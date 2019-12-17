A 1.53kB browser polyfill for the Node.js URL and URLSearchParams classes.

Why?

All browser implementations are not 100% identical to the Node.js implementation.

For example, browsers have issue with custom protocols, which affects the origin and pathname parsing.

Most polyfills match the browser implementations.

But what if you have a "universal app" and want to guarantee client/server uniformity?

Most polyfills immediately (albeit, conditionally) mutate global scope.

You can't declaratively import their implementations for standalone usage.

Note: The only other library that satisfies these requirements is whatwg-url , but it weighs 87.6 kB (gzip)!

This module is available in three formats:

ES Module : dist/urlshim.mjs

: CommonJS : dist/urlshim.js

: UMD: dist/urlshim.min.js

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import { URL, URLSearchParams } from 'url-shim' ; new URL( '/foo' , 'https://example.org/' ).href; new URL( 'https://測試' ).href; new URL( 'webpack:///src/bundle.js' ); new URL( 'git://github.com/lukeed/url-shim' ); new URL( 'http://foobar.com/123?a=1&b=2' ).searchParams instanceof URLSearchParams; const params = new URLSearchParams( 'foo=bar&xyz=baz' ); for ( const [name, value] of params) { console .log(name, value); }

API

Size (gzip): 1.53 kB

See Node.js documentation for info.

Important: Requires a browser environment because document.createElement is used for URL parsing.

Size (gzip): 944 B

See Node.js documentation for info.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards