
^,
-,
.,
_,
~,
!,
$,
&,
',
(,
),
*,
+,
,,
; or
=
dictionary option considerations
It must be an object, with keys set as single characters and values as strings of any length:
import { convert } from 'url-slug'
convert('♥øß', {
dictionary: {
'♥': 'love',
'ø': 'o',
'ß': 'ss',
//...
}
})
// loveoss
To add separators before or after a specific character, add a space before or after the dictionary definition:
import { convert } from 'url-slug'
convert('♥øß', {
dictionary: {
'♥': 'love',
'ø': ' o', // A space was added before
'ß': 'ss',
//...
}
})
// love-oss
convert('♥øß', {
dictionary: {
'♥': 'love',
'ø': ' o ', // A space was added before and after
'ß': 'ss',
//...
}
})
// love-o-ss
convert('♥øß', {
dictionary: {
'♥': 'love',
'ø': 'o ', // A space was added after
'ß': 'ss',
//...
}
})
// loveo-ss
This module uses
String.prototype.normalize() to convert strings to slugs. If
you need to support old browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer), you can use a
polyfill like unorm.