Regular expression for matching URLs
Based on this gist by Diego Perini.
$ npm install url-regex
const urlRegex = require('url-regex');
urlRegex().test('http://github.com foo bar');
//=> true
urlRegex().test('www.github.com foo bar');
//=> true
urlRegex({exact: true}).test('http://github.com foo bar');
//=> false
urlRegex({exact: true}).test('http://github.com');
//=> true
urlRegex({strict: false}).test('github.com foo bar');
//=> true
urlRegex({exact: true, strict: false}).test('github.com');
//=> true
'foo http://github.com bar //google.com'.match(urlRegex());
//=> ['http://github.com', '//google.com']
Returns a
RegExp for matching URLs.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Only match an exact string. Useful with
RegExp#test to check if a string is a URL.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Force URLs to start with a valid protocol or
www. If set to
false it'll match the TLD against a list of valid TLDs.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson and Diego Perini