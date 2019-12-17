openbase logo
A 1.5kB browser polyfill for the Node.js `URL` and `URLSearchParams` classes.

Readme

url-shim codecov

A 1.53kB browser polyfill for the Node.js URL and URLSearchParams classes.

Why?

  • All browser implementations are not 100% identical to the Node.js implementation.
    For example, browsers have issue with custom protocols, which affects the origin and pathname parsing.

  • Most polyfills match the browser implementations.
    But what if you have a "universal app" and want to guarantee client/server uniformity?

  • Most polyfills immediately (albeit, conditionally) mutate global scope.
    You can't declaratively import their implementations for standalone usage.

Note: The only other library that satisfies these requirements is whatwg-url, but it weighs 87.6 kB (gzip)!

This module is available in three formats:

  • ES Module: dist/urlshim.mjs
  • CommonJS: dist/urlshim.js
  • UMD: dist/urlshim.min.js

Install

$ npm install --save url-shim

Usage

import { URL, URLSearchParams } from 'url-shim';

// composition
new URL('/foo', 'https://example.org/').href;
//=> "https://example.org/foo"

// unicode -> ASCII conversion
new URL('https://測試').href;
//=> "https://xn--g6w251d/"

// custom protocols w/ path
new URL('webpack:///src/bundle.js');
//=> { protocol: "webpack:", pathname: "/src/bundle.js", ... }

// custom protocols w/ hostname
new URL('git://github.com/lukeed/url-shim');
//=> { protocol: "git:", hostname: "github.com", pathname: "/lukeed/url-shim", ... }

new URL('http://foobar.com/123?a=1&b=2').searchParams instanceof URLSearchParams;
//=> true

const params = new URLSearchParams('foo=bar&xyz=baz');
for (const [name, value] of params) {
  console.log(name, value);
}
// Prints:
//   foo bar
//   xyz baz

API

URL(input, base?)

Size (gzip): 1.53 kB

See Node.js documentation for info.

Important: Requires a browser environment because document.createElement is used for URL parsing.

URLSearchParams(input?)

Size (gzip): 944 B

See Node.js documentation for info.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

