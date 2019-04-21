Regular expression for matching URLs

Based on this gist by Diego Perini.

Install

npm install url-regex

Usage

const urlRegex = require ( 'url-regex' ); urlRegex().test( 'http://github.com foo bar' ); urlRegex().test( 'www.github.com foo bar' ); urlRegex({ exact : true }).test( 'http://github.com foo bar' ); urlRegex({ exact : true }).test( 'http://github.com' ); urlRegex({ strict : false }).test( 'github.com foo bar' ); urlRegex({ exact : true , strict : false }).test( 'github.com' ); 'foo http://github.com bar //google.com' .match(urlRegex());

API

Returns a RegExp for matching URLs.

options

exact

Type: boolean

Default: false

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test to check if a string is a URL.

strict

Type: boolean

Default: true

Force URLs to start with a valid protocol or www . If set to false it'll match the TLD against a list of valid TLDs.

Related

get-urls - Get all URLs in text

linkify-urls - Linkify URLs in text

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson and Diego Perini