url-regex

by Kevin Mårtensson
5.0.0 (see all)

Regular expression for matching URLs

Overview

545K

GitHub Stars

308

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

url-regex Build Status

Regular expression for matching URLs

Based on this gist by Diego Perini.

Install

$ npm install url-regex

Usage

const urlRegex = require('url-regex');

urlRegex().test('http://github.com foo bar');
//=> true

urlRegex().test('www.github.com foo bar');
//=> true

urlRegex({exact: true}).test('http://github.com foo bar');
//=> false

urlRegex({exact: true}).test('http://github.com');
//=> true

urlRegex({strict: false}).test('github.com foo bar');
//=> true

urlRegex({exact: true, strict: false}).test('github.com');
//=> true

'foo http://github.com bar //google.com'.match(urlRegex());
//=> ['http://github.com', '//google.com']

API

urlRegex([options])

Returns a RegExp for matching URLs.

options

exact

Type: boolean
Default: false

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test to check if a string is a URL.

strict

Type: boolean
Default: true

Force URLs to start with a valid protocol or www. If set to false it'll match the TLD against a list of valid TLDs.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson and Diego Perini

