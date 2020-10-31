Polyfill URL and URLSearchParams to match last WHATWG specifications

Compliant in most of the use cases but not at 100% (like unicode chars, punycodes, etc...)

Tested on IE 10+

Install

npm i url-polyfill --save

Currently supported

Documentation: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/URL

Supported : 'hash', 'host', 'hostname', 'href', 'port', 'protocol', 'search', 'toString', 'pathname', 'origin', 'searchParams'

Example:

const url = new URL( 'https://www.example.com:8080/?fr=yset_ie_syc_oracle&type=orcl_hpset#page0' );

hash: "page0"

host: "www.example.com:8080"

hostname: "www.example.com"

href: "https://www.example.com:8080/?fr=yset_ie_syc_oracle&type=orcl_hpset#page0"

origin: "https://www.example.com:8080"

pathname: "/"

port: "8080"

protocol: "https:"

search: "?fr=yset_ie_syc_oracle&type=orcl_hpset"

searchParams: URLSearchParams (see next)

Documentation: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/URLSearchParams

Supported : 'append', 'delete', 'get', 'getAll', 'has', 'set', 'forEach', 'keys', 'values', 'entries', 'toString', 'Symbol.iterator'

Example: