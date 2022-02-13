The
url-parse method exposes two different API interfaces. The
url interface that you know from Node.js
and the new
URL
interface that is available in the latest browsers.
In version
0.1 we moved from a DOM based parsing solution, using the
<a>
element, to a full Regular Expression solution. The main reason for this was
to make the URL parser available in different JavaScript environments as you
don't always have access to the DOM. An example of such environment is the
Worker interface.
The RegExp based solution didn't work well as it required a lot of lookups
causing major problems in FireFox. In version
1.0.0 we ditched the RegExp
based solution in favor of a pure string parsing solution which chops up the
URL into smaller pieces. This module still has a really small footprint as it
has been designed to be used on the client side.
In addition to URL parsing we also expose the bundled
querystringify module.
This module is designed to be used using either browserify or Node.js it's released in the public npm registry and can be installed using:
npm install url-parse
All examples assume that this library is bootstrapped using:
'use strict';
var Url = require('url-parse');
To parse an URL simply call the
URL method with the URL that needs to be
transformed into an object.
var url = new Url('https://github.com/foo/bar');
The
new keyword is optional but it will save you an extra function invocation.
The constructor takes the following arguments:
url (
String): A string representing an absolute or relative URL.
baseURL (
Object |
String): An object or string representing
the base URL to use in case
url is a relative URL. This argument is
optional and defaults to
location
in the browser.
parser (
Boolean |
Function): This argument is optional and specifies
how to parse the query string. By default it is
false so the query string
is not parsed. If you pass
true the query string is parsed using the
embedded
querystringify module. If you pass a function the query string
will be parsed using this function.
As said above we also support the Node.js interface so you can also use the library in this way:
'use strict';
var parse = require('url-parse')
, url = parse('https://github.com/foo/bar', true);
The returned
url instance contains the following properties:
protocol: The protocol scheme of the URL (e.g.
http:).
slashes: A boolean which indicates whether the
protocol is followed by two
forward slashes (
//).
auth: Authentication information portion (e.g.
username:password).
username: Username of basic authentication.
password: Password of basic authentication.
host: Host name with port number. The hostname might be invalid.
hostname: Host name without port number. This might be an invalid hostname.
port: Optional port number.
pathname: URL path.
query: Parsed object containing query string, unless parsing is set to false.
hash: The "fragment" portion of the URL including the pound-sign (
#).
href: The full URL.
origin: The origin of the URL.
Note that when
url-parse is used in a browser environment, it will default to
using the browser's current window location as the base URL when parsing all
inputs. To parse an input independently of the browser's current URL (e.g. for
functionality parity with the library in a Node environment), pass an empty
location object as the second parameter:
var parse = require('url-parse');
parse('hostname', {});
A simple helper function to change parts of the URL and propagating it through
all properties. When you set a new
host you want the same value to be applied
to
port if has a different port number,
hostname so it has a correct name
again and
href so you have a complete URL.
var parsed = parse('http://google.com/parse-things');
parsed.set('hostname', 'yahoo.com');
console.log(parsed.href); // http://yahoo.com/parse-things
It's aware of default ports so you cannot set a port 80 on an URL which has
http as protocol.
The returned
url object comes with a custom
toString method which will
generate a full URL again when called. The method accepts an extra function
which will stringify the query string for you. If you don't supply a function we
will use our default method.
var location = url.toString(); // http://example.com/whatever/?qs=32
You would rarely need to use this method as the full URL is also available as
href property. If you are using the
URL.set method to make changes, this
will automatically update.
The testing of this module is done in 3 different ways:
npm test command.
npm run coverage.
zuul. You can run browser tests
using the
npm run test-browser command.