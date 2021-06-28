Two way
URL <==>
route(params) converter with mapper.
npm install url-mapper --save
The main purpose of
url-mapper is to match given
URL to one of the
routes.
It will return the matched route (key and associated value) and parsed parameters.
You can associate anything you want with route: function, React component or just plain object.
url-mapper is helpful when creating router packages for frameworks or can be used as router itself.
It allows you to outsource working with a url (mapping, parsing, stringifying) and concentrate on wiring up things related to your favorite framework.
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Mapper from 'url-mapper'
import { CoreApp, ComponentA, ComponentB, Component404 } from './components'
const urlMapper = Mapper()
// routable part of url as first argument
var matchedRoute = urlMapper.map('/bar/baz/:42', {
'/foo/:id': ComponentA,
'/bar/:list/:itemId': ComponentB,
'*': Component404,
})
if (matchedRoute) {
const Component = matchedRoute.match // ComponentB
const props = matchedRoute.values // { list: 'baz', itemId: 42 }
ReactDOM.render(
<CoreApp>
<Component {...props} />
</CoreApp>
)
}
See
@cerebral/router as an example of building your own router solution on top of
url-mapper.
Also see example at Runkit Sandbox to try it right in your browser.
At top level the
url-mapper module exports a factory which returns default implementation of an
URL <==>
route(params) converter.
var urlMapper = require('url-mapper')
var mapper = urlMapper(options)
|Param
|Type
|Details
|options
|
Object
|Options passed to converter.
Object - Object with
parse,
stringify and
map methods.
Returned methods deals with Express-style route definitions and cleaned routable part of url (without origin, base path, leading hash symbol).
Params defined in route are mapped to the same named properties in the
values Object with help of
path-to-regexp module.
It is safe to pass Numbers and Booleans as well as Strings as path parameteres.
The original type would be preserved while parsing back stringified one.
By default, the query part is ignored.
Query part params are mapped to the same named properties in
values Object if
{ query: true } option was passed to factory.
Conversion of the query part is made with help of
URLON module. Therefore, it can accept any JSON serializable value.
Hash part is ignored at all if any present.
You still can manage your routes in
location.hash but don't provide
# symbol before routable part.
parse method
mapper.parse(route, url)
|Param
|Type
|Details
|route
String
|Express style route definition
|url
String
|Routable part of url
Object - values parsed from
url with given
route.
Path parsed using
path-to-regexp module, tweaked to support
Boolean and
Number.
Query part parsed with
URLON module if { query: true } option was passed to factory.
stringify method
mapper.stringify(route, values)
|Param
|Type
|Details
|route
String
|Express style route definition
|values
Object
|Object used to populate parameters in route definition
String - values stringified to
url with given
route.
Properties defined in route are stringified to path part using
path-to-regexp module, tweaked to support
Boolean and
Number.
Properties not defined in route are stringified to query part using
URLON module if { query: true } option was passed to factory.
map method
mapper.map(url, routes)
|Param
|Type
|Details
|url
String
|Routable part of url
|routes
Object
|Routes to map url with
Object - Object representing matched route with properties:
|Property
|Type
|Details
|route
String
|Matched
route defined as key in
routes
|match
Any
|Value from
routes associated with matched
route
|values
Object
|Values parsed from given
url with matched
route
Custom converting algoritms could be implemented by providing a custom compile function. If you don't like default route definition format or converting algorithms, feel free to make your own.
var urlMapper = require('url-mapper/mapper')
var mapper = urlMapper(compileFn, options)
|Param
|Type
|Details
|compileFn
Function
|Function used by mapper to "compile" a route.
|options
Any
Optional. Passed to
compileFn as second argument.
For each route mapper would call
compileFn(route, options) and cache result internally.
compileFn should return
parse(url) and
stringify(values) methods for any given route.
See default implementation for reference.
Object - Object with
parse(route, url),
stringify(route, values) and
map(url, routes) methods.
These methods will use cached methods returned by
compileFn for given routes.