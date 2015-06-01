Parse a url assuming http if no protocol or // is provided.

Useful for parsing things like foo.com and not interpreting it as a path.

USAGE

var parse = require ( 'url-parse-as-address' ) var assert = require ( 'assert' ) assert.deepEqual(parse( 'foo.com:1234/x?y=z#a=b' ), { protocol : 'http:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'foo.com:1234' , port : '1234' , hostname : 'foo.com' , hash : '#a=b' , search : '?y=z' , query : 'y=z' , pathname : '/x' , path : '/x?y=z' , href : 'http://foo.com:1234/x?y=z#a=b' }) assert.deepEqual(parse( 'foo.com:1234/x?y=z#a=b' , true ), { protocol : 'http:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'foo.com:1234' , port : '1234' , hostname : 'foo.com' , hash : '#a=b' , search : '?y=z' , query : { y : 'z' }, pathname : '/x' , path : '/x?y=z' , href : 'http://foo.com:1234/x?y=z#a=b' })

By default this lib assumes http: is the protocol if none is provided, because that's what web browsers do.

API

parse(url, parseQueryString) Parse a string to object.

parse.parse(..) Same function, for symmetry to url builtin

parse.format(url) Like url.format()

SEE ALSO