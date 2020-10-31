openbase logo
url-polyfill

by valentin
1.1.12 (see all)

Polyfill URL and URLSearchParams to match last ES7 specifications

Popularity

Downloads/wk

277K

GitHub Stars

310

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Polyfill URL and URLSearchParams to match last WHATWG specifications

Compliant in most of the use cases but not at 100% (like unicode chars, punycodes, etc...)

Tested on IE 10+

Install

npm i url-polyfill --save

Currently supported

window.URL

Documentation: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/URL

Supported : 'hash', 'host', 'hostname', 'href', 'port', 'protocol', 'search', 'toString', 'pathname', 'origin', 'searchParams'

Example:

const url = new URL('https://www.example.com:8080/?fr=yset_ie_syc_oracle&type=orcl_hpset#page0');
  • hash: "page0"
  • host: "www.example.com:8080"
  • hostname: "www.example.com"
  • href: "https://www.example.com:8080/?fr=yset_ie_syc_oracle&type=orcl_hpset#page0"
  • origin: "https://www.example.com:8080"
  • pathname: "/"
  • port: "8080"
  • protocol: "https:"
  • search: "?fr=yset_ie_syc_oracle&type=orcl_hpset"
  • searchParams: URLSearchParams (see next)
window.URLSearchParams

Documentation: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/URLSearchParams

Supported : 'append', 'delete', 'get', 'getAll', 'has', 'set', 'forEach', 'keys', 'values', 'entries', 'toString', 'Symbol.iterator'

Example:

const url = new URL('https://www.example.com/?fr=yset_ie_syc_oracle&type=orcl_hpset#page0');
url.searchParams.append('page', 0);
console.log(url.toString()); // print: "https://www.example.com/?fr=yset_ie_syc_oracle&type=orcl_hpset&page=0#page0"

