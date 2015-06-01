Parse a url assuming
http if no protocol or
// is provided.
Useful for parsing things like
foo.com and not interpreting it as a
path.
var parse = require('url-parse-as-address')
var assert = require('assert')
assert.deepEqual(parse('foo.com:1234/x?y=z#a=b'),
{ protocol: 'http:',
slashes: true,
auth: null,
host: 'foo.com:1234',
port: '1234',
hostname: 'foo.com',
hash: '#a=b',
search: '?y=z',
query: 'y=z',
pathname: '/x',
path: '/x?y=z',
href: 'http://foo.com:1234/x?y=z#a=b' })
assert.deepEqual(parse('foo.com:1234/x?y=z#a=b', true),
{ protocol: 'http:',
slashes: true,
auth: null,
host: 'foo.com:1234',
port: '1234',
hostname: 'foo.com',
hash: '#a=b',
search: '?y=z',
query: { y: 'z' },
pathname: '/x',
path: '/x?y=z',
href: 'http://foo.com:1234/x?y=z#a=b' })
// etc
By default this lib assumes
http: is the protocol if none is
provided, because that's what web browsers do.
parse(url, parseQueryString) Parse a string to object.
parse.parse(..) Same function, for symmetry to
url builtin
parse.format(url) Like
url.format()