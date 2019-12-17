A 1.53kB browser polyfill for the Node.js
URLand
URLSearchParamsclasses.
Why?
All browser implementations are not 100% identical to the Node.js implementation.
For example, browsers have issue with custom protocols, which affects the
origin and
pathname parsing.
Most polyfills match the browser implementations.
But what if you have a "universal app" and want to guarantee client/server uniformity?
Most polyfills immediately (albeit, conditionally) mutate global scope.
You can't declaratively import their implementations for standalone usage.
Note: The only other library that satisfies these requirements is
whatwg-url, but it weighs 87.6 kB (gzip)!
This module is available in three formats:
dist/urlshim.mjs
dist/urlshim.js
dist/urlshim.min.js
$ npm install --save url-shim
import { URL, URLSearchParams } from 'url-shim';
// composition
new URL('/foo', 'https://example.org/').href;
//=> "https://example.org/foo"
// unicode -> ASCII conversion
new URL('https://測試').href;
//=> "https://xn--g6w251d/"
// custom protocols w/ path
new URL('webpack:///src/bundle.js');
//=> { protocol: "webpack:", pathname: "/src/bundle.js", ... }
// custom protocols w/ hostname
new URL('git://github.com/lukeed/url-shim');
//=> { protocol: "git:", hostname: "github.com", pathname: "/lukeed/url-shim", ... }
new URL('http://foobar.com/123?a=1&b=2').searchParams instanceof URLSearchParams;
//=> true
const params = new URLSearchParams('foo=bar&xyz=baz');
for (const [name, value] of params) {
console.log(name, value);
}
// Prints:
// foo bar
// xyz baz
Size (gzip):
1.53 kB
See Node.js documentation for info.
Important: Requires a browser environment because
document.createElementis used for URL parsing.
Size (gzip):
944 B
See Node.js documentation for info.
MIT © Luke Edwards