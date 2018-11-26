Deprecated

This polyfill has been improved, better tested, and moved under the ungap umbrella.

The new version is available as @ungap/url-search-params.

This is a polyfill for the URLSearchParams API.

It is possible to simply include build/url-search-params.js or grab it via npm.

npm install url-search-params

The function is exported directly.

var URLSearchParams = require ( 'url-search-params' );

MIT Style License

iOS 10 + other platforms bug

In case you'd like to replace the broken global native constructor, you can check some well known issue before including this polyfill on your project/page.

< script > try { if ( new URLSearchParams( 'q=%2B' ).get( 'q' ) !== '+' ) throw {}; } catch (error) { window .URLSearchParams = void 0 ; document .write( '<script src="/js/url-search-params.js"><' + '/script>' ); } </ script >

About HTMLAnchorElement.prototype.searchParams

This property is already implemented in Firefox and polyfilled here only for browsers that exposes getters and setters through the HTMLAnchorElement.prototype .

In order to know if such property is supported, you must do the check as such:

if ( 'searchParams' in HTMLAnchorElement.prototype) { }

If you do this check instead:

if (HTMLAnchorElement.prototype.searchParams) { }

this polyfill will reflect native behavior, throwing a type error due access to a property in a non instance of HTMLAnchorElement .

Nothing new to learn here, just a reminder.