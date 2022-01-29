openbase logo
url-slug

by stldo
3.0.2

Slug generator with less than 1 KB and no dependencies, RFC 3986 compliant

Readme

url-slug Build status npm minzipped size

  • Less than 1kB minified and gzipped;
  • Uses default JavaScript APIs, no dependencies;
  • SEO friendly;
  • RFC 3986 compliant, compatible with URL hosts, paths, queries and fragments;
  • Supports custom dictionaries to replace characters;
  • Easily revert slugs.

Installation

npm install url-slug

Usage

import urlSlug from 'url-slug'

urlSlug('Sir James Paul McCartney MBE is an English singer-songwriter')
// sir-james-paul-mc-cartney-mbe-is-an-english-singer-songwriter

urlSlug(string[, options]), convert(string[, options])

Returns string value converted to a slug.

string

A sentence to be slugified.

options

NameDescriptionDefault
camelCaseSplit on camel case occurrencestrue
dictionaryChars to be replaced{}
separatorCharacter or string used to separate the slug fragments'-'
transformerA built-in transformer or a custom function (false to keep the string unchanged)LOWERCASE_TRANSFORMER

Examples

import * as urlSlug from 'url-slug'

urlSlug.convert('Comfortably Numb', {
  transformer: urlSlug.UPPERCASE_TRANSFORMER
})
// COMFORTABLY-NUMB

urlSlug.convert('á é í ó ú Á É Í Ó Ú ç Ç ª º ¹ ² ½ ¼', {
  separator: '_',
  transformer: false
})
// a_e_i_o_u_A_E_I_O_U_c_C_a_o_1_2_1_2_1_4

urlSlug.convert('Red, red wine, stay close to me…', {
  separator: '',
  transformer: urlSlug.TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER
})
// RedRedWineStayCloseToMe

urlSlug.convert('Schwarzweiß', {
  dictionary: { 'ß': 'ss', 'z':  'z ' }
})
// schwarz-weiss

revert(slug[, options])

Returns the slug value converted to a regular sentence.

slug

A slug to be reverted to a sentence.

options

NameDescriptionDefault
camelCaseSplit on camel case occurrencesfalse
separatorCharacter or string to split the slug (null accounts to automatic splitting)null
transformerA built-in transformer or a custom function (false to keep the string unchanged)false

Examples

import { revert, TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER } from 'url-slug'

revert('Replace-every_separator.allowed~andSplitCamelCaseToo', {
  camelCase: true
})
// Replace every separator allowed and Split Camel Case Too

revert('this-slug-needs-a-title_case', {
  separator: '-',
  transformer: TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER
})
// This Slug Needs A Title_case

Custom transformers

Custom transformers are expressed by a function that receives two arguments, fragments, an array with matching words from a sentence or a slug, and separator, which will be the separator string set in convert() options. When revert() calls the transformer, the separator argument will always be a space character (' ') — the separator option will be used to split the slug. Transformers should always return a string.

Examples

import { convert, revert } from 'url-slug'

convert('O’Neill is an American surfboard, surfwear and equipment brand', {
  transformer: fragments => fragments.join('x').toUpperCase()
})
// OxNEILLxISxANxAMERICANxSURFBOARDxSURFWEARxANDxEQUIPMENTxBRAND

revert('WEIrd_SNAke_CAse', {
  separator: '_',
  transformer: (fragments, separator) => fragments.map(fragment => (
    fragment.slice(0, -2).toLowerCase() + fragment.slice(-2).toUpperCase()
  )).join(separator)
})
// weiRD snaKE caSE

Built-in transformers

LOWERCASE_TRANSFORMER

Converts the result to lowercase. E.g.: // SOME WORDS >> some words

SENTENCECASE_TRANSFORMER

Converts the result to sentence case. E.g.: // sOME WORDS >> Some words

UPPERCASE_TRANSFORMER

Converts the result to uppercase. E.g.: // some words >> SOME WORDS

TITLECASE_TRANSFORMER

Converts the result to title case. E.g.: // sOME wORDS >> Some Words

Accepted separator characters

Any character defined as unreserved or sub-delims in RFC 3986, or an empty string, can be used as separator. When the separator is an empty string, the revert() method will split the slug only on camel case occurrences — if camelCase option is set to true, otherwise it will return an untouched string. The following characters are valid:

-, ., _, ~, ^, -, ., _, ~, !, $, &, ', (, ), *, +, ,, ; or =

dictionary option considerations

It must be an object, with keys set as single characters and values as strings of any length:

import { convert } from 'url-slug'

convert('♥øß', {
  dictionary: {
    '♥': 'love',
    'ø': 'o',
    'ß': 'ss',
    //...
  }
})
// loveoss

To add separators before or after a specific character, add a space before or after the dictionary definition:

import { convert } from 'url-slug'

convert('♥øß', {
  dictionary: {
    '♥': 'love',
    'ø': ' o', // A space was added before
    'ß': 'ss',
    //...
  }
})
// love-oss

convert('♥øß', {
  dictionary: {
    '♥': 'love',
    'ø': ' o ', // A space was added before and after
    'ß': 'ss',
    //...
  }
})
// love-o-ss

convert('♥øß', {
  dictionary: {
    '♥': 'love',
    'ø': 'o ', // A space was added after
    'ß': 'ss',
    //...
  }
})
// loveo-ss

Polyfill

This module uses String.prototype.normalize() to convert strings to slugs. If you need to support old browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer), you can use a polyfill like unorm.

License

The MIT License

