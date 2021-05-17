URLSearchParams Polyfill

This is a polyfill library for JavaScript's URLSearchParams class.

Features

Implemented all features from MDN document.

Can use for both browsers and Node.js.

Detect if browsers have full support for URLSearchParams and extend it

and extend it Compatible with IE8 and above

Installation

This can also be installed with npm .

$ npm install url-search-params-polyfill --save

For Babel and ES2015+, make sure to import the file:

import 'url-search-params-polyfill' ;

For ES5:

require ( 'url-search-params-polyfill' );

For browser, copy the index.js file to your project, and add a script tag in your html:

< script src = "index.js" > </ script >

Usage

Use URLSearchParams directly. You can instantiate a new instance of URLSearchParams from a string or an object.

var search1 = new URLSearchParams(); var search2 = new URLSearchParams( "id=1&from=home" ); var search3 = new URLSearchParams({ id : 1 , from : "home" }); var search4 = new URLSearchParams( window .location.search); var search5 = new URLSearchParams(search2); var search6 = new URLSearchParams([[ "foo" , 1 ], [ "bar" , 2 ]]);

append

var search = new URLSearchParams(); search.append( "id" , 1 );

delete

search.delete( "id" );

get

search.get( "id" );

getAll

search.getAll( "id" );

has

search.has( "id" );

set

search.set( "id" , 2 );

toString

search.toString();

sort

search.sort();

forEach

search.forEach( function ( item ) { console .log(item); });

keys

for ( var key of search.keys()) { console .log(key); }

values

for ( var value of search.values()) { console .log(value); }

for ( var item of search) { console .log( 'key: ' + item[ 0 ] + ', ' + 'value: ' + item[ 1 ]); }

Known Issues

Use with fetch (#18)

Via fetch spec, when passing a URLSearchParams object as a request body, the request should add a header with Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8 , but browsers which have fetch support and not URLSearchParams support do not have this behavior.

Via the data of caniuse, there are many browsers which support fetch but not URLSearchParams :

Edge Chrome Opera Samsung Internet QQ Baidu 14 - 16 40 - 48 27 - 35 4 1.2 7.12

If you want to be compatible with these browsers, you should add a Content-Type header manually:

function myFetch ( url, { headers = {}, body } ) { headers = headers instanceof Headers ? headers : new Headers(headers); if (body instanceof URLSearchParams) { headers.set( 'Content-Type' , 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8' ); } fetch(url, { headers, body }); }

LICENSE

MIT license